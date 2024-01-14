Islamic State militants killed three Iraqi soldiers and wounded one during an attack on Sunday evening on a military post in western Iraq, military sources said.

Iraqi army sources said militants in two vehicles used snipers and semi-automatic guns in the attack on army soldiers stationed at a desert area near the town of Haditha, 190 kilometres west of Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi security and military sources said it was carried out by Islamic State militants who are active in the area.

Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants of the group switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.