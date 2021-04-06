 Skip to main content
Italian PM Mario Draghi visits Libya in first trip abroad since taking office

Rami Musa
BENGHAZI, Libya
The Associated Press
Interim Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi take part in a joint news conference in Tripoli, on April 6, 2021.

MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images

Italy’s prime minister on a visit Tuesday to the Libyan capital of Tripoli – his first trip abroad since taking office – lauded the North African country’s efforts to curb the flow of migrants to Europe.

Following in the footsteps of other European leaders who recently met with Libya’s new interim government, Premier Mario Draghi held talks with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Libya’s interim government, which took power last month, is meant to bring together a country that has bee torn apart by civil war for nearly a decade. It is also meant to shepherd the country through general elections on Dec. 24.

Speaking at a news conference, Draghi said the fact that he made Libya the destination of his first trip outside Italy as premier was evidence of the solid, historic ties between the two countries that he aimed to deepen.

“There’s a desire for a future, to restart quickly,” Draghi said. He added that Italy was satisfied with Libya’s efforts on migrant rescues, and said the European Union was invested in the issue, which he said “is not just geopolitical but humanitarian.”

Italy, as part of the EU, has co-operated with local Libyan institutions to try to stem the tide of migrants, with tens of thousands setting off from Libyan shores, many with Italy as an intended destination.

In recent years, the union has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centres rife with abuses.

Draghi’s statements come amid criticism by Italian journalists and lawmakers at home over the wiretapping of reporters’ phone calls during investigations into Libya-based migrant trafficking and humanitarian rescue groups.

The investigations date back a few years ago when former Italian government officials were cracking down on humanitarian vessels that were rescuing migrants in the central Mediterranean from traffickers’ unseaworthy boats.

Meanwhile, Dbeibah said the two leaders had agreed to take steps toward fully resuming commercial air traffic between their countries, and to make it easier for Libyans to apply for visas to Italy from inside the country.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled long-time ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country was in recent years split between rival east – and west-based administrations, each backed by different armed groups and foreign governments.

The meeting of the two leaders underscores the interest Italy has maintained in Libya in recent years, especially when it comes to migration. Italy was a supporter of the Libya’s previous U.N.-backed government that was also based in Tripoli. However, that government failed to gain acceptance in the country’s east, where commander Khalifa Hifter holds sway, backed by countries including Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

