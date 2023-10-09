An Israeli soldier prays standing in front of a Merkava tank on the outskirts of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 42

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press 2 of 42

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon in southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 3 of 42

People inspect the damages in a neighbourhood after Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza City, on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.SAMAR ABU ELOUF/The New York Times News Service 4 of 42

A relative of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press 5 of 42

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 6 of 42

Palestinians look at the destruction around the rubble of buildings hit during Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 8, 2023.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 42

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles rides on a road close to Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, Oct. 8, 2023.GIL ELIYAHU/Reuters 8 of 42

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 9 of 42

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023.Yousef Masoud/The Associated Press 10 of 42

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press 11 of 42

Israeli forces cross a main road in their armoured personnel carrier (APC) as additional troops are deployed near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 42

Smoke billows from a boat following Israeli strikes, at Port of Gaza, Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 13 of 42

A view of the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 14 of 42

Israeli troops amass at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 42

Mourners pray by the bodies of Salem Abu Quta family members, a Hamas fighter, during a funeral after they were killed in an Israeli strike on their house in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hatem Ali/The Associated Press 16 of 42

A rocket fired by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip is intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence missile system over Sderot, Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 42

Israeli soldiers armed with artillery cannons man their position at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 42

Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press 19 of 42

Palestinians fleeing Israeli air strikes take refuge in a school run by the United Nations in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 42

Israeli forces cross a main road in their self-propelled howitzers as additional troops are deployed near the southern city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 42

Soldiers stand in front of an Israeli police station that was damaged during battles the previous day to dislodge Hamas militants who were stationed inside, on Oct. 8, 2023.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 42

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Yousef Masoud/The Associated Press 23 of 42

Mourners react during the funeral of Palestinian twin babies Ossayd and Mohammad Abu Hmaid, their mother and their three sisters, who health officials said were killed in Israeli strikes, during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Oct. 8, 2023.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 24 of 42

An Israeli soldier directs a self-propelled howitzer near the southern city of Ashkelon on Oct. 8, 2023.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 42

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 26 of 42

Israeli soldiers take a position near the southern city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 42

Israeli security forces man a checkpoint near the southern city of Sderot on Oct. 8, 2023.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 42

Palestinians who fled their homes amid Israeli strikes, shelter in a United Nations-run school, in Gaza City Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 29 of 42

Palestinians inspect the ruins of Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City Oct. 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 30 of 42

A burnt out car is discarded by the side of a road following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, near Sderot in southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 31 of 42

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Sderot, southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 32 of 42

Palestinians sit on a debris-strewn street near the Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City October 8, 2023.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 33 of 42

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble of a house destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 8, 2023.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 34 of 42

The fence of an Israeli military position is seen damaged after Hezbollah targeted it by rockets, on an occupied hill of Kfar Chouba village, southeast Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Hussein Malla/The Associated Press 35 of 42

Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on October 8, 2023 in Gaza City, Gaza.Getty Images/Getty Images 36 of 42

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an artillery cannon at an undisclosed location in northern Israel bordering Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 42

Smoke rises from the rubble of a building levelled by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Oct. 8, 2023.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 38 of 42

Israeli security gather near a rifle at the site of a battle following a mass infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel Oct. 8, 2023.RONEN ZVULUN/Reuters 39 of 42

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Fatima Shbair/The Associated Press 40 of 42

A Palestinian woman salvages items from her home which was damaged during Israeli airstrikes on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct. 8, 2023.SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images 41 of 42

A destroyed police station that was overrun by Hamas militants on Saturday, is seen in Sderot, Israel, Sunday, Oct.8, 2023.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 42 of 42

The latest

Israel has declared war after Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.

At least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 400 have been killed in Gaza.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for the release of hostages, as Ottawa says it investigates reports a Canadian has been killed and two were being held captive.

The U.S. has announced military aid for Israel, meanwhile Hamas’s attack delivers blow to President Joe Biden’s bid for a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Hamas’s assault on Israel drove oil prices higher on Monday as markets priced in fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East, a day after Israel pounded the Palestinian enclave of Gaza in retaliation for one of the bloodiest attacks in its history.

Fighters from Islamist group Hamas killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more as they attacked Israeli towns on Saturday, the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since Egypt and Syria’s attacks in the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago.

In response, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza on Sunday, killing more than 400 people, including 20 children, in keeping with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow of “mighty vengeance”.

“The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be a very heavy one that will change reality for generations,” said Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in the town of Ofakim, which suffered casualties and had hostages taken.

Hamas launches attack on Israel On Saturday, Hamas lauched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen infiltrated towns across the south of the country in a surprise attack they are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv Hamas gunmen Rishon LeTsiyon ISRAEL Rocket strikes Lod 80km Israeli air strikes Ramla Yavne Kfar Aviv Ashdod Mediterranean Sea Jerusalem ISRAEL Ashkelon GAZA STRIP Bethlehem Gaza City Israel Air Force hits Hamas targets Netiv HaAsara Sderot WEST BANK Kfar Aza Khan Younis Clashes with IDF Nahal Oz Be’eri Re’im Nir Oz Ofakim Magen Beersheba Sufa 10km Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle EGYPT graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters Hamas launches attack on Israel On Saturday, Hamas launched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen infiltrated towns across the south of the country in a surprise attack they are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm Ben Gurion Airport Tel Aviv Hamas gunmen Rishon LeTsiyon ISRAEL Rocket strikes Lod 80km Israeli air strikes Ramla Yavne Kfar Aviv Ashdod Mediterranean Sea Jerusalem ISRAEL Ashkelon GAZA STRIP Bethlehem Gaza City Israel Air Force hits Hamas targets Netiv HaAsara Sderot WEST BANK Kfar Aza Khan Younis Clashes with IDF Nahal Oz Be’eri Re’im Nir Oz Ofakim Magen Beersheba Sufa 10km Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle EGYPT graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters Hamas launches attack on Israel On Saturday, Hamas launched thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza as gunmen infiltrated towns across the south of the country in a surprise attack they are calling Operation Al-Aqsa Storm Ben Gurion Airport Hamas gunmen Tel Aviv Rishon LeTsiyon Rocket strikes ISRAEL Israeli air strikes Lod 80km Ramla Yavne Kfar Aviv Ashdod Mediterranean Sea Jerusalem Ashkelon ISRAEL GAZA STRIP Bethlehem Gaza City Israel Air Force hits Hamas targets Netiv HaAsara Sderot WEST BANK Kfar Aza Khan Younis Clashes with IDF Nahal Oz Be’eri Re’im Nir Oz Ofakim Magen Beersheba Sufa Militants enter Israel by land, sea and air using paragliders. Palestinian Islamic Jihad has said its fighters are joining battle 10km EGYPT graphic news, Source: Haaretz; BBC; Reuters

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said the country had called in around 100,000 soldiers.

“Our job is to make sure that at the end of this war, Hamas will no longer have any military capabilities to threaten Israeli civilians with, and in addition to that we also need to make sure Hamas will not govern the Gaza Strip,” he said.

The violence fuelled volatility on global markets on Monday, with concerns about possible disruptions to supplies from Iran, helping to drive Brent crude up $4.18, or 4.94%, to $88.76 a barrel by 0120 GMT in Asian trade.

Iran is an ally of Hamas and while it congratulated Hamas on the attack, its mission to the United Nations said Tehran was not involved in the attacks.

Any sustained rally in oil prices would act as a tax on consumers and add to global inflationary pressures, which weighed on equities as S&P 500 futures shed 0.7% and Nasdaq futures lost 0.6%.

Open this photo in gallery: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 9, 2023.AMIR COHEN/Reuters

Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas attack, saying they are waiting for conditions to improve before resuming.

Beyond blockaded Gaza, Israeli forces and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia exchanged artillery and rocket fire on Sunday, while in Egypt, two Israeli tourists were shot dead along with a guide.

Open this photo in gallery: A relative of an Israeli missing is overcome by emotion in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press

Appeals for restraint came from around the world, though Western nations largely stood by Israel, while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi telephoned the Hamas chief to congratulate him for the “victory” and Hezbollah and protesters in various Middle Eastern nations lauded Hamas.

In southern Israel on Sunday, Hamas gunmen were still fighting Israeli security forces more than 24 hours after their surprise, multi-pronged assault of rocket barrages and bands of gunmen who overran army bases and invaded border towns.

“My two little girls, they’re only babies. They’re not even five years old and three years old,” said Yoni Asher who recounted seeing video of Palestinian gunmen seizing his wife and two small daughters after she took them to visit her mother.

Uri David told a news conference he spent 30 minutes on the phone with his two daughters, Tair and Odaya, during an attack until they no longer responded to him and that he did not know their fate.

“I heard shooting, shouting in Arabic, I told them to lie on the ground and hold hands,” he said, breaking down in tears.

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians inspect a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 8, 2023.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters

CAPTIVES

Israel’s military, which faces awkward questions for not thwarting the attack, said it had regained control of most infiltration points along security barriers, killed hundreds of attackers and taken dozens more prisoner.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza destroyed Hamas’s offices and training camps, but also houses and other buildings. The Palestinian health ministry said 413 Palestinians, including 78 children, were killed and 2,300 people wounded since Saturday.

“As an occupying power, Israel has no right or justification to target the defenceless civilian population in Gaza or elsewhere in Palestine,” the Palestinian foreign ministry said, denouncing a “barbarous campaign of death and destruction".

Hamas fired more rocket salvoes into Israel on Sunday.

The Israeli military said it had deployed tens of thousands of soldiers around Gaza, a narrow strip of land that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, and was starting to evacuate Israelis around the frontier.

Open this photo in gallery: Palestinians transport a captured Israeli civilian from Kibbutz Kfar Azza into the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.Hatem Ali/The Associated Press

“This is my fifth war. The war should stop. I don’t want to keep feeling this,” said Qassab al-Attar, a Palestinian wheelchair user in Gaza whose brothers carried him to shelter.

Israel has not released an official toll but its media said at least 700 people were killed in Saturday’s attacks, children among them. Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari called it “the worst massacre of innocent civilians in Israel’s history.”

Several Americans were killed by Hamas attackers, a White House National Security Council spokesperson confirmed, saying the U.S. would continue to monitor the situation closely.

About 30 missing Israelis attending a dance party that was attacked by gunmen emerged from hiding on Sunday, Israeli media reported, putting the death toll at the outdoor gathering at 260.

Palestinian fighters took dozens of hostages to Gaza, including soldiers and civilians, children and the elderly. A second Palestinian militant group, Islamic Jihad, said it was holding more than 30 of the captives.

The capture of so many Israelis, some pulled through security checkpoints or driven bleeding into Gaza, is another conundrum for Netanyahu after past episodes when hostages were exchanged for many Palestinian prisoners.

“The cruel reality is Hamas took hostages as an insurance policy against Israeli retaliatory action, particularly a massive ground attack and to trade for Palestinian prisoners,” said Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Open this photo in gallery: Israelis inspect the rubble of a building a day after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press

UNABATED VIOLENCE

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu for the second straight day on Sunday, saying in a post on the social media platform X that he expressed “my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he had ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean as a show of support to Israel and would also begin providing fresh munitions to Washington’s closest Middle Easy ally.

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the White House, October 7, 2023.ELIZABETH FRANTZ/Reuters

In Gaza, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem condemned the U.S. announcement as “an actual participation in the aggression against our people” and said the group would not be intimidated.

The shocking flare-up may undermine U.S.-backed moves towards normalising relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia - a security realignment that could threaten Palestinian hopes of self determination and hem in Hamas’s main backer, Iran.

Tehran’s other main regional ally, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, fought a war with Israel in 2006 and said its “guns and rockets” stand with Hamas.

The escalation follows surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where a Palestinian authority exercises limited self-rule, opposed by Hamas that wants Israel destroyed.

Conditions in the West Bank have worsened under Netanyahu’s hard-right government, with more Israeli raids and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages, and the Palestinian Authority called for an emergency Arab League meeting.

Open this photo in gallery: A missile explodes in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike on October 8, 2023.AFP Contributor#AFP/MAHMUD HAMS

Peacemaking has been stalled for years, with Israeli politics distracted this year by internal wrangling over Netanyahu’s plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Gazans have lived under an Israeli-led blockade for 16 years, since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

“How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?” said Haniyeh.

The United States led Western denunciations of Hamas’s attack, with Biden issuing a blunt warning to Iran and others on : “This is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks.”

The U.N. appealed for the creation of humanitarian corridors to bring food into Gaza and said at least 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza are seeking shelter in schools it runs.

Footage shows an Israeli woman and a man taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. The woman is identified as Israeli Noa Argamani who was in southern Israel at a music festival when the attack happened. The Globe and Mail

Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza and Ammar Anwar in Sderot; Additional reporting by Henriette Chacar, Emily Rose and Dan Williams in Jerusalem, Ali Sawafta in Ramallah and Steven Scheer in Modiin, and Washington bureau; Writing by James Mackenzie, Angus McDowall, Andrew Cawthorne, Matt Spetalnick