2020 U.S. election debate: Biden and Trump face off at 9 p.m. (ET). Follow live and get caught up on the issues

Democratic challenger Joe Biden faces off against Republican rival Donald Trump on Tuesday in their first debate of the 2020 presidential race. The event starts at 9 p.m. (ET) in Cleveland. Check back here for a live feed and running updates from Globe and Mail journalists.

Moderator Chris Wallace’s list of topics include the candidates' records, COVID-19, the economy, Supreme Court nominations, “race and violence in our cities” and the integrity of an election where parties are at odds over mail-in voting. U.S. correspondent Adrian Morrow has a primer on issues to watch and how the candidates' past debate strategies could play out.









Open this photo in gallery U.S. flags fly outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington. Erin Scott/Reuters

Trump’s taxes

In the last election, Donald Trump tried to portray himself both as a populist who’d defend Americans from “elites” and a successful billionaire whose business acumen made him a good steward of the U.S. economy. But at the time, his real finances were shrouded in secrecy, a break with a decades-old tradition of candidates disclosing their tax returns. That secrecy has now lifted: On Sunday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump avoided taxes for years by claiming heavy losses when he had hundreds of millions of dollars in income, and that in 2016 and 2017, he paid only $750 in federal income tax. Joe Biden’s campaign has used those regulations to strengthen its case that Mr. Trump is a rich deceiver and Mr. Biden is a champion of the working class.

Open this photo in gallery Members of the NGO group CASA march in protest around the Supreme Court in Washington as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose on Sept. 23. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Supreme Court

One of Mr. Trump’s goals has been to stack the U.S. Supreme Court with more Republican-friendly jurists who might support conservative ambitions such as scrapping the Affordable Care Act. He’s done it twice already – the Senate appointed his candidate Neil Gorsuch to the court in 2017, and Brett Kavanaugh a year later – and now that justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead, he’s trying to fast-track the selection of another judge, Amy Coney Barrett. Congressional Democrats have no obvious way of blocking the Republican-held Senate from confirming her before the election, but Mr. Biden hopes voters will reject Mr. Trump for giving them a conservative top court that could limit access to legal abortion and other protected rights.

Open this photo in gallery Activists protest in La Canada Flintridge, Calif., on Sept. 27 against the decision to not file criminal charges against three Kentucky officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Race and police brutality

U.S. protests against racism entered a new phase this summer with the police killings of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man restrained by the neck until he couldn’t breathe, and Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot in her home in Louisville, Ky., while officers were searching it. The Trump-Biden debate comes a week after a Kentucky grand jury decided not to lay charges in Ms. Taylor’s death. Race could be a major theme of Tuesday’s debate, though controversially, moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News framed the topic as “race and violence in our cities," which critics say plays into Mr. Trump’s position that the real issue is the protesters' conduct and not the police’s.

Open this photo in gallery A masked Air Force One crew member stands as Mr. Trump boards the presidential plane at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Sept. 22. Tom Brenner/Reuters

The pandemic

Under Mr. Trump’s watch, COVID-19 spread through the United States until it had more cases and deaths than any other country on Earth. Previous administrations' inaction also contributed to the current crisis, but Mr. Trump’s fast timetable for reopening the economy, his spreading of medical misinformation and his feuds with international watchdogs like the World Health Organization have become wedge issues between Republicans and Democrats.

