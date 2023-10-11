Israeli tanks move near the Israeli Gaza border.Erik Marmor/The Associated Press 1 of 27

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 27

Israeli tanks move into position close to Gaza.Erik Marmor/The Associated Press 3 of 27

A man reacts outside a burning collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in Gaza City.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 27

A Palestinian hurls stones at Israeli forces during a demonstration against Israeli bombardment of Gaza.JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 27

A woman reacts in front of a supermarket after it was hit by an incoming rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 27

An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri.Baz Ratner/The Associated Press 7 of 27

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes in Gaza City.SALEH SALEM/Reuters 8 of 27

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fired a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip.Erik Marmor/The Associated Press 9 of 27

Slovak nationals leave a special government aircraft after landing from Israel at Bratislava airport in Slovakia.Pavel Neubauer/The Associated Press 10 of 27

People run for cover upon hearing sirens warning of incoming fire in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 27

Palestinians queue to buy bread outside a bakery in Gaza city.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 27

Tourists withdraw money from a main square Jerusalem's Old City.YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 27

Ultra-Orthodox Jews visit Israeli army soldiers to show their support in southern Israel.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 27

Men carry away the body of a person killed in al-Karama district in Gaza City.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 27

Deserted intersection in Sderot near the Israel-Gaza border.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 27

Israelis take cover from the incoming rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel.Leo Correa/The Associated Press 17 of 27

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 27

Israeli soldiers patrol following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 19 of 27

People watch as a firetruck is deployed outside a burning collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in Gaza City.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 27

A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 21 of 27

Aerial view of buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia camp in Gaza City.YAHYA HASSOUNA/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 27

Brazilian citizens, fleeing Israel, are greeted by their relatives after arriving at Brasilia Air Base.EVARISTO SA/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 27

Israeli rescue workers work to remove dead bodies from near a destroyed police station in Sderot.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 24 of 27

A column of Israeli Merkava battle tanks is amassed in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon,JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 27

Israeli tanks are stationed near the border with Lebanon.Ariel Schalit/The Associated Press 26 of 27

Children carry containers as Palestinians gather to fill water in Khan Younis in Gaza.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 27 of 27

2:49 p.m. ET

Around 70 Canadians stuck in Gaza, government officials say

Around 70 Canadians are stuck in the Gaza Strip and have asked for help, federal government officials said Wednesday, but the Canadian government has no way of reaching them without a humanitarian corridor.

For Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families seeking to leave Israel as violent clashes continue, military flights from Tel Aviv to Athens could begin as early as Thursday evening.

Officials who spoke with reporters on background Wednesday afternoon said approximately 1,000 Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank have asked for consular help and about 700 of them want to get on a flight out.

The government has taken the highly unusual step of offering military flights even though the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was still open.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said the government felt it needed to step in because many commercial flights were cancelled or delayed.

“Usually when there are still commercial flights, we don’t do assisted departure,” Joly said.

“This is quite rare.”

The war, sparked after Hamas conducted surprise attacks across the Israeli border from Gaza on Saturday, has already claimed more than 2,200 lives.

As of Tuesday night, Joly said, there were 4,249 Canadians registered in Israel and another 476 in the West Bank and Gaza.

- The Canadian Press

2:06 p.m. ET

Open this photo in gallery: Antonella Kamien, pictured at Haifa airport in Israel, is a Canadian who left on a privately organized evacuation flight from Haifa on Wednesday October 11, 2023.Geoffrey York/The Globe and Mail

HAIFA—As they boarded the first Canadian evacuation flight from Israel, departing Canadians said they felt frustrated by a lack of clear communication from their embassy in the country.

The first flight, a privately organized Dash 8 charter, took off from a small airport in the Israeli city of Haifa on Wednesday afternoon carrying 27 passengers, mostly Canadians. It arrived an hour later in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Two more Canadian flights, with as many as 267 passengers, are being privately arranged in the next two days, and the federal government has promised to organize a larger evacuation on Canadian military planes by the end of the week, with those flights likely to begin on Friday.

- Geoffrey York

1:53 p.m. ET

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to resign after she refused to retract a statement about Israel that her own party leadership has asked her to withdraw.

Sarah Jama, a New Democrat who was elected to the Ontario legislature last March, issued a statement on Tuesday in which she urged the state of Israel to “end all occupation of Palestinian land” and to “end apartheid.”

The post empathized with the struggles of Palestinians and called for a ceasefire and de-escalation to the conflict, but did not mention the brutal violence perpetrated against Israelis by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles later said the caucus did not approve Ms. Jama’s statement and called on the MPP to retract it. But the post remained online overnight and past noon on Wednesday.

- Laura Stone, Queen’s Park reporter

1:45 p.m. ET

Before-and-after satellite photos of Beit Hanoun show impact of Israeli strike

Handout satellite photos dated Oct. 10 and June 5 show the destruction of Beit Hanoun, a city on the northeast edge of the Gaza Strip. Israeli military said aerial strikes were conducted Oct. 8 against Hamas military targets near the barrier dividing Israel from Beit Hanoun.

Tap to view image from June Photos by PLANET LABS

1:14 p.m. ET

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has moved carefully since , keeping Israeli troops busy with attacks at the Lebanese border but not opening a big front, sources familiar with its thinking told Reuters.

The Iran-backed group is on a war footing, deploying special forces and priming its rockets in preparation for the possibility of war.

Tensions are higher than at any point since it fought a 2006 conflict with Israel, the sources said. Three Hezbollah fighters have already been killed.

Hezbollah’s Palestinian allies, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, have also entered the fray, attacking Israel from Lebanon for the first time, including a cross-border infiltration on Monday in which the Israeli army says three of its soldiers and two gunmen were killed.

But while Hezbollah is not ruling out war, the sources said its moves so far have been designed to be limited in scope, preventing a big spillover into Lebanon while keeping Israeli forces occupied in northern Israel.

One of the sources, speaking with Reuters on condition of anonymity, said Hezbollah was mounting strikes here and there and responding to Israeli fire into Lebanon while closely observing the situation in the Gaza Strip and the south.

- Reuters

12:29 p.m. ET

U.S. State Department confirms deaths of at least 22 Americans

The United States has confirmed the deaths of at least 22 U.S. citizens following Hamas’ attack on Israel, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

- Reuters

12:22 p.m. ET

Top U.S. general says no indications other Israeli adversaries to join war

The U.S. military has yet to see any sign that other Israeli adversaries are preparing to move against Israel following a surprise attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, General C.Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Wednesday.

“I’m not seeing any indications of additional players that are going to get involved to the detriment of Israel,” Brown, a four-star Air Force general, said at a Brussels press conference.

Hamas gunmen rampaged through Israeli towns over the weekend, killing 1,200 people and taking scores of hostages to Gaza. Israel has retaliated with air strikes that have killed more than 1,000 people in Hamas-ruled Gaza as it prepares for a possible ground offensive.

At least 14 Americans were killed during the Hamas attack on Saturday, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Since the Hamas attack, the U.S. military has sought to deter other Israeli adversaries by moving assets into the region that include the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which has arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The force includes the carrier, a guided missile cruiser and four guided missile destroyers.

The United States also bolstered U.S. Air Force F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region, and moved to replenish Israeli air defenses and munitions stockpiles as Israel moves against Hamas.

Brown said those troop movements were helpful to Israel.

“Those are the kinds of things, having talked to my counterpart from Israel, they were very appreciative of the steps that we took with our force posture. It helps to deter,” Brown said in his remarks at NATO headquarters.

- Reuters

12:03 p.m. ET

Israel tells residents in north to shelter after ‘hostile aircraft’ enter from Lebanon

Open this photo in gallery: A hole is seen in the roof of a home that received a direct hit by a mortar in Metula near Israel's border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, October 11, 2023.LISI NIESNER/Reuters

The Israeli military said Wednesday night that hostile aircraft had entered the country from Lebanon, setting sirens blaring across northern Israel as it urged citizens there to shelter.

The military did not specify the kind of aircraft. But Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hezbollah and Palestinian militants are known to have drones and gliders.

The news came after Hezbollah fired anti-tank missiles at an Israeli military position earlier Wednesday, claiming to have killed and wounded troops. The Israeli military confirmed the attack but did not comment on possible casualties. The Israeli army shelled the area in southern Lebanon where the attack was launched.

– The Associated Press

12:00 p.m. ET

Egypt rejects any move to set up safe corridors for refugees: security sources

Egypt has discussed plans with the United States and others to provide humanitarian aid through its border with Gaza Strip but rejects any move to set up safe corridors for refugees fleeing the enclave, Egyptian security sources said on Wednesday.

One of the security sources, who asked not to be identified, said Egypt rejected the idea of safe corridors for civilians to protect “the right of Palestinians to hold on to their cause and their land.”

– Reuters

12:00 p.m. ET

Britain’s foreign minister visits Israel, shelters as siren sounds, Israeli government says

British foreign minister James Cleverly was seen taking shelter as a siren went off during his visit to Israel on Wednesday, in a video clip posted on social media platform X by the Israeli foreign ministry.

Cleverly, who is visiting Israel to show solidarity following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, could be seen running into a building in Ofakim in southern Israel.

A siren, which the ministry said warned of incoming Hamas rocket fire, rang out in the background.

Britain’s Foreign Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the video.

“I’m here in Israel today to show that the UK’s support for the Israeli people is unwavering,” Cleverly wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, before the video was published.

– Reuters

11:49 a.m. ET

What is known so far about victims from outside Israel

Several French children are missing and are likely among the hostages held in Gaza following Saturday’s attack by Hamas against Israel, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

“I want to have a special thought for the French victims (in Israel) and for our missing compatriots, whose situation is extremely worrying. Among them, several children, probably kidnapped,” she told senators.

Ms. Borne said 10 French citizens are now confirmed to have been killed in the attacks, and 18 – including children – are missing.

As well, the United States expects the number of Americans confirmed dead in the attack by Islamist militant group Hamas in Israel to rise on Wednesday, a State Department spokesperson said. At least 14 Americans have been confirmed dead so far after Saturday’s attack.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry says one of two Spaniards affected by the Hamas attacks in Israel has died.

The ministry named the woman as Spanish-Israeli citizen Maya Villalobo Sinvany. The ministry gave no further details about the woman. Spain’s state news agency Efe and other outlets have reported that Villalobo was on military service at an Israeli miliary base at the time of the attacks.

The Austrian government has confirmed that one of three Austrian-Israeli citizens who had been missing after Hamas’ attack on Israel, has been found dead. The government did not release the victim’s name and said that out of respect for the victims and their families, no further details would be released.

The deputy director of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees provided an update to the number of staffers killed in Gaza since Saturday, which rose to 11 from nine.

Jenifer Austin said in a statement Wednesday that the dead include five teachers at UNRWA schools, one gynecologist, one engineer, one psychological counselor and three support staff.

She said some of the victims were killed in their homes with their families.

– Reuters, The Associated Press

11:04 a.m. ET

Map: Air strikes in Gaza and Israel

Israel-Hamas war As of Oct. 11 Rocket strikes by Hamas Israeli air strikes Refugee camps Military base Closed border breaches/crossings Avivim 1 Baqa ash-Sharqiyya WEST BANK Tel Aviv Jerusalem 2 Nevatim Be'er-Sheva DEAD INJURED Israel Gaza 1,200 950 3,007 5,000 Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,500 Hamas killed in Israel Ashkelon Mediterranean Sea Zikim Beit Hanoun Erez crossing Al Daraj Sderot 4 Al Furqan Gaza City 3 Kfar Aza Nuseirat 5 Nahal Oz Be’eri GAZA STRIP Re’im ISRAEL Kisufim Khan Younis Ofakim Magen Rafah EGYPT Sufa 6 8 KM Kerem Shalom checkpoint 1 Avivim: Rockets fired from Lebanon. Mortars also launched from Syria as northern front heats up. 2 Nevatim Airbase: U.S. renews supplies for Iron Dome rocket interception system. 3 Kfar Aza: Massacre site includes women and children. 4 Gaza City: Israeli Air Force destroys aircraft detection system. 450 targets hit in Hamas strongholds of Al Furqan and Al Daraj. 5 Gaza: Sole power plant has less than 12 hours of fuel left. 6 Egypt: U.S., Israel, Egypt discuss safe passage for Gaza civilians. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; OPENSTREETMAP Israel-Hamas war As of Oct. 11 Rocket strikes by Hamas Israeli air strikes Refugee camps Military base Closed border breaches/crossings Avivim 1 Baqa ash-Sharqiyya WEST BANK Tel Aviv Jerusalem 2 Nevatim Be'er-Sheva DEAD INJURED Israel Gaza 1,200 950 3,007 5,000 Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,500 Hamas killed in Israel Ashkelon Mediterranean Sea Zikim Beit Hanoun Erez crossing Al Daraj Sderot Al Furqan 4 Gaza City 3 Kfar Aza 5 Nahal Oz Be’eri GAZA STRIP Re’im ISRAEL Kisufim Khan Younis Ofakim Magen Rafah EGYPT Sufa 6 Kerem Shalom checkpoint 8 KM 1 Avivim: Rockets fired from Lebanon. Mortars also launched from Syria as northern front heats up. 2 Nevatim Airbase: U.S. renews supplies for Iron Dome rocket interception system. 3 Kfar Aza: Massacre site includes women and children. 4 Gaza City: Israeli Air Force destroys aircraft detection system. 450 targets hit in Hamas strongholds of Al Furqan and Al Daraj. 5 Gaza: Sole power plant has less than 12 hours of fuel left. 6 Egypt: U.S., Israel, Egypt discuss safe passage for Gaza civilians. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; OPENSTREETMAP Israel-Hamas war As of Oct. 11 Rocket strikes by Hamas Refugee camps Israeli air strikes Military base Closed border breaches/crossings Avivim Ashkelon 1 Baqa ash- Sharqiyya Zikim Mediterranean Sea WEST BANK Tel Aviv Erez crossing Beit Hanoun Jerusalem Al Daraj 4 Al Furqan Sderot Gaza City 3 Kfar Aza 2 Nevatim 5 Nahal Oz Be'er-Sheva Be’eri GAZA STRIP Re’im ISRAEL Kisufim Khan Younis Ofakim Magen DEAD INJURED Rafah Israel Gaza 1,200 950 3,007 5,000 EGYPT Sufa 6 Israeli Defense Forces estimate 1,500 Hamas killed in Israel 8 KM Kerem Shalom checkpoint 1 4 Avivim: Rockets fired from Lebanon. Mortars also launched from Syria as northern front heats up. Gaza City: Israeli Air Force destroys aircraft detection system. 450 targets hit in Hamas strongholds of Al Furqan and Al Daraj. 2 5 Nevatim Airbase: U.S. renews supplies for Iron Dome rocket interception system. Gaza: Sole power plant has less than 12 hours of fuel left. 3 6 Kfar Aza: Massacre site includes women and children. Egypt: U.S., Israel, Egypt discuss safe passage for Gaza civilians. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; OPENSTREETMAP

11:01 a.m. ET

Putin accuses U.S. of inflaming Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Wednesday of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying “compromise solutions” were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Following the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. was moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

Mr. Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the U.S. move, which was also fiercely criticized by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

“I don’t understand why the U.S. is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don’t really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?” he said.

“Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation.”

– Reuters

10:13 a.m. ET

OTTAWA—The federal government said Wednesday there are now likely three Canadians who were killed in Saturday’s attack. Julie Sunday, Assistant Deputy Minister for Consular, Security and Emergency Management at Global Affairs Canada, told reporters there are two confirmed Canadian deaths and now also a third who is presumed dead. She said more details would be released later Wednesday.

– Steven Chase, Marieke Walsh

10:04 a.m. ET

Netanyahu, opposition agree on unity government in Israel

Top opposition Israeli politician, Benny Gantz, says he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr. Gantz, a former defense minister and military chief of staff, released what he said was a joint statement with Netanyahu.

The statement said they would form a five-member “war-management” Cabinet. It will consist of Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Gantz, current Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and two other top officials serving as “observer” members.

It said the government would not pass any legislation or decisions that are not connected to the war as long as the fighting continues. It was not immediately clear what would happen to Mr. Netanyahu’s existing government partners, a collection of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

– The Associated Press

9:47 a.m. ET

Canada will begin airlifting citizens out of Tel Aviv by the end of the week, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says.

Canadian Armed Forces aircraft will ferry Canadians, Canadian permanent residents and their children and spouses to Athens, Greece. From there, Ottawa has arranged for an Air Canada aircraft to take passengers back to Canada.

The Canadian military is dispatching two CC-150 Polaris aircraft to pick up Canadians in Tel Aviv, General Wayne Eyre, chief of the defence staff, said.

– Steven Chase, Marieke Walsh

9:11 a.m. ET

Egypt discussing plans to provide aid to Gaza under limited ceasefire: security sources

Egypt has discussed plans with the United States and other countries to provide humanitarian aid through its border with the Gaza Strip under a limited ceasefire, two Egyptian security sources said on Wednesday.

The aid would pass through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

– Reuters

9:08 a.m. ET

Erdogan calls Israel’s blockade, bombing of Gaza disproportionate response

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Israel’s blockade and bombing of Gaza in retaliation for Palestinian militant group Hamas’ attack was a disproportionate response amounting to a “massacre.”

With Ankara offering to mediate, Mr. Erdogan and his foreign minister held calls with regional powers, the United States and others. However, Israel’s envoy to Ankara has said it is too early to discuss mediation.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party in parliament, Mr. Erdogan said even war had a “morality” but the flare-up since the weekend had “very severely” violated that.

“Preventing people meeting their most fundamental needs and bombing housing where civilians live – in short, conducting a conflict using every sort of shameful method – is not a war, it’s a massacre,” he said, referring to Israel cutting off electricity and water to Gaza and destroying infrastructure.

Turkey, which has backed Palestinians in the past and hosted members of Hamas, has been working to mend ties with Israel after years of animosity. Unlike the European Union and U.S., Ankara does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

While not openly blaming Israel, Turkey has said the fighting is due to years of injustices against Palestinians and that the only path to peace is the formation of a sovereign Palestinian state in a two-state solution.

– Reuters

9:02 a.m. ET

Israel shells southern Lebanon in response to fresh Hezbollah attacks

Open this photo in gallery: A view shows damage after Israeli shelling in the village of Dhayra, near the border with Israel, in southern Lebanon, Oct. 11, 2023.MOHAMED AZAKIR/Reuters

Israeli shelling hit southern Lebanese towns on Wednesday in response to a fresh rocket attack by powerful armed group Hezbollah, as cross-border violence extended into a fourth day.

Hezbollah said it had fired precision missiles at an Israeli position in response to the killing of its members in Israeli shelling earlier this week, pledging “decisive” responses to attacks on Lebanese territory, especially deadly ones.

The Israeli military said it had hit a Hezbollah position with an air strike and had also “attacked” Lebanon after a military post near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe was targeted with anti-tank fire on Wednesday.

It did not immediately provide details on casualties.

– Reuters

8:10 a.m. ET

Gaza’s sole power station runs out of fuel, shuts down: Energy Ministry

Gaza’s only power plant has run out of fuel, forcing it to shut down after Israel cut off supplies, the Energy Ministry said Wednesday.

That will leave only generators to power the territory.

The blackouts come as Israel has decided to block fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip as part of what the Israeli government has called a “complete siege” on the territory run by the Hamas militant group.

– The Associated Press

8:00 a.m. ET

More than 180,000 Palestinians made homeless since attacks: UN

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians leave al-Karama neighbourhood in Gaza City to safer areas on Oct. 11, 2023, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continued for the fifth consecutive day.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinian media said Israeli airstrikes had hit homes in Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis and in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza. Residents on social media said many buildings had collapsed, sometimes trapping as many as 50 people.

The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless, many huddling on streets or in schools.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli strikes had since Saturday destroyed more than 22,600 residential units and 10 health facilities and damaged 48 schools.

Violence also flared in Arab East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where officials say 21 Palestinians have been killed and 130 injured in clashes with Israeli forces since Saturday.

– Reuters

7:31 a.m. ET

Netanyahu, Gantz finalizing details on coalition: statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition figure Benny Gantz met on Wednesday and were “finalizing the details”, Mr. Gantz’s office said in a statement without elaborating.

Israeli media said their meeting aimed to agree on bringing Mr. Gantz’s centrist National Unity party into Mr. Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition for a broad emergency government.

– The Associated Press

7:06 a.m. ET

Iranian-backed militia threatens to attack U.S. bases if country intervenes in Israel-Hamas conflict

The leader of a prominent Iranian-backed militia in Iraq threatened Wednesday to attack American bases in retaliation if the United States intervenes in the latest war between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

“Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to direct qualitative strikes at the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle,” Ahmad “Abu Hussein” al-Hamidawi, head of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, said in a statement. He also threatened to launch missiles at Israeli targets.

– The Associated Press

7:02 a.m. ET

Nine staffers killed in strikes on Gaza since Saturday, U.N. agency says

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees told the AP on Wednesday that nine of its staffers have been killed in airstrikes since the the start of the Israeli bombardment on Gaza on Saturday, with several killed late Tuesday.

“The protection of civilians is paramount, including in times of conflict,” said Juliette Touma, director of communications of the agency, known as UNRWA. “They should be protected in accordance with the laws of war.”

Ms. Touma said the strikes killed the U.N. staffers at their homes across the territory. She also said that 18 UNRWA schools-turned-shelters were damaged in the bombing, and that its headquarters in Gaza City was also damaged, without causing casualties.

– The Associated Press

6:39 a.m. ET

HONG KONG—China on Wednesday reiterated calls for a ceasefire in the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Beijing has in recent months positioned itself as a potential peacemaker in the Middle East, and is rare among major global powers in having good relations with all sides of the Israeli-Palestinian divide. But as the latest violence dashes any chances of a settlement in the near future, China has struggled to walk the tightrope of responding to the crisis in a way that does not damage those ties.

In a statement Sunday, Beijing called for calm and restraint from all “relevant parties,” sparking anger from Israel, whose ambassador to China said it was not appropriate for a “friend” to equivocate “when people are being murdered, slaughtered in the streets.” During a meeting between U.S. Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, the American also urged “the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn the cowardly and vicious attacks” by Hamas.

A statement late Tuesday from China’s special envoy to the Middle East appeared designed to alleviate some Israeli anger. Zhai Jun said China “opposes and condemns acts that harm civilians,” and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Mr. Zhai’s comments were echoed by Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Wednesday, who said the solution to the current crisis “lies in peace talks, the implementation of the two-state solution, and the early, comprehensive and proper settlement of the Palestinian issue through political means so that the legitimate concerns of all parties can be guaranteed.”

– James Griffiths

Oct. 11, 6:25 a.m. ET

Israeli strikes demolish Gaza neighbourhoods as sealed-off territory faces blackout

Open this photo in gallery: A view of the rubble of buildings hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Oct. 10, 2023.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press

Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

Airstrikes smashed entire city blocks to rubble in the tiny coastal enclave and left unknown numbers of bodies beneath mounds of debris. The bombardment raged on even though militants are holding an estimated 150 people – soldiers, men, women, children and older adults – who were dragged into Gaza during the weekend attack.

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Hamas militant group ruling the Palestinian territory after its fighters stormed through the border fence Saturday and gunned down hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The war, which has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate – and compound the misery of people living in Gaza, where basic necessities and electricity were already in short supply.

Israel has stopped the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory – a 40-kilometer-long strip of land wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The sole remaining access from Egypt was shut down Tuesday after airstrikes hit near the border crossing.

– The Associated Press

Oct. 10, 6:20 p.m. ET

OTTAWA—Canada will begin evacuating its citizens from Israel “in the coming days” using military aircraft, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced Tuesday.

She said flights will leave from Tel Aviv and those eligible for a seat include Canadian citizens and permanent residents as well as their spouses and children.

Ms. Joly also directed her statement to Canadians in the West Bank as well as Gaza, which is under siege from Israel. The minister said Ottawa is working on options “for those who cannot reach the airport in Tel Aviv” – but provided no details.

Many commercial flights to and from Israel have ceased operating after the Islamist militant group Hamas launched one of the biggest attacks in decades on Israel Saturday. Hamas is designated a terror group by the Canadian government.

“I know that this situation has been difficult,” Ms. Joly said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Many of you want to return home to your family and have no way to do so safely,” she said. “We will help you.”

She said more details will be revealed on Wednesday.

– Steven Chase, Marieke Walsh

Oct. 10, 5:52 P.M. ET

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli soldiers remove the body of civilian in a kibbutz near the border with Gaza, in Kfar Gaza, Israel on Oct. 10.Amir Levy/Getty Images

TEL AVIV—Tensions spiked around Israel on two fronts Tuesday, as the country’s military continued to mass troops ahead of an expected ground invasion of the Gaza Strip and exchanges of fire continued across the northern border with Lebanon.

In the south, Israeli warplanes hammered Gaza, reducing entire buildings to rubble throughout the fourth day of an all-out war that began on Saturday when Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, launched a surprise attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared that the country is implementing a “full siege” of the densely packed strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military escorted journalists into the Kfar Aza kibbutz, one of the Israeli communities briefly taken over by Hamas on the weekend. A Reuters reporter saw the bodies of Israeli residents and dead Hamas fighters lying in the streets amid burned-out cars and smashed furniture. U.S. President Joe Biden, in a special address on Tuesday, described the Hamas attack as “pure, unadulterated evil.”

The threat of a region-wide war continued to grow on Tuesday as Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia – which, like Hamas, is backed by Iran – fired a guided missile across Israel’s northern border, striking an Israeli military vehicle. After that, Israel shelled a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon. It was the second straight day of tit-for-tat fire across the border, prompting the northern Israeli town of Metula to recommend that its 1,700 residents evacuate.

- Mark MacKinnon