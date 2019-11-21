Israel’s attorney-general indicts Netanyahu on corruption charges

Open this photo in gallery Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a meeting at the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on Nov. 20, 2019. GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images

Israel’s attorney-general indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges on Thursday, raising more uncertainty over who will ultimately lead a country mired in political chaos after two inconclusive elections this year.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced the decision in a statement. The charges included bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in three corruption cases, is under no legal obligation to resign after being charged. He is due to make a statement at 2030 GMT.

More to come.

