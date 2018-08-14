Italy highway bridge collapse kills at least 22 in Genoa

Open this photo in gallery Rescue services attend the scene at the Morandi bridge which collapsed on August 14, 2018 in Genoa, Italy. Paolo Rattini/AFP/Getty Images

The elevated Genoa highway bridge that collapsed during a severe storm on Tuesday, killing at least 22 people, may have been a tragedy waiting to happen.

Shortly after the bridge collapsed in the northwestern Italian industrial and port city – the birthplace of Christopher Columbus – the Italian media reported that an engineer had warned two years ago that the soaring 1960s structure had a troubled maintenance history and often required hefty repair jobs.

In his assessment, the engineer, Antonio Brencich of the University of Genoa, said the bridge had been the “object of deep maintenance that leads to the expectation that, in not too many years, maintenance costs will exceed the cost of reconstructing the bridge: At that point, the time will come to demolish the bridge and rebuild it.”

The bridge, known as the Morandi Viaduct, collapsed shortly before noon, local time, during heavy rainfall, sending about 20 vehicles plunging some 80 or 90 metres into the industrial zone below. “It was just after 11:30 when we saw lightning strike the bridge,” eyewitness Pietro all’Asa told Italy’s Ansa news agency. “And we saw the bridge going down.”

As bodies were being retrieved from cars in the rubble, Italian transport minister Danilo Toninelli said the country likely faced “an immense tragedy.”

The death toll seems likely to rise, since enormous chunks of concrete from the collapsed, 80-metre bridge section may have struck inhabited structures. “The size of this disaster is epochal, there are dozens of deaths, including people who fell from the bridge and those who remain trapped underneath the rubble,” Francesco Bermano, head of the region’s ambulance service, said.

The Morandi Viaduct was built in the mid-1960s and inaugurated in 1967. It is 90 metres high, almost 1.2-kms long and is part of the A10 highway which leads to the Italian Riviera and the southern coast of France. The traffic on the bridge would have been heavy on Tuesday as Italians were leaving the city for the traditional Ferragosto holiday, which sees millions flee to beaches, mountains and lakes to escape the high-summer heat.

An investigation is already underway to determine the cause of the collapse of the Morandi Viaduct. Inevitably, questions will be asked about the quality of the maintenance work and whether construction companies related to the Mafia were involved in any of the repairs. Restructuring work was done on the bridge in 2016; work to shore up the foundations was being carried out at the time of the collapse, according to various media reports.

Mafia-related companies are known to have infiltrated the cement and reconstruction industries over the decades and prosecutors have accused them of doing shoddy work that cannot withstand high stress. The Mafia is notorious for nabbing reconstruction contracts after earthquakes and cutting corners.

In 2016, Franco Roberti, then head of Italy’s anti-Mafia directorate, said Italian authorities must ensure that the Mafia plays no role in the reconstruction work of the towns in central Italy that were destroyed that year by earthquakes, killing about 300 people. “There are risks, it is useless to hide it,” he told Italy’s La Repubblica newspaper. “The risk of infiltration is always high. Post-earthquake reconstruction is a tasty morsel for criminal organizations and business interests.”

Questions will also be asked about Italy’s infrastructure spending and whether it had sunk to dangerous levels since the 2008 financial crisis, which triggered austerity-related spending cutbacks throughout the European Union.

But data provided by the European Commission (the EU’s executive arm) indicate that Italy, which will become the EU’s third-largest economy after Brexit, receives transportation infrastructure ratings that are only slightly below the EU average, suggesting that Italian spending on roads, ports and rail have not declined substantially.

But there is no doubt that some individual infrastructure projects, like Genoa’s Morandi Viaduct, were either not in top shape or were poorly designed. Mr. Brencich, the engineer who wrote the 2016 assessment of the bridge, noted that the bridge “presented several problematic aspects” and that repairs were getting costly.