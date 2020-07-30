 Skip to main content
Italian Senate votes to lift ex-minister Matteo Salvini’s immunity from prosecution

ROME
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Italian senator and Lega party leader Matteo Salvini is seen in the Italian Senate, in Rome, on July 30, 2020.

ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

The Italian Senate voted Thursday to lift right-wing leader Matteo Salvini’s immunity from prosecution, clearing the way for possible charges against the former interior minister for refusing to allow 164 migrants to get off a ship in Sicily.

The case from last August is the third involving a rescue ship standoff in which Italian prosecutors have sought kidnapping charges against Salvini.

During his 14 months as interior minister, he repeatedly denied ships carrying rescued migrants access to Italy’s ports. The policy resulted in numerous standoffs, leaving migrants stuck at sea for long weeks before European countries could identify a willing port or courts intervened.

In the current case, Salvini refused access to the aid ship Open Arms, which remained at sea for three weeks until it was finally allowed to enter a port on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The Senate in February also cleared Salvini to face possible charges for refusing a landing berth to an Italian coast guard vessel that which had picked up 141 migrants rescued by two other boats a year ago. The Gregoretti was stuck at sea for days until a judge approved its landing in Augusta, Sicily.

In both the Gregoretti and the Open Arms cases, Salvini said he wants to face charges to clear his name.

“Thank you to all of those who will send me to trial because you are giving me a big gift,’ he said before Thursday’s vote. “In that courtroom, I will – differently from others – I will go with my head held high and my back straight. Thank you.”

But in another case that went to the Senate while he still served as Italy’s minister, Salvini’s party voted not to lift his immunity, protecting him from prosecution for not allowing 190 migrants to disembark from another coast guard ship in August 2018.

The Diciotti was stuck at sea for five days, then sat in port for another five before all of the migrants were allowed landfall.

