Italian cruise ship, with 6,000 passengers, in lockdown as two passengers are tested for Coronavirus

Eric RegulyEuropean bureau chief
Rome
Passengers are seen onboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship as it sits docked at the Italian port of Civitavecchia following a health alert due to a Chinese couple and a possible link to coronavirus, Jan. 30.

GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/Reuters

One of the world’s biggest cruise ships was in lockdown in a port near Rome after two of its passengers, both Chinese, underwent tests to see if they were carrying the Coronavirus.

About 6,000 passengers and 1,000 crew were trapped on the Italian ship, the Costa Smeralda, when it reached the port of Civitavecchia, about a 45-minute drive north of Rome. According to Ansa, the Italian news service, and other local media, the two Chinese passengers from Hong Kong, who are husband and wife, have been placed in an isolation ward aboard the ship.

The wife, who is 54, displayed a “high fever” and breathing problems, according to reports. The ship doctor alerted the Italian health authorities to her condition and doctors from the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases, in Rome, went aboard to run virus tests on the woman and her husband, who was not displaying any symptoms.

The results are expected to be known later today. The mayor of Civitavecchia, Ernesto Tedesco, said the situation is under “careful control” and that all the proper health protocols are being followed.

The fear is that other passengers may have been infected if either of the couple is found to be carrying the Coronavirus.

The cruise ship scare came as Russia closed its land border with China, where the Coronavirus was first detected in late December. The government of Russian President Vladimir Putin has already blocked Chinese tour groups from entering Russia. Major airlines, including Air Canada, have suspended their flights to Hong Kong, Shanghai and other Chinese cities.

Almost 7,800 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide; China said 170 people had died from the infection as of Thursday. That’s up from the 132 reported deaths on the previous day.

The Chinese couple aboard the Costa Smeralda arrived at Milan’s Malpensa airport on Jan. 25, then headed to the port of Savona, near the northern Italian city of Genoa, to board the ship. Before arriving in Civitavecchia, the ship had been at the Spanish port of Palma di Maiorca.

The new ship is owned by Carnival Corp., the international cruise giant. Its shares slumped 7 per cent this morning on the news of the Costa Smeralda’s lockdown.

The 337-metre ship is listed as the fifth-largest cruise ship in the world and is operated by Costa Cruises of Genoa, the company’s Italian subsidiary.

More to come

