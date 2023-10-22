Palestinians look for survivors after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir Al-Balah.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 1 of 17

Pictures of over 1,000 Israelis abducted, missing or killed in Hamas attacks are displayed on empty seats in the Smolarz Auditorium at Tel Aviv University.Leon Neal/Getty Images 2 of 17

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 3 of 17

A young boy reacts upon recognizing the bodies of his father and younger sister, Misq and Mohammed Joudeh, killed in an Israeli strike in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 17

Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in Khan Yunis, Gaza.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 5 of 17

Mourners lay Liverpool FC shirts and scarfs on the grave of Roee Munder, during his funeral in Kibbutz Metzer, Israel.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 6 of 17

Palestinians queue as they wait to buy bread from a bakery, amid shortages of food supplies and fuel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 7 of 17

A Palestinian talks on the phone amid buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.Hatem Ali/The Associated Press 8 of 17

An Israeli woman touches photos of Israelis missing and held captive in Gaza, displayed on a wall in Tel Aviv.Petros Giannakouris/The Associated Press 9 of 17

Family members of a young Palestinian man mourn in Khan Yunis, Gaza.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 10 of 17

Palestinian look out a window in a damaged building after Israeli strikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 11 of 17

Israeli soldiers gather near Merkava tanks as they man a position at an undisclosed location on the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 17

Civil defense workers search for survivors amidst the rubble of a destroyed house following Israeli air strikes in Khan Younis.YOUSEF MASOUD/The New York Times News Service 13 of 17

A woman throws rice and flowers as people carry the coffin of Hezbollah fighter, Bilal Nemr Rmeiti, who was killed by Israeli shelling, in Majadel village, Lebanon.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 14 of 17

Palestinians look for survivors after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir Al-Balah.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 15 of 17

A Palestinian family reacts to the death of relatives in their house, destroyed by Israeli air strikes, in Khan Younis.YOUSEF MASOUD/The New York Times News Service 16 of 17

Shops are closed and streets are vacant on Sunday in Old Jerusalem, Israel.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 17

Israel-Hamas war day 16 The conflict in the Middle East is in its 16th day. Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy air strikes in Khan Younis in the south, where Palestinians had been told to seek safety, and ambulances streamed into Gaza’s second-largest hospital, already overflowing with patients and people seeking shelter. The Gaza Health Ministry said more than 4,740 people have been killed in the territory since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults. At least 15,890 were injured, and another 1,300 people were believed buried under rubble, authorities said. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, at least 212 people were believed to have been abducted by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said. Canada confident Israel didn’t strike hospital in Gaza as ministers push for aid Follow our live coverage below

8:30 a.m. ET

Netanyahu says it’s unclear if Hezbollah will join war, but doing so would devastate Lebanon

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hezbollah on Sunday against opening a second war front with Israel, saying that doing so would bring Israeli counter-strikes of “unimaginable” magnitude that would wreak “devastation” upon Lebanon.

In an official transcript of a briefing Netanyahu gave Israeli commandos near the Lebanese border, he also said: “I cannot tell you right now if Hezbollah will decide to enter the (Gaza) war fully.”

That war, launched after a devastating cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct 7, was “do or die” for Israel, Netanyahu said.

– Reuters

8 a.m. ET

A second shipment of 17 trucks bringing aid to Palestinians crosses into Gaza, Egyptian media say

A convoy of 17 trucks bringing aid to besieged Palestinians crossed into Gaza on Sunday, Egypt’s state-run media reported.

The delivery would be the second shipment into the territory in the past two days.

Residents of Gaza have been under an Israeli blockade that cut off food, water, medicine and electricity since Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The more than 2 million residents of the territory have been struggling under Israeli airstrikes and with dwindling resources since then.

– The Associated Press

7:30 a.m. ET

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque in Jenin refugee camp, West Bank, Oct. 22, 2023.Majdi Mohammed/The Associated Press

Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.

Israel has traded fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group on a near-daily basis since the war began, and tensions are soaring in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have battled militants in refugee camps and carried out two airstrikes in recent days.

For days, Israel has seemed to be on the verge of launching a ground offensive in Gaza as part of its response to Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 rampage. Tanks and tens of thousands of troops have massed at the border, and Israeli leaders have spoken of an undefined next stage in operations.

Israel repeated its calls for people to leave northern Gaza, including by dropping leaflets from the air. It says an estimated 700,000 have already fled, but hundreds of thousands remain. That would raise the risk of mass civilian casualties in any ground offensive.

– The Associated Press

7:25 a.m. ET

Israel confirms 212 people held hostage in Gaza

Israel has confirmed that 212 people are being held hostage in Gaza, the military spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinian fighters, including the deputy chief of Hamas rocket forces.

On the northern front, Israel has been attacking fighters trying to fire missiles in across the Lebanese border and struck a site in Lebanon from where a missile was fired at an Israeli aircraft, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

– Reuters

7:15 a.m. ET

Israel adds 14 communities to northern evacuation plan

Israel added 14 communities to its evacuation plan in the north of the country, a joint statement by the defence ministry and military said on Sunday.

The communities outlined in the statement, which were approved by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, lie close to Lebanon and Syria.

– Reuters

5 a.m. ET

Defence Minister Bill Blair said late Saturday evening that Canada has a “high degree of confidence” that Israel did not strike the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday.

Blair said in a statement that a military analysis found the strike, which the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry said killed hundreds of people, was more likely caused by an “errant rocket” fired from the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, welcomed the findings.

“The loss of life at the Al Ahli Arab hospital was a tragedy that should horrify any human being and it is a reminder of the double war crimes against Palestinians and Israelis that are committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza,” Mr. Moed said in a statement Sunday morning.

“In a war where our enemies weaponize media to fuel hatred both in the Middle East and around the world, we are pleased that the Canadian government has finally joined its allies of the United States and France in verifying the facts,” Mr. Moed added. “As Canada provides further updates, Israel is assured that other findings uncovered by the Israeli Defense Forces, including the culpability of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, will be identified by Canada as the source of this war crime.”

The confirmation came as two Canadian ministers attended a summit in Egypt’s capital, where counterparts and foreign officials met to discuss the Israel-Hamas war.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen were in Cairo, where Hussen announced Canada was pledging an additional $50 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

The ministers were also expected to discuss efforts to help some 400 Canadians leave the besieged territory.

The Canadian government has helped 33 people out of the West Bank and nearly 1,600 people out of Israel since the conflict began, with a final military evacuation flight expected out of Tel Aviv on Monday.

– The Canadian Press