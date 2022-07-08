Skip to main content
Police have a suspect in custody after a political assassination that has shocked a country ahead of parliamentary elections this weekend. Check back here for details as they emerge

Nara, Japan, July 8: A person prays next to flowers laid at the site where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier that day.Issei Kato/Reuters

Shinzo Abe killed: Latest updates

  • Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, 67, was pronounced dead on Friday at a hospital in Nara, where he was speaking at a campaign stop for a candidate in parliamentary elections this weekend. An emotional Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the killing: “We cannot accept that this violent act took place during an election, the foundation of democracy.”
  • Japan, a nation where private citizens can’t own handguns, was shocked by Mr. Abe’s assassination, the first time a sitting or former prime minister has been killed since the prewar power struggles of the 1930s. Authorities are still piecing together how the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, obtained his apparently homemade firearm.


How the attack unfolded

CHINA

RUSSIA

N. KOREA

JAPAN

Pacific

Ocean

S. KOREA

Nara

Tokyo

0

400

KM

0

150

m

Saidaiji Kinrin Park

NARA

SAIDAIJI

HONMACHI

Abe shot

at here

Yamoto-Saidaiji

station

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REUTERS; TILEZEN;

OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, 67, was in the western city of Nara on Friday for a campaign stop in support of Kei Sato, a candidate in parliamentary elections this weekend. As Mr. Abe spoke at a traffic island outside Yamato Saidaiji train station, he raised his arm to make a point, and two shots rang out. He collapsed, and blood began to spread under his white shirt.

Police’s attention quickly turned to a man behind Mr. Abe in a grey T-shirt and beige pants. Businessman Makoto Ichikawa described the scene to Reuters news agency:

There was a loud bang and then smoke. The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him.

Mr. Abe was airlifted to hospital and arrived without vital signs, Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said. He suffered major damage to his heart and neck that caused extensive bleeding. Blood transfusions and other emergency treatment could not save his life, and he was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m. local time.

People tend to Shinzo Abe as he lies on the ground in Nara on July 8 after the shooting.Kyodo News via AP

(Return to top)


The suspect and his weapon

A suspect is tackled to the ground by police at Yamato Saidaiji station in Nara on July 8.Yomiuri Shimbun/AFP via Getty Images

The 41-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told police he was dissatisfied with Mr. Abe and wanted to kill him, the NHK broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Witnesses and police have also noted the unusual weapon the suspect had, a boxy-looking double barrelled contraption covered in black tape. Gun violence is rare in Japan and firearms are heavily regulated, so a homemade weapon suggests a degree of planning on the assailant’s part. But the local office of Mr. Abe’s party said his appearance in Nara was confirmed only the night before.

(Return to top)


Who was Shinzo Abe?

Mr. Abe speaks at his official residence in Tokyo in 2014.Shizuo Kambayash/The Associated Press

The scion of an old political family, Mr. Abe was Japan’s youngest prime minister when he first took power in 2006; that term lasted only a year, but when he returned in 2012 he served for eight more years before resigning in 2020, citing ill health. He and his Liberal Democratic Party brought in a mix of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms dubbed “Abenomics” that sought to turn an ailing economy around.

He also worked to give Japan a bigger role in global defence alongside its ally, the United States. But to do this, he sought to roll back the U.S.-drafted constitution of 1947, in which a defeated Japan renounced war and limited its armed forces to self-defence only. Mr. Abe’s hawkishness, and his support for ultra-conservatives’ efforts to whitewash Japan’s Second World War-era atrocities in Asia, did not endear him to liberals at home or East Asian nations such as China or the Koreas.

Mr. Abe left office as the longest-serving prime minister ever in a country that changes its leaders often, and that has had two more prime ministers since his exit. The only leader who served more consecutive days in office was Mr. Abe’s great-uncle, Eisaku Sato, his great-uncle, who was prime minister from 1964 to 1972. In death, he sets another, darker precedent: The first sitting or former prime minister to be assassinated since pre-war times. He leaves a wife, Akie Abe, and no children.

(Return to top)


Global reaction so far

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
U.S. President Joe Biden
South Korean President Yoon Sook-yeol
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

(Return to top)

Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from James Griffiths

