Biden’s inauguration day is Jan. 20. Here’s what we know about plans so far for security, public events and more

Open this photo in gallery Washington, Jan. 8: Members of the House of the Representatives Office of Chief Administrative Officer hang a drape, part of the preparation for the presidential inauguration, at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Two days earlier, a pro-Trump mob swept through the building. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Presidential inaugurations are some of the most scripted events in Washington’s political theatre, but this Jan. 20, Washington will be throwing the script away. For one thing, Donald Trump – the unpredictable, autocratic president whose mob of supporters ransacked the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and who may be impeached a second time before inauguration day – won’t be participating. For another, the COVID-19 pandemic has scuttled many of the traditional public activities, and security measures to prevent another riot will limit them even more. Here’s a primer on what we know so far about the inauguration plans. Check back here for more information as president-elect Joe Biden’s big day approaches.

Will Trump supporters start another riot?

Open this photo in gallery Flowers adorn the 'unscalable fence' around the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 11. Erin Scott/Reuters

Five people are dead after Jan. 6′s chaos at the Capitol building, including a police officer beaten by the pro-Trump mob. It was a scandal for the Capitol Police, who were largely ineffective at keeping the insurrectionists at bay and were late to receive backup from other law enforcement. But the Capitol Police is only one (and not the principal) group involved in inauguration security, which has been months in the planning. All of these groups must now work together to prevent far-right extremists – who’ve promised to regroup after the riot – from targeting politicians or the public.

Secret Service: Inaugurations are a “National Special Security Event,” which means the Secret Service – which is in charge of protecting the president, other lawmakers and visiting foreign leaders – is responsible for preparing the security plan and co-ordinating all the agencies involved, under the leadership of special agent Michael Plati.

Inaugurations are a “National Special Security Event,” which means the Secret Service – which is in charge of protecting the president, other lawmakers and visiting foreign leaders – is responsible for preparing the security plan and co-ordinating all the agencies involved, under the leadership of special agent Michael Plati. Intelligence and counterterrorism: The FBI and intelligence services’ job is to detect organized threats to the inauguration as early as possible. FBI internal bulletins obtained by U.S. news media have warned of “armed protests” in Washington and all 50 state legislatures in the days before and during the inauguration.

The FBI and intelligence services’ job is to detect organized threats to the inauguration as early as possible. FBI internal bulletins obtained by U.S. news media have warned of “armed protests” in Washington and all 50 state legislatures in the days before and during the inauguration. National Guard: Much of the security force you’ll see in the streets on Jan. 20 will be District of Columbia National Guard, which is authorized to send as many as 15,000 troops. Whereas most National Guards report to state governments, the one in D.C. (which isn’t a state) answers directly to the President, although the job of activating it falls to the Defence Secretary and army chief.

Much of the security force you’ll see in the streets on Jan. 20 will be District of Columbia National Guard, which is authorized to send as many as 15,000 troops. Whereas most National Guards report to state governments, the one in D.C. (which isn’t a state) answers directly to the President, although the job of activating it falls to the Defence Secretary and army chief. Federal departments: Many of these agencies fall under the departments of Homeland Security or Defence, whose leadership has been unstable recently. Mr. Trump fired defence chief Mark Esper in his post-election purges in November, and named Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting secretary. Homeland Security’s acting director Chad Wolf resigned days after the Capitol Hill riot; taking his place is Pete Gaynor, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, another body responsible for part of the inauguration security effort.

Many of these agencies fall under the departments of Homeland Security or Defence, whose leadership has been unstable recently. Mr. Trump fired defence chief Mark Esper in his post-election purges in November, and named Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting secretary. Homeland Security’s acting director Chad Wolf resigned days after the Capitol Hill riot; taking his place is Pete Gaynor, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, another body responsible for part of the inauguration security effort. Metropolitan Police: The capital’s municipal force will play a large part in keeping the peace. Washington’s mayor has emergency powers, extended until after inauguration day, that will allow her to impose curfews or close businesses as needed.

What is Trump doing on Jan. 20? What about Pence?

Open this photo in gallery President Donald Trump yells as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, on Jan. 12. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The theme of this year’s ceremony is “America United,” but don’t expect to see Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden to appear united during the inauguration: Mr. Trump refuses to take part, and it’s not clear where he’ll be or what he’ll be doing instead. He certainly won’t be live-tweeting the proceedings because Twitter, Facebook and other social-media providers have blocked his accounts since Jan. 6′s riot. This is only the fourth time in U.S. history, and the first time in 152 years, that an outgoing president has skipped the swearing-in of his successor. That puts a lot of pressure on Vice-President Mike Pence, who says he will take part in some as-yet-unknown way, potentially widening the rift between him and Mr. Trump.

Inauguration checklist: Historical traditions vs. 2021′s reality

Open this photo in gallery President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush welcome Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, to the White House for a traditional inaugural coffee in 2009. Andrew Councill/The New York Times

The president-elect’s morning

What normally happens: The president-elect spends the night at the Blair House guest residence, then goes to a morning prayer service and a coffee meeting with his predecessor at the White House. The two then go to the Capitol building together with their families, an affirmation of the peaceful transition of power from one leader to the next.

What to expect in 2021: With Mr. Trump absent from the proceedings, it’s unclear which of these pre-inauguration steps will go ahead, or how they’ll be modified. A church visit would still be allowed under D.C.’s coronavirus restrictions, which limit houses of worship to 50 per cent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less. One thing you can reasonably expect is that, wherever the Bidens go, they’ll have masks on to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as Mr. Biden has urged all Americans to do for 100 days after his swearing-in.

Open this photo in gallery An 1865 illustration from Harper's Weekly shows Abraham Lincoln taking the oath at his second inauguration. Library of Congress

The swearing-in

What normally happens: At midday, the vice-president-elect and president-elect take their respective oaths of office, in that order. They will place hands on one or more Bibles of their choosing, either from their own collections or those used by past presidents. The official oath reads as follows, though usually presidents-elect add “so help me God” at the end: “I do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

What to expect in 2021: Mr. Biden’s go-to Bible for oaths is a family heirloom dating back to 1893, and he’s said he’ll use it again on Jan. 20. Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris also used a family Bible in 2017 when she was sworn into the Senate.

Open this photo in gallery President John F. Kennedy delivers his inaugural address in 1961. The Associated Press

Inaugural address

What normally happens: Every president has given a speech at their inauguration, ranging in length from 135 words (George Washington’s in 1793) to 8,445 (William Henry Harrison’s in 1841). Mr. Trump’s “America first” address in 2017 was 1,443 words long – just more than half the historical average.

What to expect in 2021: The 2020 U.S. election was more divisive than any in living memory, and Biden’s inauguration speech is a chance to set a different, more conciliatory tone. Americans will pay close attention to what he says, but few will hear it in person: Only about 1,000 tickets are being issued for the public ceremony, compared with up to 200,000 in past years.

Open this photo in gallery Bill and Hillary Clinton dance at the Veterans Ball after his second inauguration in 1997. Doug Mills/The Associated Press

Parades and after-parties

What normally happens: After lunch at the Capitol, the president ceremonially inspects a parade of military personnel. He then heads to the White House via Pennsylvania Avenue as part of an even larger public parade. The evening ends with multiple fancy-dress balls around Washington.

What to expect in 2021: The military review will still happen with physical distancing in place, but to avoid large crowds that would spread COVID-19, Mr. Biden’s team plans on a “virtual parade” instead of a public one. This will highlight Americans from all walks of life across the country, organizers say.

What will Biden’s first 100 days look like?

Mr. Biden has promised ambitious first steps to undo Mr. Trump’s policies. Thanks to a slim majority in the Senate (which Democrats will control once Ms. Harris and two Georgia senators are sworn in), he’ll face less immediate Republican opposition to his plans, but the policy changes will still be contentious. Here’s what he has to do.

Open this photo in gallery Mr. Biden listens as Judge Merrick Garland, his nominee to be U.S. attorney-general, speaks at a Jan. 7 news conference in Wilmington, Del. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Biden’s cabinet picks

If confirmed by Congress, the people named so far to the Biden administration’s top jobs would restore many key players from the Obama era. They include:

Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen, former chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve

Janet Yellen, former chief of the U.S. Federal Reserve Secretary of State: Antony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state

Antony Blinken, former deputy secretary of state Attorney-General: Merrick Garland, appeals-court judge and former Obama nominee to the Supreme Court

Merrick Garland, appeals-court judge and former Obama nominee to the Supreme Court Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas, former deputy secretary of Homeland Security

Alejandro Mayorkas, former deputy secretary of Homeland Security Defence Secretary: Lloyd Austin, retired general

Lloyd Austin, retired general Transportation Secretary: Pete Buttigieg, ex-candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination

Biden’s COVID-19 plan

Mr. Biden’s first priority has been to rethink the American pandemic plan, and he’s already named a COVID-19 task force whose recommendations he intends to start carrying out as soon as he takes office. He also plans to mend fences between the United States and the World Health Organization, whose U.S. funding was suspended by Mr. Trump.

Open this photo in gallery Demonstrators with the New York Immigration Coalition rally on Nov. 9, asking Mr. Biden to prioritize immigration reform. Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press

Immigration

Mr. Biden’s Day 1 agenda would scuttle Mr. Trump’s travel ban on 13 countries (most of which are either Muslim-majority, African or both) and the diversion of Pentagon funds to a U.S.-Mexico border wall. Mr. Biden would also send an immigration bill to Congress giving so-called Dreamers, immigrants once covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a path to citizenship.

Climate plans

The United States formally quit the Paris climate-change accords the day after the election, but Mr. Biden says the country will rejoin it. He also says he’ll commit to bringing U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050, which would be a major step in preventing catastrophic climate change. On the world stage, former secretary of state John Kerry would serve as Mr. Biden’s special envoy on the climate file.

With reports from Adrian Morrow, Reuters and The Canadian Press

