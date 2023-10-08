Early Saturday morning, a barrage of rockets and militants from the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, stormed from Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns in an unprecedented surprise attack. In response, Israel launched air strikes in Gaza, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to inflict “an unprecedented price.”
Since the initial attacks, at least 700 Israelis have been killed and 1,500 wounded . In Gaza, the small enclave of 2.3 million sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, more than 300 people have been killed and close to 2,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The attacks are the largest and deadliest incursion into Israel since the Yom Kippur War of 1973, when Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory.
Here’s what we know so far about how the attacks unfolded, Israel’s retaliation, reaction from the international community and Hamas’s reason for the assault.
How did the attacks in Israel unfold?
At about 6.30 a.m. local time Saturday, Hamas fired thousands of rockets across southern Israel, striking targets as far away as Tel Aviv, Beersheba and the outskirts of Jerusalem. Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets in a first barrage. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired.
The barrage served as cover for a multi-pronged attack of Palestinian fighters crossing into Israel at around 7:40 a.m. local time, according to the Israeli military. The gunmen rampaged for hours, gunning down civilians in towns, along highways and at a techno music festival being held in the desert near Gaza.
Hundreds of Israelis have been killed, and thousands of people were wounded. Hamas fighters entered as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza border. The Israeli military has confirmed that a “substantial” number of Israelis were abducted Saturday without giving an exact figure.
Most fighters breached land security barriers separating Gaza and Israel. But at least one was filmed crossing on a powered parachute, while a motorboat was filmed heading to Zikim, an Israeli coastal town and military base. Several captured Israeli military vehicles were later pictured being driven into Gaza and paraded there.
As many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in the assault, U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Hamas launches attack on Israel
As of 12 p.m. ET Oct. 7
Hamas have launched thousands of
rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen
infiltrated towns across the south of
the country in a surprise attack they
are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm
Ben
Gurion
Airport
Tel Aviv
Hamas gunmen
Rishon
LeTsiyon
ISRAEL
Rocket strikes
Lod
80km
Israeli air strikes
Ramla
Yavne
Kfar Aviv
Ashdod
Mediterranean Sea
Jerusalem
ISRAEL
Ashkelon
GAZA STRIP
Bethlehem
Gaza City
Israel Air Force
hits Hamas
targets
Netiv HaAsara
Sderot
WEST BANK
Kfar Aza
Khan Younis
Clashes
with IDF
Nahal Oz
Be’eri
Re’im
Nir Oz
Ofakim
Magen
Beersheba
Sufa
10km
Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle
EGYPT
graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters
How has Israel responded?
The Israeli military launched air strikes in Gaza Saturday morning, hitting residential buildings, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers were still fighting Sunday to drive out militants from some communities.
The Gaza Health Ministry said hundreds of people, including children, have been killed in the territory. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said at least 20,000 Palestinians were taking shelter at schools it operates in Gaza.
Speaking on national television Saturday, Mr. Netanyahu vowed that Hamas “will pay an unprecedented price” and announced a call-up of hundreds of thousands of Israeli military reservists. He further warned: “This war will take time. It will be difficult.”
On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas. The steps were not defined, but the declaration appeared to give the military and Mr. Netanyahu a wide mandate.
The high death toll and slow response from the Israeli military to the onslaught pointed to a major intelligence failure. Much of the Gaza’s population was thrown into darkness Saturday night, as Israel cut off electricity and said it would no longer supply power, fuel or other goods to the territory.
What do we know about the current hostage situation?
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas gunmen had gone house-to-house killing civilians, while an unknown number of civilians and soldiers have been seized by Hamas fighters and taken to Gaza. From videos and witnesses, the captives are known to include women, children and the elderly.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which participated in the attack, said it’s holding more than 30 Israelis, among dozens he said were captive in Gaza. Ziad Nakhaleh, the leader of the group, said they would not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are freed.
A Canadian from Winnipeg has been taken hostage from Israel, according to former federal cabinet minister Irwin Cotler. In a post on X, the former justice minister and attorney-general said Vivian Silver is being held hostage in Gaza.
Mr. Cotler said Ms. Silver was violently taken from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel and is being held captive. He said she is a renowned Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian.
Global Affairs Canada had no immediate response to the development. In a Sunday morning interview with The Globe and Mail, Israel’s ambassador-designate to Canada said he was not aware of any Canadians who have been injured, killed or abducted in Israel.
How has Canada reacted to the attacks?
Canada denounced the attacks and reiterated its support for Israel’s right to defend itself.
“These acts of violence are completely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday morning in a posting on X. “We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this.”
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in a statement, denounced the “sadistic violence” Hamas has carried out against Israeli civilians. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the attacks “horrifying.”
In a statement on Saturday afternoon, GAC said there are no known Canadian casualties or injuries. They also said all Canadian personnel at the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv, as well as Canadian personnel in Ramallah, are safe and accounted for.
How has the United States and other nations reacted?
U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attacks on Israel and promised to support the country. Mr. Biden spoke with Mr. Netanyahu in the hours after the attacks to affirm U.S. backing for his country.
“We’ll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves,” the President said in a televised statement from the White House.
The U.S. said it is sending 5,000 sailors alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its deck of warplanes to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The deployment also includes a host of ships and warplanes.
Mr. Biden has been attempting to broker an agreement for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. Under such a deal, the U.S. would offer Saudi Arabia security guarantees and help building nuclear power infrastructure, while Israel would make concessions to the Palestinians.
Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine and Japan have condemned the attacks.
In Iran, which has long supported Hamas and other militant groups, senior officials have openly praised the incursion. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Sunday.
Hamas’s reasoning for the assault
The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the assault, named “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, the Israeli occupation and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch.
Over the past year, Israel’s far-right government has ramped up settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. Israeli settler violence has displaced hundreds of Palestinians there, and tensions have flared around the Al-Aqsa mosque, a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising. It is backed by Shi’ite Iran and shares the Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was established in Egypt in the 1920s. It is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, European Union, Canada, Egypt and Japan.
Hamas has run the Gaza Strip since 2007, after a brief civil war with forces loyal to the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank and also heads the Palestine Liberation Organization. Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007, which restricts the import of goods.
The Hamas takeover of Gaza followed its win in Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006 – the last time they were held. Hamas accused Mr. Abbas of conspiring against it. Mr. Abbas described what happened as a coup.
Since then, there have been numerous rounds of conflict with Israel, often involving Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel, and Israeli air strikes and bombardment of Gaza.
Hamas refuses to recognize the state of Israel, and violently opposed the Oslo peace accords negotiated by Israel and the PLO in the mid-1990s. It is part of a regional alliance comprising Iran, Syria and the Shi’ite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which all broadly oppose U.S. policy in the Middle East and Israel.
With reports from Ian Bailey, Laura Stone, Adrian Morrow, Robert Fife, Reuters and the Associated Press