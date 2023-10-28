A man pushes a bike past a gas station destroyed during Israeli bombardment in a Khan Yunis refugee camp.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 27

Demonstrators protest in solidarity with Palestinians, in London, Oct. 28, 2023.SUSANNAH IRELAND/Reuters 2 of 27

An Israeli army soldier advances during a drill at a position in the upper Galilee region,near the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 27

The Israeli military fires mortar shells toward the Gaza Strip.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 27

Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYAMIR COHEN/Reuters 5 of 27

People take cover as air raid sirens sound, during a demonstration supporting Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 6 of 27

Displaced Palestinians collect bags of dried pulses from a UN-run aid supply center in Deir al-Balah.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 27

In Tel Aviv, a woman writes a message during a demonstration by supporters of the hostages held in Gaza.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 8 of 27

Supporters of hostages during a demonstration by supporters in Tel Aviv.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 9 of 27

People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 10 of 27

Demonstrators gather in Rome, Italy in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.YARA NARDI/Reuters 11 of 27

Palestinians queue to collect drinking water during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.Hatem Ali/The Associated Press 12 of 27

Smoke rises over the northern Gaza Strip during an Israeli air strike.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 27

Protesters cross Westminster Bridge during a 'March For Palestine' in London, England.HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 27

Palestinian men prepare food for displaced families in large pots simmering on wooden fires due to the lack of cooking gas.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 27

A Palestinian sits near a building destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images 16 of 27

Malaysians march to protest outside the U.S. embassy in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Hasnoor HussainHASNOOR HUSSAIN/Reuters 17 of 27

Israeli soldiers are posted at a position in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 27

A woman cries out as she stands in front of buildings damaged in Israeli strikes in Gaza City.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 27

People queue for clean water in Gaza City after Israeli air strikes destroyed hundreds of buildings in the Gaza Strip overnight.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 27

Hundreds of protesters march at a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, Germany.Markus Schreiber/The Associated Press 21 of 27

People sift through the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli strikes on Al-Shatee camp in Gaza City.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 27

Messages are left on a wall among portraits of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 27

A Palestinian fills a cup with drinking water during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah.Hatem Ali/The Associated Press 24 of 27

Palestinian civilians wait to collect water using horse and donkey drawn carts, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 27

Israeli tanks and troops move in formation along the border with Gaza in Sderot, Israel.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 26 of 27

Flares are fired from northern Israel over the southern Lebanese border village of Aita al-Shaab.FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 27

Read more from The Globe

Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Gaza’s besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout as Israel’s warplanes dropped bombs and its troops and armour pushed into the Hamas-ruled enclave, with Israeli military chiefs signalling they were gearing up for an expanded ground offensive.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu warned Israelis to expect a “long and hard” campaign but stopped short of calling the current incursions an invasion. Some of U.S. President Joe Biden’s aides have advised Israeli counterparts to hold off on an immediate all-out assault, U.S. officials have said.

Even as initial ground operations appeared limited for now, Netanyahu pledged to spare no effort to free the more than 200 hostages, including Americans and other foreigners, held by Hamas.

“This is the second stage of the war whose goals are clear - to destroy Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“We are only at the start,” he said. “We will destroy the enemy above ground and below ground.”

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks since the Islamist group Hamas’ devastating Oct. 7 attack. At least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day of the nation’s 75-year history, Israeli authorities said.

Western countries have generally backed what they say is Israel’s right to self-defence. But there has been a mounting international outcry over the toll from the bombing and growing calls for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach Gaza civilians and ease the humanitarian crisis.

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, say 7,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed militants.

President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority governs parts of the occupied West Bank while Hamas rules Gaza, said, “Our people in the Gaza Strip are facing a war of genocide and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces in full view of the entire world.”

With many buildings reduced to rubble and shelter hard to find, Gazans are short of food, water, fuel and medicines. Their plight got worse from Friday night when phone and internet services were cut - followed by heavy bombing through the night. The communications outage persisted into Sunday.

“God help anyone under the rubble,” said one Gaza journalist, who spent a terrifying night in a building stairway as bombs fell and Israeli forces appeared to exchange fire with Palestinian fighters.

Israel’s chief military spokesperson declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza but said it would do what it needed to protect its forces.

TARGETING MAZE OF HAMAS TUNNELS

Israel sent troops and tanks into Gaza on Friday night, focusing on infrastructure including the extensive tunnel network built by Hamas, the Israeli military said. It provided no details on the size of the deployment.

Netanyahu on Saturday reiterated Israel’s call for Palestinian civilians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip where Israel was focusing its attack on what it was were Hamas hideouts and other installations.

But Palestinians say nowhere is safe, with bombs also smashing homes in the south of the densely populated territory.

“A humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. The U.N. Security Council plans to meet on Monday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, diplomats said.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered his SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network to support communications in Gaza for “internationally recognised aid organisations.” Israel responded that it would fight the move, saying Hamas would “use it for terrorist activities.”

Netanyahu, who met with hostages’ families on Saturday, said contacts to secure their release would continue even during a ground offensive and that military pressure on Hamas could help bring them home. He did not elaborate.

Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued but at a much slower pace than before Friday’s escalation in Gaza, a source briefed on the talks said.

Hamas’ armed wing said its fighters battled Israeli troops in northeastern and central Gaza. “Al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces are fully prepared to confront the aggression with full force and thwart the incursions,” it said.

The United States and other Western countries had urged Israel to hold off on launching a major ground offensive for fear of high Palestinian casualties and a widening conflict, as well as to give more time for hostage negotiations. But U.S. officials said it was up to Israel to make its own decisions.

Amid fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spiral into a regional conflict, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters Israel had no interest in expanding the fighting beyond Gaza but is prepared on all fronts.

The crisis brought hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators out in cities around Europe, the Middle East and Asia on Saturday.

Reporting by James Mackenzie, Nidal al-Mughrabi; Additional reporting by Emily Rose, Riham Alkousaa, Omar Abdel-Razek, Ari Rabinovitch, Adam Makary, Ali Swafta, John Davison, Michelle Nichols; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Cynthia Osterman.