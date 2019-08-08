 Skip to main content

World Israel says soldier stabbed to death in Palestinian attack in West Bank

Israel says soldier stabbed to death in Palestinian attack in West Bank

Ofra, West Bank
The Associated Press
Israeli soldiers and a member of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team work near the scene where the Israeli military said an Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death near a Jewish settlement outside the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank August 8, 2019.

AMMAR AWAD/Reuters

The body of an Israeli soldier was found with stab wounds near a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem early on Thursday, the military said.

According to an army statement, Israeli troops and police officers were searching the area near the Etzion settlement bloc where the body was found in the “early morning hours.”

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that the soldier was a student in a pre-military Jewish seminary program and was neither armed nor in uniform. He said the military was investigating the circumstances of his death.

The military didn’t identify the soldier by name.

The soldier’s remains were found near the military seminary where he studied in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying that security forces were “in pursuit now in order to capture the despicable terrorist and bring him to account.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered his condolences and said the security forces were “pursuing the murderers and will not rest until we find them.”

“Our prayers this morning are with the family of the murdered soldier and our hearts grieve for the life cut short,” Rivlin said. “We fight terrorism without compromise to ensure the security of our people.”

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim the territories as part of a future state.

Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to creating a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel considers the territories “disputed,” and says the fate of the settlements should be determined through negotiations, which have been moribund for years.

