World

Israel fires back after three rockets launched from Lebanon

Laurie Kellman and Zeina Karam
TEL AVIV, Israel
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Rising smoke, as seen from Marjayoun, Lebanon, near the border with Israel, on Aug. 4, 2021.

KARAMALLAH DAHER/Reuters

Three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory Wednesday and the army fired back, Israel’s military said. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.

The announcement came after sirens sounded in northern Israel warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon. Two rockets landed inside Israeli territory, the army said, adding that it fired artillery back into Lebanon.

Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel’s defense system, known as the Iron Dome.

The warnings went off near Kiryat Shmona, a community of about 20,000 people near the Lebanese border.

A Lebanese army official said the military had no comment pending investigations. Other Lebanese security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

However, several witnesses in the border area in south Lebanon said two rockets landed in an Israeli settlement across the border, followed by multiple artillery shells that were fired from Israel. The Israeli shells landed in an area between the Lebanese villages of Marjayoun and Khiam, they said, adding it was not clear where the rockets were fired from.

There have been several similar incidents in recent months.

The rocket fire is believed by Israeli authorities to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon and not the militant Hezbollah group. It’s unlikely that Palestinian groups could operate without Hezbollah’s consent.

