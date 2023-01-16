Top Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, center, leaves an Italian Carabinieri barrack soon after his arrest at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.Carabinieri/The Associated Press

One of the world’s most wanted men and savage killers, and Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, the Sicilian Mafia godfather Matteo Messina Denaro, has been arrested, ending one of the longest manhunts in Europe.

Mr. Messina Denaro was arrested by the Carabinieri paramilitary police in Palermo, the Sicilian capital, on Monday morning, during his visit to a private health clinic for an unspecified illness, which police said was cancer.

He had been on the lam for 30 years and has been accused of dozens of murders, including complicity in two of the highest-profile murders in post-war Italian history – those of the Italian prosecuting magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992. The duo became marked men after their crackdown on the Sicilian Mafia – the Cosa Nostra – resulted in the so-called Maxi Trial in the late 1980s, which resulted in 475 Mafia indictments. In 1993, Mr. Messina Denaro was convicted in absentia for his role in their deaths.

Among other grisly crimes Mr. Messina Denaro was convicted of is the murder of a Mafia turncoat’s young son, Giuseppe Di Matteo, who was strangled and his body dissolved in a vat of acid.

In 2002, Mr. Messina Denaro was convicted in absentia and handed a life sentence for his role in bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people in 1993, including the bombing of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, which killed five people and destroyed paintings by Giotto and Rubens.

His whereabouts became an obsession for Sicilian police and state prosecutors, some of whom thought they were close at times to capturing the man – only to see his trail vanish. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy right-wing party, called his arrest “a great victory for the state.”

The details about the capture of Mr. Denaro, 60, were not immediately known, though the police may have been tipped off about his disguises, and it is now known that he had been visiting the oncology clinic using a false name for a year or so. The Carabinieri took him to a secret location immediately after his arrest, Italian media reported. On a rainy day, he was wearing dark glasses, a white wool hat and a brown leather jacket and was taken away in a dark van. He looked frail.

Mr. Denaro tried to escape but, once surrounded by the carabinieri, did not put up a fight and came clean about his identify. “What’s your name?” the police asked him. “I’m Matteo Messina Denaro,” he replied, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

His list of alleged crimes is long, obscene and shocking. “With all the people I have killed, you could fill a graveyard,” is the line attributed to him by pentiti – state witnesses who provide evidence in exchange for lighter sentences.

One of the state prosecutors who devoted much of her career to hunting down Mr. Messina Denaro – nicknamed Diabolik, after a masked Italian comic book anti-hero – was Teresa Principato, who retired a year ago. In an interview with The Globe and Mail at her home in Palermo in 2016, she revealed that her effort to capture Mr. Messia Denaro, and other high-profile members of the Sicilian Mafia, came at a huge cost to her personal life.

Teresa Principato, photographed at her home in Palermo in 2016.

“My life is an armoured life; I am in jail,” she said.

In 2014, Sicilian police exposed a Mafia plot – allegedly directed by Mr. Messina Denaro – to blow up Ms. Principato with dynamite, after which she went into 24-hour police protection. In 2019, it was revealed that in 2015, when she led the pool of investigators trying to find the mafioso, a laptop and two pen drives containing crucial information about his possible whereabouts – and, crucially, his protection network – were stolen from her office.

Mr. Messina Denaro began his crime career as a local boss in the Trapani area, on the western tip of Sicily. After arrests of the Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore “The Beast” Riina, who ordered the murders of Mr. Falcone and Mr. Borsellino, and his successors Bernardo “The Tractor” Provenzano and Salvatore “The Baron” Lo Piccolo in the 1990s, Mr. Messina Denaro emerged as the last of the godfathers.

Mr. Messino Denaro (“denaro” in Italian translates into “money”) was not a typical Cosa Nostra mobster. He was known during the years he lived free as the playboy Mafioso, a notorious womanizer with a fleet of Porsches, flashy clothes, aviator-style sunglasses and Rolex watches. He travelled outside of Italy often, which was unusual for a Cosa Nostra boss.

He is alleged to have earned billions over the years from the usual Mafia rackets – the drug trade, extortion, rigged public contracts. He also earned fortunes from wind-energy farms, waste projects and the effective control of a large supermarket chain.

According to pentiti, Mr. Messina Denaro murdered a rival boss and strangled the man’s pregnant girlfriend.

He also allegedly murdered a hotel manager who complained about Mr. Messina Denaro’s affair with an Austrian receptionist.

Mr. Messina Denaro left almost no trail. He did not use computers or mobile phones and communicated by leaving coded messages on little pieces of paper, wrapped in cellophane tape, left on the farms of associates. Prosecutors assumed he went overseas for plastic surgery to change his appearance. There are virtually no photos of him.

One theory is that he is protected by paid-off politicians, bankers and police officers. “How else do you explain the fact that Denaro has been on the run for almost 20 years,” wrote Giacomo Di Girolamo, the author of a 2010 book about Mr. Messina Denaro called The Invisible. “He has a network of allies and is always on the move.”

The Italian prosecutors, including Ms. Principato, used a scorched-earth policy to deprive him of his protective ring of friends and relatives, and to choke off his money supply. Assets where evidence pointed to him as an investor have been seized. The campaign against him has been relentless. In late 2013, even his sister Patrizia Messina Denaro was arrested.

“We hear he is living like a parasite off other people’s money,” Ms. Principato said. “All of his family is incarcerated: sister, cousins, in-laws – more than 100 relatives and people who were close to him.”