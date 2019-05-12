 Skip to main content

World Jim Fowler, naturalist and face of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, dies at 89

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Obituary

Jim Fowler, naturalist and face of Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, dies at 89

NORWALK, Conn.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Mutual of Omaha's John Hildenbiddle, left, talks with Wild Kingdom co-host and naturalist Jim Fowler in Omaha, Neb. on Aug. 28, 2001.

DAVE WEAVER/The Associated Press

Jim Fowler, a naturalist who rose to fame on the long-running television program Wild Kingdom and who famously bantered with Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, has died. He was 89.

Fowler died peacefully Wednesday at his home in Norwalk, Connecticut, surrounded by family, said Jennifer Whitney, a spokeswoman for Mutual of Omaha, which sponsored the show.

“Jim was one in a million, and with his passing we’ve lost a true wildlife icon,” she said in an e-mail. “His memory will remain through the work he did on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, as well as through the many parks, wildlife centres and nature preserves to which he lent his expertise. But perhaps his most important legacy will be the role he played in inspiring the next generation of naturalists and wildlife experts.”

Story continues below advertisement

Wild Kingdom debuted in 1963. Fowler began as an assistant and later became a co-host with Marlin Perkins before taking over as host.

Fowler had his arm swallowed by an anaconda and was charged by a gorilla and other creatures.

He was an athlete in college and turned down offers from the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees to pursue his career in wildlife, according to a biography on the Wild Kingdom website.

He had a special interest in training eagles and became an internationally recognized authority on predatory birds.

He also made appearances with exotic animals on talk shows, including The Tonight Show, where his educational talks often also served as a foil for the humour of Johnny Carson.

He shook his head when asked by The Associated Press in 1993 about his reputation for wrangling some of the world’s most fearsome beasts while Perkins watched and narrated. Perkins died in 1986 at age 81.

“Johnny Carson started that and I can’t seem to shake the image,” Fowler said. “It isn’t true, you know. Marlin was right there with me on almost all of the stuff.”

He met Perkins on the Today show in 1961 and became his sidekick.

Fowler also was there as host when the last episode of the original Wild KingdomTigers of Ranthambhore – was filmed in 1991. The show was revived on Animal Planet in 2002.

Fowler’s survivors include his wife, the wildlife artist Betsey Fowler; two children; and two grandchildren.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter