Israel ground forces shell Gaza as fighting escalates

Declan Walsh
GAZA and JERUSALEM
New York Times
Israeli soldiers prepare a 155mm self-propelled shell to fire towards the Gaza Strip from their position near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on May 13, 2021.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli ground forces carried out attacks on the Gaza Strip early Friday in an escalation of a conflict with Palestinian militants that had been waged by air strikes from Israel and rockets from Gaza.

It was not immediately clear if the attack was the prelude to a ground invasion against Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza.

An Israeli military spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, initially said that “there are ground troops attacking in Gaza,” but later clarified that Israeli troops had not entered Gaza, suggesting the possibility of artillery fire from the outside. He provided no further details.

The surge in fighting highlighted the unprecedented position Israel finds itself in – battling Palestinian militants on its southern flank as it seeks to head off its worst civil unrest in decades.

Explainer: How clashes in Jerusalem have sparked the heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years

It followed another day of clashes between Arab and Jewish mobs on the streets of Israeli cities, with the authorities calling up the army reserves and sending reinforcements of armed border police to the central city of Lod to try to head off what Israeli leaders have warned could become a civil war.

Taken together, the two theatres of turmoil pointed to a step change in the grinding, decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. While violent escalations often follow a predictable trajectory, this latest bout, the worst in seven years, is rapidly evolving into a new kind of war – faster, more destructive and capable of spinning in unpredictable new directions.

In Gaza, an impoverished coastal strip that was the crucible of a devastating seven-week war in 2014, Palestinian militants fired surprisingly large barrages of enhanced-range rockets – some 1,800 in three days – that reached far into Israel.

Israel was preparing ground troops along the Gaza border on Thursday and Hamas launched rocket barrages at southern Israel as the fiercest hostilities in years dragged on with no end in sight. Flora Bradley-Watson reports. Reuters

Israel intensified its campaign of relentless air strikes against Hamas targets there on Thursday, pulverizing buildings, offices and homes in strikes that have killed 103 people including 27 children, according to the Gaza health authorities.

Six civilians and a soldier have been killed by Hamas rockets inside Israel.

Egyptian mediators arrived in Israel Thursday in a sooner-than-usual push to halt the spiralling conflict. U.S. diplomats also were heading to Israel to begin de-escalation talks.

