It’s huge: Bigfoot Conference draws hundreds to Nebraska

It’s big — and it’s back. The third annual Bigfoot Conference has drawn an estimated 700 people to the city of Hastings, Nebraska.
Television station KSNB reports that the conference kicked off Friday and runs through Sunday.
Some believe the creature is mythical; others, merely elusive. Whatever their beliefs, speakers from all over and outside the country convene at the conference to share their thoughts about and experiences with the creature.
Adams County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Anjanette Bonham says skeptics and believers alike attend to see what they can learn.
Bonham says attendees come from all over the United States and Canada.
