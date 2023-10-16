Open this photo in gallery: A salvo of rockets, seen from Sderot, launches toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 16, when a Globe and Mail correspondent visited Sderot to see the results of an evacuation ordered the day before.JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

More below • Map: Sderot and the state of war

Moran Ganish was just buying two bottles of Coke Zero from the corner store near her home but quickly ran back to her car with her head down, like a soldier sprinting for a trench, fearful of being out in the open.

It was the first time Ms. Ganish had dared to return to her house since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, which saw militants briefly take over the centre of this city barely two kilometres from the edge of the Gaza Strip while she and her husband and three children huddled in a shelter, clutching knives and hammers for protection.

She came back to the city for just half an hour Monday, mostly to check on the family’s two pet parrots at the request of her kids, who have been living in a hotel in another city since the assault. The parrots were dead by the time Ms. Ganish got home.

“I don’t know what I will tell my children. They will be so sad. I just dropped the parrots in the garbage, cleaned the dishes and left again,” she said, looking anxiously at the sky as Israeli warplanes roared overhead and explosions could be heard somewhere in the distance.

“I was afraid to go into my own home. I didn’t know who or what would be waiting for me in there.”

On Oct. 15, Sderot residents line up for an evacuation bus and Avishi Azouli, an ambulance worker, prays at his station. His right arm is bound in tefillin, a set of straps and small boxes containing sections of the Torah. Goran Tomasevic/The Globe and Mail

Sderot was a ghost town on Monday, 24 hours after the Israeli military recommended that residents evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion of Hamas-ruled Gaza. In all, the remaining residents of 25 towns and kibbutzim near the strip were advised to evacuate and move to subsidized hotel rooms in Jerusalem and the southern port of Eilat.

Ten days ago, 30,000 people lived in Sderot, and the city was preparing for municipal elections at the end of the month. On Monday, only a few hundred residents remained. Partially torn-down campaign posters fluttered in front of abandoned buildings.

In a city famous in Israel for its resilience through years of rocket attacks, the only things operating Monday were a fortified international press centre, set up by the Israeli military for journalists covering the conflict, and Sasson’s Corner, the store where Ms. Ganish bought her cola.

Mark Iziyayev, the gregarious owner of the shop, said he stayed open to provide food and drinks to the soldiers and journalists in town. Food and drinks are free for soldiers, he said. “I only charge for alcohol and tobacco – the things that aren’t healthy,” Mr. Iziyayev said with a laugh. “It used to be non-stop in here. We serve the best-tasting coffee in the city,” he added during one of the frequent long pauses between customers.

While he puts on a brave face for his clientele, Mr. Iziyayev admits he doesn’t feel safe remaining in Sderot. “If I said I wasn’t scared, I’d be lying. Of course I’m scared when rockets are flying at me. Look what’s landed in my parking lot. Look at the building across the street,” he said, pointing at an indentation in the pavement perhaps 20 metres from his front door, where a rocket recently landed. A pizzeria across the street had part of its roof blown in by another strike.

Open this photo in gallery: This is what was left of Sderot's main police station on Oct. 8, after a battle between Hamas and Israeli forces who bulldozed it while the last militants were inside.RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

There are worse scars. The city’s main police station, which was occupied by Hamas fighters for several hours on Oct. 7, is a pile of rubble, with only a few pieces of twisted metal and piping stretching toward the sky. Thirty Israeli police officers and civilians, as well as at least 10 Hamas militants, were killed in a battle that reportedly ended with Israeli bulldozers knocking the police station down with the remaining Hamas fighters still inside.

A few blocks away, past a deserted burger restaurant and an empty hair salon, a white Toyota Hilux pickup truck – with a pole in the bed for mounting a machine gun – sits abandoned in a parking lot. Videos posted on social media show the same truck driving through the streets on Oct. 7 with half a dozen Hamas gunmen in the back shooting civilians at random.

In the bed of the abandoned truck lay a black Adidas cap that presumably belonged to one of the Islamist militants, as well as an empty bottle of water. Under the vehicle, which had four flat tires, The Globe and Mail found a document, issued by the “House of the Nobel Quran and Sunnah” in Gaza, certifying that someone named Mohammad Salah al-Sahloub had successfully recited the entire Muslim holy book in July, 2021. The document is signed by Abdul Rahman Youssef al-Jamal, a Hamas politician and religious scholar.

The attacks on Sderot continue. Sirens sounded over the city Monday while The Globe was visiting, followed seconds later by several loud explosions. Deputy mayor Elad Kalimi told Israeli media Sunday that the city had taken 75 direct hits since the start of the war with Hamas.

Open this photo in gallery: Israeli girls stand close to their parents during an Oct. 15 rocket attack in Sderot.Goran Tomasevic/The Globe and Mail

Amir Bubhat, a volunteer helping deliver donated supplies to Sderot’s remaining residents, said that between 400 and 500 people remained in the city despite the evacuation call. He stood still and chuckled as everyone around him sprinted to a nearby shelter when the alarm sounded. “I am not scared because I work directly for God,” the 51-year-old diamond trader said.

As he spoke, the sounds of Israel’s furious retribution continued overhead as jets continued to pound nearby Gaza. More than 2,750 Palestinians have been killed in 10 days of relentless Israeli bombardment that began shortly after the surprise invasion by Hamas, which killed upwards of 1,400 Israelis.

“I hope that the day after this situation ends will be a different reality,” with Hamas gone from Gaza and the threat of Sderot being attacked eliminated, Ms. Ganish said. “If not, we will not be here. No more rockets. No more red alerts.”

“It’s sad to see it like this,” she added, looking around an empty Sderot before getting in her car and driving away.

Map: Sderot and the state of war

Sderot lies near the northeastern corner of the Gaza Strip, close to the frontier where thousands of troops are readying for an expected ground assault. Here’s what else was going on across the region on the day The Globe visited Sderot.