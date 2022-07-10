Election officials count votes at a ballot counting centre for Japan's upper house election in Tokyo, Japan, July 10, 2022.ISSEI KATO/Reuters

Japanese voters went to the polls Sunday to elect members of the country’s upper house, days after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail in Nara.

Mr. Abe was speaking in support of Kei Sato, a candidate for the ruling Liberal Democrat Party, which the former prime minister led to repeated victories in the eight years running up to his resignation in 2020. The LDP were already favourites before Mr. Abe’s assassination, and most analysts expected that if the killing had an effect on voting, it would be to strengthen support for the ruling party.

That seemed to pan out Sunday, with exit polls predicting the LDP and their coalition allies Komeito would easily secure a majority in the 248-seat House of Councillors, half of which was up for election.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and most other politicians suspended campaigning Friday out of respect for Mr. Abe, but Japan’s leader was back on the trail the following day, telling voters in Yamanashi prefecture near Tokyo “we will never give in to violence.”

Preliminary figures showed turnout as up slightly on last upper house elections in 2019. Two hours before polls closed, turnout was around 28 per cent, up almost a percentage point on 2019, though figures do not include early, absentee or overseas votes.

Mr. Kishida and figures across the political spectrum had called on voters to take part Sunday in order to show support for the country’s democratic system following the assassination

In an editorial Sunday, the liberal Asahi Shimbun connected Mr. Abe’s killing to political violence in Japan in the post-World War II period, as well as recent international events such as the storming of the U.S. Capitol last year, writing “this is a time for each and every one of us to make a renewed commitment to rebuilding democracy in this nation and vow to never allow it to slip through our fingers.”

There was an increased police presence at Mr. Kishida’s event on Saturday, with metal detectors installed at the venue, an unusual security measure in Japan where politicians typically interact directly with the public, as Mr. Abe was doing when he was killed.

Elections to the less powerful upper house are typically seen as an interim report card on the government’s performance, and a poor showing by Mr. Kishida could have raised questions about his future as leader of the LDP and therefore prime minister.

Mr. Kishida succeeded Yoshihide Suga last year after the latter resigned in the wake of plummeting popularity caused by a perceived mishandling of the COVID crisis and the Tokyo Olympics. Prior to Mr. Abe’s record-breaking stint as premier from 2012 to 2020, Japan went through five prime ministers in as many years.

Despite growing concerns around a weakened yen, inflation and the cost of living, which opposition parties have attempted to peg to Mr. Kishida’s policies, polls prior to Mr. Abe’s assassination predicted a strong showing for the LDP and their junior partners Komeito.

While exit polls suggested the coalition would take more than half of the seats on offer, exact numbers will not be confirmed until Monday when proportional representation seats are finalized. According to Kyodo, a total of 545 candidates were vying for the 125 contested seats, including a record 181 female candidates.

With few expecting the election to shake the LDP’s position as the most powerful force in Japanese politics, both Mr. Abe’s assassination and Sunday’s election could reshape internal dynamics within the conservative party. Mr. Abe was head of the largest LDP faction, seen as opposing Mr. Kishida’s plans for a “new capitalism” and greater wealth distribution.

The makeup of the upper house will also effect the LDP’s long-running goal of reforming Japan’s pacifist post-war constitution, which has not been changed for 75 years.

Mr. Abe, despite his dominance of Japanese politics for the best part of a decade, was never successful in pushing through plans to modify the constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament.

Exit polls suggested pro-reform parties would secure enough seats in the upper house Sunday. They already control more than enough seats in the lower House of Representatives.

Mr. Abe had been pushing the Kishida administration to pursue such goals in the days before his death, and some commentators have urged Tokyo to follow through out of respect for the slain former premier, allowing Japan to take on the greater security role in Asia-Pacific that he long strived for.

In an editorial Sunday, the conservative Yomiuri Shimbun said Japan had lost “both an important leader and the image of a safe country” in Friday’s incident.

“The government needs to take that fact seriously and make every effort to ensure domestic security,” the paper said. “It is important to rebuild the sluggish economy, strengthen international contributions, and raise the national power of Japan.”

With a file from Reuters

