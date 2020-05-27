Jailed for corruption, French executive’s story of U.S. justice fuels Chinese distrust of Western courts

For years, western leaders, business groups and diplomats alike have argued that in liberal democracies, justice is delivered free of the taint of politics. It is an argument at the heart of Canada’s response to Chinese anger over the arrest and extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated this week, operates “a truly independent justice system.”
But in China, few voices have been more persuasive than a single French executive, Frédéric Pierucci, who was arrested in the U.S. on corruption charges in 2013, then wrote a book about what he calls the “underground economic warfare” waged by Washington and its courts against foreign companies. The U.S. justice system, in concert with its foreign intelligence apparatus, “enables them to debilitate, eliminate or even absorb their main contenders,” Mr. Pierucci writes in his book, The American Trap.
Translated into Chinese, the book has been influential with Chinese government officials, business leaders and scholars alike, bolstering doubts about the fairness of western courts. The arguments it makes, and the receptive audience it has found in China, lie in the background of Beijing’s refusal to accept western assurances about the independence of Canadian and U.S. courts handling the case against Ms. Meng. On Wednesday she will learn the results of her first hearing before the B.C. Supreme Court, on the validity of the extradition case against her. U.S. prosecutors have accused Ms. Meng of committing fraud related to U.S. violations of sanctions against Iran, charges she denies.
Mr. Pierucci has kept a close eye on what is happening with Ms. Meng, in part because he sees “some resemblances with my own case.” Both were executives for foreign companies that competed with U.S. interests: Alstom SA was a rival of GE, which acquired Alstom’s power and grid business in 2015; and Huawei competes with the U.S. security and technology establishment.
“It is now clear that in the U.S. the lines between the judicial, economic and political powers are at best blurred if not closely intertwined in this case,” Mr. Pierucci told The Globe and Mail in an e-mail interview.
Mr. Pierucci’s conclusions have gained him a warm reception in China. The Chinese version of his book quickly became a bestseller last year and has sold nearly 600,000 copies in China.
It has landed on the desk of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, whose company used it as a training tool for employees. His writing has been lauded by a columnist for the People’s Daily as “a global sensation,” while Jiang Shigong, director of the Peking University’s Rule of Law Research Centre, cited Mr. Pierucci’s work as a warning against “naked judicial bullying” from Washington – an argument that has been made by the Chinese government itself.
“For some time, the U.S has been using national power to tarnish and crack down on specific Chinese companies in an attempt to strangle their lawful and legitimate operations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said last January. “Behind such practices are deep political intentions and manipulations.” Earlier this week, the Communist Party-backed Global Times reiterated the argument, saying: “Canada has helped the U.S. take Meng hostage to impose a crackdown on Huawei. Similar tactics were used by the U.S. in the 2013 arrest of Frederic Pierucci.”
Mr. Pierucci was the Singapore-based global president of the boiler division for French conglomerate Alstom when he was arrested on arrival in the U.S. in 2013. In and out of prison for more than five years, he eventually pleaded guilty to charges under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the powerful U.S. anti-graft law, after Alstom paid consultancy fees to people connected to the Indonesian government when it sought a power plant construction contract.
Alstom was fined US$772-million. Its “corruption scheme was sustained over more than a decade and across several continents. It was astounding in its breadth, its brazenness and its worldwide consequences,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole said in late 2014, when the fine was announced.
In addition, “the record dollar amount of the fine is a clear deterrent to companies who would engage in foreign bribery,” FBI executive assistant director Robert Anderson said then. “But an even better deterrent is that we are sending executives who commit these crimes to prison.”
Mr. Pierucci, however, has also documented how the U.S. anti-corruption investigations have yielded enormous fines from overseas companies but comparatively less from U.S. companies.
“In 43 years the FBI and the [Department of Justice] have been unable to discover a single case of foreign bribery by any of the U.S. power generation manufacturers,” he said in the interview, while “all major competitors of U.S. companies have been fined.“
Since publishing his book, Mr. Pierucci, who now runs a consulting firm that specializes in international anti-corruption law, has been invited to lecture across China, with speaking engagements at universities, business associations, law firms and the headquarters of major Chinese corporations, including carmaker Geely and airline China Eastern, which sat him down with its top executives.
His views helped “China Eastern staff to better understand the various risks that the company may face in overseas operations,” the company wrote in a report on its website. A media report on an appearance by Mr. Pierucci at East China Normal University said he shed light on “breathtaking“ U.S. hegemony.
Mr. Pierucci draws a parallel between Alstom and Huawei, whose network technology Washington has called a security threat. “The country that leads the world in 5G technology will have a clear technological, economic, and national security advantage over other countries,” he said, pointing to a speech made on Feb. 6 by U.S. Attorney General William Barr in which Mr. Barr said: “Our economic future is at stake. … The risk of losing the 5G struggle with China should vastly outweigh other considerations.”
Mr. Barr’s Department of Justice, or DOJ, is in charge of the prosecution of Huawei and Ms. Meng.
“Those words coming out of the mouth of the U.S. Department of Commerce or Department of Defense or even the State Department could be understandable,” Mr. Pierucci said. “But coming out of the DOJ itself is genuinely concerning.”
With reporting by Alexandra Li
