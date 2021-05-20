Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire in Gaza conflict

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.
Israel and Hamas both said on Thursday that they would cease fire, bringing at least a temporary halt to a 11-day conflict that has killed nearly 250 people and left much of the Gaza Strip devastated.
After days of slowly escalating pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden, Israel said it would unilaterally cease fire as of 2 a.m. local time on Friday, Israeli media reported.
Basem Naim, a senior member of Hamas, told The Globe and Mail in an exchange of messages that Hamas was also ready to stop fighting. " We are waiting for a ceasefire at any time,” he said, adding that there had been no direct communication between the militant group and the Israeli military about a truce. “The situation is still very serious and dangerous.”
Mr. Biden’s gradual shift towards pressuring Israel revealed the growing influence of social media on modern warfare. Images of entire Palestinian apartment blocks being levelled by Israeli air strikes were widely shared, as were videos of Palestinian children and youths asking what they had done to deserve the collective punishment Israel inflicted on Gaza after Hamas militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on May 10.
The conflict left Mr. Biden’s Democratic Party deeply divided for the first time over U.S. military and diplomatic support for Israel.
The rocket fire commenced after days of rising tensions earlier this month in Jerusalem, the city that both Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital. Hamas began its offensive after Israeli police used tear gas and stun grenades to clear protesters out of the al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam.
At least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, were killed by Israeli air force, navy and artillery fire over the week and a half of fighting that followed. The World Health Organization, which on Thursday called for a humanitarian pause in the conflict so that aid could be delivered to Gaza, said that 18 hospitals and clinics had been damaged, including the only clinic where the strip’s two million residents can be tested for COVID-19.
“If there is a hell on Earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza today,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a meeting of the 193-country general assembly on Thursday.
Twelve Israelis, two of them children, were killed by the more than 3,400 rockets that Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad – both of which are supported by Iran – fired into Israel. Inside Israel, a wave of inter-communal violence saw Arab and Jewish mobs attacking each other in ethnically mixed Israeli cities.
Beyond the grim statistics, the conflict looked certain to empower hardliners on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide. By trading blows with Israel over Jerusalem, Hamas once again asserted itself as the only group willing to take action to defend the Palestinian claim to Jerusalem, while the Palestinian Authority, which is based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and headed by President Mahmoud Abbas, was again left on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led the country since 2009 appeared on the verge of being ousted before the fighting began. Now, the effort to form a coalition without him looks doomed, and Mr. Netanyahu looks likely to continue in office, perhaps until another election – the country’s fifth in just over two years – can be held.
In a sign of the wide public support for the offensive Mr. Netanyahu ordered against Hamas and Gaza, an opinion poll published Thursday by Israel’s Channel 12 found that 72 per cent of Israelis thought the operation should continue, versus just 22 per cent who wanted to see a ceasefire.
“The two winners here are Netanyahu and Hamas, perversely,” said Yossi Alpher, a former Israeli intelligence officer. “What’s different about this round is the fact that Hamas has managed – not just to fire missiles in the direction of my house or to bash Ashkelon with lots of rockets – but they have made Jerusalem, and Arab and Muslim claims and complaints about Jerusalem, into a focal point. They have incited Arab citizens of Israel to attack Jews, who attacked Arabs in return. They have helped start a conflict inside Israel, while inciting a mini-intifada in the West Bank and also sympathy rockets fired from Lebanon.”
Hamas, Mr. Alpher said, had also inserted itself into Israel’s coalition wrangling by making it almost impossible for right-wingers and Israeli Arabs to join together in what would have been a groundbreaking coalition government.
