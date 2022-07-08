Nara, Japan, July 8: A person prays next to flowers laid at the site where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier that day.Issei Kato/Reuters

Shinzo Abe killed: Latest updates

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, 67, was pronounced dead on Friday at a hospital in Nara, where he was speaking at a campaign stop for a candidate in parliamentary elections this weekend. An emotional Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the killing: “We cannot accept that this violent act took place during an election, the foundation of democracy.”

Japan, a nation where private citizens can’t own handguns, was shocked by Mr. Abe’s assassination, the first time a sitting or former prime minister has been killed since the prewar power struggles of the 1930s. Authorities are still piecing together how the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, obtained his apparently homemade firearm.

How the attack unfolded

CHINA RUSSIA N. KOREA JAPAN Pacific Ocean S. KOREA Nara Tokyo 0 400 KM 0 150 m Saidaiji Kinrin Park NARA SAIDAIJI HONMACHI Abe shot at here Yamoto-Saidaiji station THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REUTERS; TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS CHINA RUSSIA N. KOREA JAPAN Pacific Ocean S. KOREA Tokyo Nara 0 400 KM Saidaiji Kinrin Park 0 150 m NARA SAIDAIJI HONMACHI Abe shot at here Yamoto-Saidaiji station THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REUTERS; TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS CHINA RUSSIA NARA JAPAN Saidaiji Kinrin Park Tokyo Nara 0 400 KM SAIDAIJI SHINDENCHO Abe shot at here Yamoto-Saidaiji station SAIDAIJI KUNIMICHO 0 150 m THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: REUTERS; TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, 67, was in the western city of Nara on Friday for a campaign stop in support of Kei Sato, a candidate in parliamentary elections this weekend. As Mr. Abe spoke at a traffic island outside Yamato Saidaiji train station, he raised his arm to make a point, and two shots rang out. He collapsed, and blood began to spread under his white shirt.

Police’s attention quickly turned to a man behind Mr. Abe in a grey T-shirt and beige pants. Businessman Makoto Ichikawa described the scene to Reuters news agency:

There was a loud bang and then smoke. The first shot, no one knew what was going on, but after the second shot, what looked like special police tackled him.

Mr. Abe was airlifted to hospital and arrived without vital signs, Nara Medical University emergency department chief Hidetada Fukushima said. He suffered major damage to his heart and neck that caused extensive bleeding. Blood transfusions and other emergency treatment could not save his life, and he was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m. local time.

People tend to Shinzo Abe as he lies on the ground in Nara on July 8 after the shooting.Kyodo News via AP

The suspect and his weapon

A suspect is tackled to the ground by police at Yamato Saidaiji station in Nara on July 8.Yomiuri Shimbun/AFP via Getty Images

The 41-year-old suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, told police he was dissatisfied with Mr. Abe and wanted to kill him, the NHK broadcaster quoted him as saying.

Witnesses and police have also noted the unusual weapon the suspect had, a boxy-looking double barrelled contraption covered in black tape. Gun violence is rare in Japan and firearms are heavily regulated, so a homemade weapon suggests a degree of planning on the assailant’s part. But the local office of Mr. Abe’s party said his appearance in Nara was confirmed only the night before.

Who was Shinzo Abe?

Mr. Abe speaks at his official residence in Tokyo in 2014.Shizuo Kambayash/The Associated Press

The scion of an old political family, Mr. Abe was Japan’s youngest prime minister when he first took power in 2006; that term lasted only a year, but when he returned in 2012 he served for eight more years before resigning in 2020, citing ill health. He and his Liberal Democratic Party brought in a mix of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms dubbed “Abenomics” that sought to turn an ailing economy around.

He also worked to give Japan a bigger role in global defence alongside its ally, the United States. But to do this, he sought to roll back the U.S.-drafted constitution of 1947, in which a defeated Japan renounced war and limited its armed forces to self-defence only. Mr. Abe’s hawkishness, and his support for ultra-conservatives’ efforts to whitewash Japan’s Second World War-era atrocities in Asia, did not endear him to liberals at home or East Asian nations such as China or the Koreas.

Mr. Abe left office as the longest-serving prime minister ever in a country that changes its leaders often, and that has had two more prime ministers since his exit. The only leader who served more consecutive days in office was Mr. Abe’s great-uncle, Eisaku Sato, his great-uncle, who was prime minister from 1964 to 1972. In death, he sets another, darker precedent: The first sitting or former prime minister to be assassinated since pre-war times. He leaves a wife, Akie Abe, and no children.

Global reaction so far

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The assassination of @AbeShinzo is incredibly shocking – and I’m deeply saddened. The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend. My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 8, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden

I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed. He was a champion of the friendship between our people.



The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2022

South Korean President Yoon Sook-yeol

I send my condolences to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's family and the Japanese people.



An act of terrorism during an election is a brutal attack against the very foundation of democracy. It is utterly unacceptable, and I strongly condemn such an attack. — President Yoon Suk Yeol (@President_KR) July 8, 2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years. My deepest condolences to his family, PM @kishida230 & the people

of #NATO’s partner #Japan at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8rtdb0G11S — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 8, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.



His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.



The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

So deeply shocked to hear about the past PM of Japan-Shinzo Abe. He was one of the first leaders I met when I became PM. He was deeply committed to his role but also generous & kind. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) July 8, 2022

Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from James Griffiths

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.