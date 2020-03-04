Italy closes all schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the increasingly deadly COVID-19 virus

Open this photo in gallery Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, left, and Public Education Minister Lucia Azzolina speak during a press conference held at Rome's Chigi Palace, March 4, 2020. - Italy closed all schools and universities until March 15 to help combat the spread of COVID-19. TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

The Italian government on Wednesday ordered all schools, including universities, closed until at least March 15, and was preparing a series of draconian social measures including a ban on shaking hands and attending soccer games in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The directive is being seen in the country largely as an admission that the efforts to contain the disease in northern Italy, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, are not succeeding.

The government’s directive came shortly after the UN’s World Health Organization alarmed health authorities and virus patients everywhere by revealing that the fatality rate of COVID-19 is 3.4 per cent. The previous estimate was 2 per cent.

Northern Italy closed schools and universities – and banned large public gatherings – 10 days ago, after placing 11 towns in the region of Lombardy, most of them near Milan, into quarantine. Those towns, with 50,000 residents, collectively, remain in lockdown, and others may soon be added to the “red zone" list of sealed-off areas.

The pan-Italian schools closure announcement is a delayed response to the outbreak, whose infection rate has surged in recent days. At last count, the Italian health services had confirmed more than 2,700 COVID-19 illnesses and 107 fatalities, up from 80 on Tuesday, all of the elderly (the figures exclude the 15 cases in San Marino, the landlocked microstate in north-central Italy). China, Hong Kong and Japan closed all of their schools in an attempt to slow the coronavirus spread, and France has closed schools in two regions.

The closures in China appear to have inspired the Italian government to expand the school shutdown. China’s infection rate fell steadily after Wuhan, the epicentre of the global outbreak, and other cities went into quarantine. The WHO noted on Tuesday that, in the previous 24 hours, only 129 new cases were reported in China, the lowest figure since Jan. 20. On Wednesday, there were only 120 new Chinese cases.

By Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases worldwide had risen to almost 94,250, with 3,160 deaths, the vast majority in China. Iran has reported 92 deaths, though the true figure is widely thought to be higher. Italy is the third hardest-hit country, followed by South Korea. COVID-19 has now reached at least 75 countries, though the WHO has yet to declare it a pandemic.

The WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the danger of the COVID-19 virus by noting that the fatality rate of seasonal influenza is far less than 1 per cent. “While many people have built up immunity to seasonal flu strains, COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity,” he said from Geneva. “That means more people are susceptible to infection and some will suffer severe disease.”

COVID-19 cases continued to spread across Europe. On Wednesday, the UK’s health department reported 85 cases, up by 34 in a day. Britain’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, said that some patients with the virus would be better off at home than in the hospital, and that the National Health Service would expand the number of home ventilation kits. The UK’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, told the BBC that a handshake ban is being considered along with other measures “some of which will be very social disruptive."

Italy on Wednesday was drafting a decree that would ban public events across the whole country, close cinemas and theatres and in insist that Italians to avoid shaking hands, hugging and greeting one another with cheek kisses. The decree, which was seen by Reuters, orders “the suspension of events of any nature…that entail the concentration of people and do not allow a safety distance of a least one metre to be respected.”

It seemed likely that Italy’s Serie A soccer league would soon be forced to play games in empty stadiums.

Massimo Galli of Milan’s Sacco hospital, one Italy’s leading infectious disease experts, said on Italian radio on Wednesday that it would be “science fiction” for Italy to return to normal quickly.

The economic turmoil already unleashed by the virus is already severe and could get worse. Germany’s Lufthansa, one of the world’s biggest airlines, has grounded 150 passenger planes, equivalent to about a fifth of its fleet, as passengers cancel bookings and flights to virus hotspot areas, such as northern Italy, are curtailed.

Airline shares are in near free-fall and some of the weaker airlines are expected to go bankrupt. Lufthansa has lost 20 per cent since last month, taking its shares’ loss in the last year to 45 per cent.

Governments and central banks are taking measures to try to limit the economic damage, prop up the stock market and prevent a funding crisis among companies that don’t have the financial resources to endure a sudden economic slowdown. The Italian government this week announced a €3.6-billion ($5.4-billion) economic stimulus package to help hard-hit regions. On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserved cut interest rates by half a percent, and the bank of Canada cut rates by the same amount on Wednesday.

Many economists said the hefty rate cuts will do little to protect the economy even if investors greeted the moves by pushing up share values. Louis-Philippe Rochon, professor of economics at Ontario’s Laurentian University, said “lowering rates is all about whipping markets into a frenzy” and would do nothing to fix the supply-chain problems that are hurting companies as products made in China and elsewhere go missing.

