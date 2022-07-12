Akie Abe, wife of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, sits in a vehicle carrying Abe's body, as she leaves after his funeral at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2022.ISSEI KATO/Reuters

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, made a final passage through Tokyo on Tuesday, as he was laid to rest after being gunned down last week.

Thousands of people thronged the streets of the Japanese capital to watch the black hearse carrying Mr. Abe’s body pass by. Some mourners bowed or clasped their hands at the procession, while others shouted out thanks to Mr. Abe “for your work for our country.”

Mr. Abe was shot in the city of Nara while campaigning for a candidate in Sunday’s upper house elections, in which his Liberal Democratic Party scored a convincing victory days after its former leader’s death, opening a path to finally realizing Mr. Abe’s longstanding goal of changing the country’s pacifist constitution.

Friday’s events have appalled and dismayed Japan, striking at the heart of the country’s image as a safe and stable democracy. That the former leader was killed with a gun in a country where firearms are tightly regulated and shootings almost unheard of only added to the shock.

From Monday evening, hundreds of mourners thronged a temple in central Tokyo where Mr. Abe’s funeral was to be held as tributes poured in from around the globe. After paying his respects, current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said “a great leader loved by the world has been lost.”

He promised to deliver on Mr. Abe’s goals, including amending the constitution, and encouraged the country to pull together “and strive to ensure the prosperity and security of Japan.”

Canada’s ambassador to Japan Ian McKay and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also attended Mr. Abe’s wake. Mr. McKay said the “world has lost a great man” and described Mr. Abe as “a visionary leader for Japan, a global statesman, and a great friend to Canada.”

On Monday, Japan posthumously awarded Mr. Abe the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the nation’s highest decoration. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also sent flowers and incense.

More revelations have emerged in the day’s since Mr. Abe’s killing about the man who shot him, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.

An unemployed veteran of the country’s navy, Mr. Yamagami reportedly told police that he resented Mr. Abe for his involvement with an unspecified religious group. The assassin blamed the group for bankrupting his mother and driving the family apart.

While police have yet to name the group, on Monday, the Unification Church — better known as the “Moonies” — confirmed that Mr. Yamagami’s mother was a member.

Speaking to reporters, Tomihiro Tanaka, president of the Japanese branch of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, as the church is officially called, said the woman — who he did not name — had first joined the group in the late 1990s, but stopped attendance around 2009.

Around two or three years ago, she reestablished ties with church members and had begun attending events about once a month, Mr. Tanaka said. He would not comment on donations but said the church had learned of her financial difficulties after talking to people close to her.

Nara police on Monday said they found apparent bullet holes at a facility run by the church, and that the suspect told them he had fired practice rounds at the facility the day before he shot Mr. Abe.

The Unification Church was founded in South Korea in 1954 by Sun Myung Moon, a self-declared messiah and strident anti-communist. The church’s affiliates include daily newspapers in South Korea, Japan and the United States. Mr. Moon ran a business empire and founded the conservative Washington Times newspaper.

Mr. Tanaka said that neither Mr. Yamagami or Mr. Abe were members of the church, but he confirmed the former prime minister had sent messages to events held by church affiliates and expressed support for its global peace movement.

Mr. Abe’s LDP have long been close to the Unification Church, seeing the group as a reliable source of conservative votes. Mr. Abe’s father and grandfather both cultivated ties with the church and helped it expand in Japan, something which Mr. Yamagami reportedly cited as a reason for killing the former premier.

Mr. Yamagami’s own religious views are unclear. Some Japanese media have linked him to an offshoot of the Unification Church, founded by the late Mr. Moon’s son, Hyung Jin Moon, which has recently been expanding in Japan.

The Pennsylvania-based World Peace and Unification Sanctuary Church — also known as the Rod of Iron Ministries — is notorious for its attachment to guns, with members taking part in religious ceremonies holding assault weapons.

In a statement, the church’s Japan arm said it “had no contact or relationship” with the killer and criticized those with “the evil intention of linking Yamagami’s crime with a gun to our Sanctuary Church.”

With files from Reuters.

