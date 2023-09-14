Open this photo in gallery: A boy sits near donkeys drinking water in the earthquake-hit village of Ardouz, in Morocco's Amizmiz region, on Sept. 14.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images

Villagers in some of the most isolated areas hit by Morocco’s earthquake were still living in makeshift tents and relying on donkeys to bring vital supplies on Thursday as they waited for state aid to reach them nearly a week after the disaster.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Sept. 8 killed 2,946 people and injured 5,674, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco’s deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900.

While orderly camps of large, government-issued tents and military field hospitals have sprung up in some of the larger towns, parts of the rugged region are still surviving on donations left on roadsides by citizens.

Reuters reporters travelling along a remote road connecting Amazigh, or Berber, villages, saw survivors camped out in small tents or under plastic sheets, scared that aftershocks could destroy their damaged houses.

Open this photo in gallery: Children affected by a deadly earthquake stand outside a house, in the rural village of Azermoun, on Sept. 14.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

“We Amazigh feel like foreigners in our country. We feel isolated. The people here are in need. They feel like they are alone,” Radouen Oubella, 20, said in his village of Azermoun.

He was echoing long-held grievances about the marginalization of Amazigh in the majority Arab nation.

The government has said it is doing everything it can to help all earthquake victims.

The royal palace said in a statement on Thursday that 50,000 houses were known to have been damaged by the earthquake, and it would provide shelter and 30,000 dirhams ($3,000) to affected households.

It also pledged to offer reconstruction aid of 140,000 dirhams for collapsed homes and 80,000 for damaged ones.

Open this photo in gallery: Rescue personnel of Spain's Military Emergency Unit prepare their vehicle to go to a devastated area following the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Amizmiz, on Sept. 14.EMILIE MADI/Reuters

The city of Marrakech, which was about 72 km (45 miles) from the epicentre and suffered some damage, will host the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as planned on Oct. 9-15, Morocco’s central bank governor said on Thursday.

But in the Amazigh villages there was little sign of help from the authorities materializing or of life returning to normal anytime soon.

A woman tries to recover some of her possessions from her home in the village of Tafeghaghte, near Marrakesh, Morocco.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press 1 of 21

Residents search through the rubble of a home in Imoulas village in Taroudant province, one of the most devastated in quake-hit Morocco.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 21

A boy carries donations he received, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Adassil, Morocco.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 3 of 21

Damage caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, Morocco.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press 4 of 21

A young resident checks his phone as he sits on salvaged belogings near the rubble of homes in Imoulas village of the Taroudant province.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 21

Residents search through the rubble of a home in Imoulas village, Taroudant province, Morocco.FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 21

Rescue personnel of Spain's Military Emergency Unit work on rescue operations in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Anougal, Morocco.Spanish Emergency Military Unit/Reuters 7 of 21

A man walks past rubble caused by the earthquake in the village of Tafeghaghte, Morocco.Mosa'ab Elshamy/The Associated Press 8 of 21

Khadeja Ousiide, 62, receives donations, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Adassil, Morocco.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 9 of 21

A woman reacts near the rubble of a building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N'yaaqoub, Morocco.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 10 of 21

Civil defence responders evacuate an injured survivor of the September 8th earthquake.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 21

Morocco's Civil Protection Services distribute aid to earthquake survivors in the village of Amizmiz.MIGUEL PEREIRA/Reuters 12 of 21

A woman watches a TV news broadcast mentioning foreign aid response at a cafe just south of the village of Moulay Brahim.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 21

Neighbours near destroyed houses, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, outside Adassil, Morocco.NACHO DOCE/Reuters 14 of 21

People search the rubble of homes in the mountain village of Imi N'Tala, south of Marrakesh.MATIAS CHIOFALO/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 21

A man walks past a damaged house in the mountain village of Imi N'Tala, south of Marrakesh.MATIAS CHIOFALO/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 21

A resident stands in the rubble of homes at the mountain village of Imi N'Tala.MATIAS CHIOFALO/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 21

Displaced resident sits in the shade of an umbrella near a mosque and buildings damaged by the earthquake in the village of Moulay Brahim.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 21

A resident leads civil defence responders to an injured survivor in the mountain village of Moulay Brahim.PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 21

Workers stand among rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Talat N'yaaqoub, Morocco.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 20 of 21

The Tinmel Mosque which was damaged by the deadly earthquake in Tinmel, Morocco.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 21 of 21

On a hilltop at Azermoun, men were sharing out and loading supplies of food and water onto donkeys and mules to transport them to Aoufour, some 15 km away, in a slow-moving convoy of people and animals.

“The people are suffering in this earthquake. They have nothing. We live only on air. We need tents and blankets,” said Mohamed Zidane, 55, from Aoufour.

When the convoy was ready, Zidane got on one of the animals and headed off for the long trek home. It would take another two or three days to organize the next convoy.

Open this photo in gallery: People load aid on animals to be distributed across the village in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in the rural village of Azermoun, on Sept. 14.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

In a valley down a steep slope from the village of Anzelfi, which suffered severe damage, residents had set up camp with some tents as well as blankets, rugs and other salvaged items.

“We are still waiting for the government to help us,” said Mohamed Oufkir, 30. “We are here because we are homeless.”

“We are in danger because when it rains the valley can flood,” he said. At night it was bitterly cold, he added.

In the village of Tagsdirt, Ibrahim Meghashi’s house was still standing but there were huge holes and wide cracks in the walls.

Open this photo in gallery: A young boy eats his meal in front of a tent at a temporary camp set up for earthquake survivors, in Amizmiz in Morocco's High Atlas mountain range, on Sept. 14.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Too fearful to stay inside, he and his wife and three daughters aged six, 10 and 15 were living in an improvised tent. They had lined the dirt floor with cardboard and a mat and had stacked mattresses on top of each other.

“We are very scared. Life here is becoming harder. It is cold. We no longer have a home and we fear there will be another earthquake,” said Meghashi, 39.

“The government does not care about us. We feel marginalized. We are angry.”