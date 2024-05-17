Israeli military says forces seized bodies of three hostages from Gaza

Open this photo in gallery: Passersby observe the photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip that are plastered to the walls of a plaza known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 17.Oded Balilty/The Associated Press

Israeli forces on Thursday night rescued the bodies of three hostages from the Gaza Strip, chief military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

Hagari identified the three as Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelernter, who he said “were murdered by Hamas while escaping the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 and their bodies were taken into Gaza”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the military operation on Friday and reiterated a pledge to return all the hostages.

“We will bring back all our hostages, whether they are alive or dead,” he said in a statement.

Hamas led a surprise attack on southern Israeli bases and communities on Oct. 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Some 130 hostages remain held in Gaza.

Israel has since launched an air, ground and sea assault on the blockaded Palestinian territory, killing more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.

The bombardment has displaced most of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, laid waste to the coastal enclave and caused a deep humanitarian crisis. (