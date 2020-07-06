 Skip to main content
World

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to New York to face sex abuse charges

Mike Balsamo
The Associated Press
Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York, on July 2, 2020.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to New York to face charges that she recruited women and girls, one as young as 14, for him to sexually abuse, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in Manhattan federal court for for Maxwell, 58, who was arrested last week at a $1-million estate she had purchased in New Hampshire.

Maxwell, the daughter of British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell, was the former girlfriend and longtime close associate of Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail last August while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell has been indicted on multiple charges, including that she conspired to entice girls as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein from 1994 through 1997.

Several of Epstein’s victims have described Maxwell as his chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for abuse. She has denied wrongdoing and called claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

In a letter to a judge Sunday, prosecutors said they have communicated with Maxwell’s defence lawyer, Christian Everdell, who would like a Friday bail hearing where she will be arraigned.

Prosecutors have said Maxwell “poses an extreme risk of flight.” Maxwell has three passports, is wealthy with lots of international connections, and has “absolutely no reason to stay in the United States and face the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence,” they wrote in a memo.

She is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Ghislaine Maxwell was hiding out in style, in her luxury timber-framed home perched on 156 acres of New Hampshire pine and oak forests. Reuters

