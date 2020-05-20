 Skip to main content
// //

World

Register
AdChoices

Israeli court orders PM Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for opening of his trial

JERUSALEM
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a parliamentary session in Jerusalem, on May 17, 2020.

ADINA VALMAN/AFP/Getty Images

An Israeli court on Wednesday ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appear for the opening of his criminal trial in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Netanyahu’s attorneys had asked the Jerusalem District Court for an exemption from appearing for the opening of proceedings. They argued that his presence was “not essential” for the arraignment because their client had “read this indictment several times already,” and that his bodyguards’ presence in the room would violate Health Ministry social distancing requirements.

The court rejected the request, saying Netanyahu “must, like all other accused, appear and give his statement before the court,” and that there were no grounds for granting him an exemption in this case.

Story continues below advertisement

Netanyahu was indicted on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes last year. He has denied any wrongdoing in the series of scandals involving accepting lavish gifts from wealthy friends, trading media reforms for positive coverage.

Netanyahu’s trial was supposed to begin last month, but was delayed by his justice minister due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Netanyahu swore in his fourth consecutive government earlier this week after the country’s third national election in under a year. From his position as prime minister, he is not legally required to resign while under indictment and is expected to continue his verbal attacks on the media, justice system, and political opponents.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies