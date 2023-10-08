Open this photo in gallery: A man prays on the Palestinian flag near the Israeli Consulate on Oct. 8, in New York City. On Oct. 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 600 people and wounding more than 2000.Adam Gray/Getty Images

Early Saturday morning, a barrage of rockets and militants from the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, stormed from Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns in an unprecedented surprise attack. In response, Israel launched air strikes in Gaza, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to inflict “an unprecedented price.”

Since the initial attacks, at least 700 Israelis have been killed and 1,500 wounded . In Gaza, the small enclave of 2.3 million sealed off by an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since 2007, more than 300 people have been killed and close to 2,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The attacks are the largest and deadliest incursion into Israel since the Yom Kippur War of 1973, when Egypt and Syria launched a sudden assault in an effort to reclaim lost territory.

Here’s what we know so far about how the attacks unfolded, Israel’s retaliation, reaction from the international community and Hamas’s reason for the assault.

People inspect the damages in a neighbourhood after Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza City, on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.SAMAR ABU ELOUF/The New York Times News Service 1 of 42

A relative of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press 2 of 42

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 3 of 42

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press 4 of 42

Palestinians look at the destruction around the rubble of buildings hit during Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 8, 2023.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 42

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rides on a road close to Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, Oct. 8, 2023.GIL ELIYAHU/Reuters 6 of 42

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 7 of 42

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023.Yousef Masoud/The Associated Press 8 of 42

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press 9 of 42

Israeli forces cross a main road in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as additional troops are deployed near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 42

Smoke billows from a boat following Israeli strikes, at Port of Gaza, Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 11 of 42

A view of the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 12 of 42

Israeli troops amass at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 42

Mourners pray by the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members, a Hamas fighter, during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hatem Ali/The Associated Press 14 of 42

A rocket fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system over Sderot, Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 42

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 42

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press 17 of 42

Palestinians fleeing Israeli air strikes take refuge in a school run by the United Nations in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 42

Israeli forces cross a main road in their self-propelled howitzers as additional troops are deployed near the southern city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 42

Soldiers stand in front of an Israeli police station that was damaged during battles the previous day to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on Oct. 8, 2023.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 42

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Yousef Masoud/The Associated Press 21 of 42

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian twin babies Ossayd and Mohammad Abu Hmaid, their mother and their three sisters, who health officials said were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Oct. 8, 2023.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 22 of 42

An Israeli soldier directs a self-propelled howitzer near the southern city of Ashkelon on Oct. 8, 2023.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 42

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 24 of 42

Israeli soldiers take a position near the southern city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 42

Israeli security forces man a checkpoint near the southern city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 42

Palestinians who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes, shelter in a United Nations-run school, in Gaza City Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 27 of 42

Palestinians inspect the ruins of Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 28 of 42

A burnt out car is discarded by the side of a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 29 of 42

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 30 of 42

Palestinians sit on a debris-strewn street near the Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City October 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 31 of 42

An Israeli soldier prays standing in front of a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 42

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 8, 2023.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 33 of 42

The fence of an Israeli military position is seen damaged after Hezbollah targeted it by rockets, on an occupied hill of Kfar Chouba village, southeast Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hussein Malla/The Associated Press 34 of 42

Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 8, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.Getty Images/Getty Images 35 of 42

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an artillery cannon at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 36 of 42

Smoke rises from the rubble of a building levelled by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 42

Israeli security gather near a rifle at the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 38 of 42

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 39 of 42

A Palestinian woman salvages items from her home which was damaged during Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 8, 2023.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 40 of 42

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 41 of 42

A destroyed police station that was overrun by Hamas militants on Saturday, is seen in Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 42 of 42

How did the attacks in Israel unfold?

At about 6.30 a.m. local time Saturday, Hamas fired thousands of rockets across southern Israel, striking targets as far away as Tel Aviv, Beersheba and the outskirts of Jerusalem. Hamas said it had fired 5,000 rockets in a first barrage. Israel’s military said 2,500 rockets were fired.

The barrage served as cover for a multi-pronged attack of Palestinian fighters crossing into Israel at around 7:40 a.m. local time, according to the Israeli military. The gunmen rampaged for hours, gunning down civilians in towns, along highways and at a techno music festival being held in the desert near Gaza.

Hundreds of Israelis have been killed, and thousands of people were wounded. Hamas fighters entered as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometres from the Gaza border. The Israeli military has confirmed that a “substantial” number of Israelis were abducted Saturday without giving an exact figure.

Most fighters breached land security barriers separating Gaza and Israel. But at least one was filmed crossing on a powered parachute, while a motorboat was filmed heading to Zikim, an Israeli coastal town and military base. Several captured Israeli military vehicles were later pictured being driven into Gaza and paraded there.

As many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in the assault, U.S. Secretary of State Andrew Blinken said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Hamas launches attack on Israel As of 12 p.m. ET Oct. 7 Hamas have launched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen infiltrated towns across the south of the country in a surprise attack they are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv Hamas gunmen Rishon LeTsiyon ISRAEL Rocket strikes Lod 80km Israeli air strikes Ramla Yavne Kfar Aviv Ashdod Mediterranean Sea Jerusalem ISRAEL Ashkelon GAZA STRIP Bethlehem Gaza City Israel Air Force hits Hamas targets Netiv HaAsara Sderot WEST BANK Kfar Aza Khan Younis Clashes with IDF Nahal Oz Be’eri Re’im Nir Oz Ofakim Magen Beersheba Sufa 10km Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle EGYPT graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters Hamas launches attack on Israel As of 12 p.m. ET Oct. 7 Hamas have launched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen infiltrated towns across the south of the country in a surprise attack they are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv Hamas gunmen Rishon LeTsiyon ISRAEL Rocket strikes Lod 80km Israeli air strikes Ramla Yavne Kfar Aviv Ashdod Mediterranean Sea Jerusalem ISRAEL Ashkelon GAZA STRIP Bethlehem Gaza City Israel Air Force hits Hamas targets Netiv HaAsara Sderot WEST BANK Kfar Aza Khan Younis Clashes with IDF Nahal Oz Be’eri Re’im Nir Oz Ofakim Magen Beersheba Sufa 10km Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle EGYPT graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters Hamas launches attack on Israel As of 12 p.m. ET Oct. 7 Hamas have launched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen infiltrated towns across the south of the country in a surprise attack they are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm Ben Gurion Airport Hamas gunmen Tel Aviv Rishon LeTsiyon Rocket strikes ISRAEL Israeli air strikes Lod 80km Ramla Yavne Kfar Aviv Ashdod Mediterranean Sea Jerusalem Ashkelon ISRAEL GAZA STRIP Bethlehem Gaza City Israel Air Force hits Hamas targets Netiv HaAsara Sderot WEST BANK Kfar Aza Khan Younis Clashes with IDF Nahal Oz Be’eri Re’im Nir Oz Ofakim Magen Beersheba Sufa Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle 10km EGYPT graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters

How has Israel responded?

Open this photo in gallery: A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on Oct. 8.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

The Israeli military launched air strikes in Gaza Saturday morning, hitting residential buildings, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers were still fighting Sunday to drive out militants from some communities.

The Gaza Health Ministry said hundreds of people, including children, have been killed in the territory. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said at least 20,000 Palestinians were taking shelter at schools it operates in Gaza.

Speaking on national television Saturday, Mr. Netanyahu vowed that Hamas “will pay an unprecedented price” and announced a call-up of hundreds of thousands of Israeli military reservists. He further warned: “This war will take time. It will be difficult.”

On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas. The steps were not defined, but the declaration appeared to give the military and Mr. Netanyahu a wide mandate.

The high death toll and slow response from the Israeli military to the onslaught pointed to a major intelligence failure. Much of the Gaza’s population was thrown into darkness Saturday night, as Israel cut off electricity and said it would no longer supply power, fuel or other goods to the territory.

What do we know about the current hostage situation?

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas gunmen had gone house-to-house killing civilians, while an unknown number of civilians and soldiers have been seized by Hamas fighters and taken to Gaza. From videos and witnesses, the captives are known to include women, children and the elderly.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which participated in the attack, said it’s holding more than 30 Israelis, among dozens he said were captive in Gaza. Ziad Nakhaleh, the leader of the group, said they would not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are freed.

A Canadian from Winnipeg has been taken hostage from Israel, according to former federal cabinet minister Irwin Cotler. In a post on X, the former justice minister and attorney-general said Vivian Silver is being held hostage in Gaza.

Mr. Cotler said Ms. Silver was violently taken from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel and is being held captive. He said she is a renowned Canadian-Israeli peace activist and humanitarian.

Global Affairs Canada had no immediate response to the development. In a Sunday morning interview with The Globe and Mail, Israel’s ambassador-designate to Canada said he was not aware of any Canadians who have been injured, killed or abducted in Israel.

How has Canada reacted to the attacks?

Canada denounced the attacks and reiterated its support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

“These acts of violence are completely unacceptable,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday morning in a posting on X. “We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this.”

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, in a statement, denounced the “sadistic violence” Hamas has carried out against Israeli civilians. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the attacks “horrifying.”

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, GAC said there are no known Canadian casualties or injuries. They also said all Canadian personnel at the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv, as well as Canadian personnel in Ramallah, are safe and accounted for.

How has the United States and other nations reacted?

U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attacks on Israel and promised to support the country. Mr. Biden spoke with Mr. Netanyahu in the hours after the attacks to affirm U.S. backing for his country.

“We’ll make sure that they have the help their citizens need and they can continue to defend themselves,” the President said in a televised statement from the White House.

The U.S. said it is sending 5,000 sailors alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and its deck of warplanes to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The deployment also includes a host of ships and warplanes.

Mr. Biden has been attempting to broker an agreement for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel. Under such a deal, the U.S. would offer Saudi Arabia security guarantees and help building nuclear power infrastructure, while Israel would make concessions to the Palestinians.

Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine and Japan have condemned the attacks.

In Iran, which has long supported Hamas and other militant groups, senior officials have openly praised the incursion. President Ebrahim Raisi spoke by phone with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Sunday.

Hamas’s reasoning for the assault

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the assault, named “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm,” was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, the Israeli occupation and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch.

Over the past year, Israel’s far-right government has ramped up settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. Israeli settler violence has displaced hundreds of Palestinians there, and tensions have flared around the Al-Aqsa mosque, a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinian citizens inspect the damage after the Watan Tower, which contains offices and shops, was bombed by Israeli warplanes in downtown Gaza City, Gaza Strip on Oct. 8.SAMAR ABU ELOUF/The New York Times News Service

Hamas, or the Islamic Resistance Movement, was founded in 1987 during the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising. It is backed by Shi’ite Iran and shares the Islamist ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was established in Egypt in the 1920s. It is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, European Union, Canada, Egypt and Japan.

Hamas has run the Gaza Strip since 2007, after a brief civil war with forces loyal to the Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank and also heads the Palestine Liberation Organization. Gaza has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007, which restricts the import of goods.

The Hamas takeover of Gaza followed its win in Palestinian parliamentary elections in 2006 – the last time they were held. Hamas accused Mr. Abbas of conspiring against it. Mr. Abbas described what happened as a coup.

Since then, there have been numerous rounds of conflict with Israel, often involving Hamas rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel, and Israeli air strikes and bombardment of Gaza.

Hamas refuses to recognize the state of Israel, and violently opposed the Oslo peace accords negotiated by Israel and the PLO in the mid-1990s. It is part of a regional alliance comprising Iran, Syria and the Shi’ite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which all broadly oppose U.S. policy in the Middle East and Israel.

More reading from The Globe:

Opinion: The Israel-Gaza war will have grave repercussions in the Middle East and beyond

Palestinians sense a new intifada coming as young people focus their anger on Israel’s resurgent right

OPINION: The heinous attack on Israel is yet another war crime perpetrated by Hamas

With reports from Ian Bailey, Laura Stone, Adrian Morrow, Robert Fife, Reuters and the Associated Press