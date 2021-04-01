Japan places Osaka and two neighbouring areas in partial COVID-19 state of emergency

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk in Osaka, Japan, on March 31, 2021. The Associated Press

Japan designated Osaka and two other areas for new virus control steps on Thursday as infections in those areas rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, neighbouring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.

Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike and the burden on its medical systems.

An international figure skating championship is scheduled in April 15-18 in Osaka city, where skaters from five countries are to participate. The Olympic torch relay is also scheduled to pass through Osaka city in two weeks.

