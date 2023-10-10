Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.Adel Hana/The Associated Press 1 of 49

The funeral of an Israeli soldier, Yuval Ben Yaakov, at a cemetery in Kfar Menachem on Monday, Oct. 9.AVISHAG SHAAR-YASHUV/The New York Times News Service 2 of 49

Menachem Zacharya, an EMT, draws blood at a donation centre organized by Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency service, at an arena in Jerusalem.TAMIR KALIFA/The New York Times News Service 3 of 49

People take part in a 'Vigil for Israel' opposite the entrance to Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's Prime Minister, in London.HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 49

Israel supporters protest the conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Brussels, Belgium.JOHANNA GERON/Reuters 5 of 49

A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment of Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 6 of 49

An aerial view shows damage caused by a rocket after if was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashdod, southern Israel.ILAN ROSENBERG/Reuters 7 of 49

An Israeli policeman carries part of a mangled rocket after if was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Ashkelon, southern Israel.VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/Reuters 8 of 49

An Israeli tank is positioned near Israel's border with Lebanon, northern Israel.AMMAR AWAD/Reuters 9 of 49

Israelis evacuate a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 10 of 49

Smoke and flames rise following Israeli strikes in Gaza.MOHAMMED SALEM/Reuters 11 of 49

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.Tsafrir Abayov/The Associated Press 12 of 49

Israeli forces launch artillery fire towards southern Lebanon from the border zone in northern Israel as Hezbollah denied involvement in clashes or "any infiltration attempt" into Israel.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 13 of 49

Palestinians walk among the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip.IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters 14 of 49

Israeli police run to a bomb shelter while sirens sound as rockets from Gaza are launched towards Sderot, Israel.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 15 of 49

Israeli soldiers take cover in Sderot during a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 49

Israeli emergency responders inspect the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 49

Rockets are fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 18 of 49

View of an empty coffeeshop outside a mall in central Jerusalem amid ongoing fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.GIL COHEN-MAGEN/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 49

Residents look out from the window of their building in the southern city of Ashkelon.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 49

A plume of smoke billows behind highrise buildings in the sky during an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 49

Israeli soldiers cordon off an area after a shooting incident in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 49

Palestinian citizens inspect damage to their homes in Gaza City.Getty Images/Getty Images 23 of 49

A man looks at a scene of burned cars after a rocket fired in Ashdod, Israel.Amir Levy/Getty Images 24 of 49

A Palestinian runs amidst the debris after an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.MOHAMMED ABED/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 49

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 26 of 49

Israeli troop reinforcements take position at the border with Gaza in southern Israel.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 49

Israeli emergency responders inspect the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 49

A view of a house damaged by rockets fired from Gaza towards Israel, in Sderot.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 29 of 49

Israeli soldiers are positioned with their Merkava tanks near the border with the Gaza Strip.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 30 of 49

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 31 of 49

Israeli troop enforcements take position on the border with Gaza in southern Israel.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 49

An Israeli soldier deploys between the houses in the Israeli town of Metula.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 33 of 49

A plume of smoke rises in the sky of Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 34 of 49

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 35 of 49

People look at destruction caused by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon.Ohad Zwigenberg/The Associated Press 36 of 49

Israeli army artillary are positioned towards Gaza.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images 37 of 49

An Israeli man looks out from a window of a building that was hit following rockets from Gaza that were launched towards Israel in Ashkelon.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 38 of 49

Israeli soldiers look out as they stand between buildings, as violence around the nearby Gaza Strip mounts following a mass-rampage by armed Palestinian infiltrators, in Sderot.AMIR COHEN/Reuters 39 of 49

Palestinians evacuate the area following an Israeli airstrike on the Sousi mosque in Gaza City.MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images 40 of 49

A screen grab from a UGC video posted on Telegram on October 9, 2023, shows an armed Palestinian militant leading a man during the Supernova music festival, near Kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel.-/AFP/Getty Images 41 of 49

A picture taken from the southern Lebanese plain of Khiam on shows an Israeli Merkava tank driving in the bordering Israeli town of Metula.MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images 42 of 49

Israeli emergency responders cordon off the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 43 of 49

An Israeli soldier mans a checkpoint in northern Israel near the boder with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 44 of 49

The rubble of the Yassin Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, is seen at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.Hatem Moussa/The Associated Press 45 of 49

Firefighters extinguish a flame in a car in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 46 of 49

Israeli emergency responders stand next to shrapnel in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod.AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images 47 of 49

U.N. peacekeepers patrol on the Lebanese side of the Lebanese-Israeli border in the southern village of Kfar Kila.Hassan Ammar/The Associated Press 48 of 49

Israeli soldiers in an armoured vehicles drive along a street near northern town of Kiryat Shmona close to the border with Lebanon.JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images 49 of 49

The latest

Israel’s military expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000 Tuesday, after ordering a complete siege on the Gaza Strip on Monday, halting entry of food, fuel and supplies.

The U.N. said Tuesday that more than 187,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes.

Israel declared war on Sunday after Hamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday on Saturday.

At least 1,600 people have reportedly been killed - 900 in Israel and 704 Gaza and the West Bank.

A Montreal man’s family confirmed he was killed in Hamas attack at music festival, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calls for the release of hostages.

Israel pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday and further expanded a massive mobilization of reservists as it vowed a retaliation that would “reverberate ... for generations” against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack.

The war — which began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades — has already claimed at least 1,600 lives.

It is only expected to escalate from here, with questions over whether Israel will launch a ground invasion and Hamas threatening to kill captured Israelis if strikes targeted civilians without warning. Israel said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are also holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

Israel’s military said Tuesday morning that it had regained effective control over its south and the border, breached over the weekend in an attack that caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard.

The bodies of roughly 1,500 Hamas militants, meanwhile, were found on Israeli territory, the military said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether those numbers overlapped with deaths previously reported by Palestinian authorities.

The military expanded the mobilization of reservists to 360,000, according to Israeli media. That, along with the airstrikes and a formal declaration of war on Sunday, pointed to Israel increasingly shifting to the offensive against Hamas, threatening greater destruction in the densely populated, impoverished Gaza Strip.

It remains to be seen whether that offensive will include a ground assault. The last such assault was in 2014.

The Israeli military said it struck hundreds of targets in Gaza’s City Rimal neighborhood, a densely populated, upscale district that is home to ministries of the Hamas-run government, as well as universities, media organizations and the offices of aid organizations.

After hours of nonstop strikes, some residents left their homes at daybreak to find some buildings torn in half by strikes, while others were reduced to mounds of concrete and rebar. Cars were flattened and trees burned out in moonscapes that had been residential streets.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address late Monday. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

The devastation in Rimal signaled what could be a new Israeli tactic: warning civilians to leave certain areas and then hitting those areas with airstrikes of unprecedented intensity. If these types of bombardments continue, Gaza’s civilians will have fewer and fewer places to shelter as more neighborhoods become uninhabitable.

The heavy bombardments and Israel’s threats to topple the group sharpened questions about Hamas’ strategy and objectives. Hamas leaders have not spoken publicly about whether they anticipated Israel’s ferocious retaliation — and the potential risk of losing much of the group’s government infrastructure — when they launched the weekend attack.

In a briefing Tuesday, army spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht suggested Palestinians should try to leave through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The U.N. said Tuesday that more than 187,000 of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have left their homes — the most since a 2014 air and ground offensive by Israel uprooted about 400,000.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, is sheltering more than 137,000 people in schools across the territory. Families have taken in some 41,000 others.

Asked if Israel considered Hamas’ civil government, such as parliament and ministries, legitimate targets, Hecht said “if there’s a gunman firing rockets from there, it turns into a military target.”

In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said Monday night that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.” Netanyahu appointed a former military commander to manage the hostage and missing persons crisis.

The Israeli military said more than 900 people already have been killed in Israel. In Gaza and the West Bank, 704 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

The surprise weekend attack by Hamas left a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria. That fomented calls to crush Hamas no matter the cost, rather than continuing to try to bottle it up in Gaza. Israel is run by its most hard-right government ever, dominated by ministers who adamantly reject Palestinian statehood.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group, warned that a siege would spell “utter disaster” for Gazans.

“There is no doubt that collective punishment is in violation of international law,” he told The Associated Press. “If and when it would lead to wounded children dying in hospitals because of lack of energy, electricity and supplies, it could amount to war crimes.”

Hamas, in turn, says it is ready for a long battle to end an Israeli occupation it says is no longer tolerable. Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settler depredations in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have razed 790 housing units and severely damaged 5,330, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early Tuesday. Damage to three water and sanitation sites have cut off services to 400,000.

The Israeli siege will leave Gaza almost entirely dependent on its crossing into neighboring Egypt at Rafah, where cargo capacities are lower than other crossings into Israel.

An Egyptian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press, said more than 2 tons of medical supplies from the Egyptian Red Crescent were sent to Gaza and efforts were underway to organize food and other deliveries.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since driving out forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007, and its rule has gone unchallenged through the blockade and four previous wars with Israel.

Meanwhile in the West Bank, Palestinians entered a fourth day under severe movement restrictions. Israeli authorities have sealed off crossings to the occupied territory and closed checkpoints, blocking movement between cities and towns. Clashes between rock-throwing Palestinians and Israeli forces in the territory since the start of the incursion have left 15 Palestinians dead, according to the U.N.