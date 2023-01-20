Undated handout photo of Rwandan journalist John Williams Ntwali. Ntwali, who founded a YouTube channel where he and others regularly posted reports on the arrest or disappearance of journalists and dissidents, and other human-rights abuses, died in Kigali on Jan. 17.Handout

For years, John Williams Ntwali knew he could die. He often told people about death threats he was receiving. As one of Rwanda’s last independent journalists, he endured years of ominous warnings, arrests and imprisonment.

This week, shortly after reporting on the recent disappearances of other Rwandans who had run afoul of the authorities, Mr. Ntwali himself disappeared. Two days later, his family and colleagues learned that he had died under mysterious circumstances.

Rwandan police say that Mr. Ntwali was killed in a late-night motorcycle accident in Kigali, the capital, on Tuesday night. Human-rights advocates and media-freedom groups are skeptical of the official explanation and are calling for a full investigation.

“Ntwali has previously spoken about the grave threats that he faced for his coverage of human-rights violations in Rwanda, a country where critics of the government often find themselves behind bars, forced into exile, disappeared or dead,” said Angela Quintal, Africa program co-ordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

“Given this history and context, it is imperative that Rwandan authorities provide a transparent, comprehensive and credible accounting of the circumstances that led to his death,” she said in a statement on Friday. “Ntwali will be remembered for his independence and fierce journalistic courage.”

A friend of Mr. Ntwali’s family told The Globe and Mail that the journalist was summoned to a Rwandan police station early this week and was not seen after that. The friend, who is not being identified by The Globe because of potential risks to his life, said the police explanation lacked credibility because it claimed, for example, that Mr. Ntwali was not carrying any identification at the time of his death – an implausible situation for a journalist in a tightly controlled authoritarian state.

The brief police statement, published in state-controlled newspaper The New Times, said the vehicles in the accident were speeding and a driver was arrested, but did not explain if there were any other injuries or survivors.

Mr. Ntwali was arrested and jailed several times in his career. In 2021, he founded a YouTube channel where he and others regularly posted reports on the arrest or disappearance of journalists and dissidents, their trials and prison conditions, the torture they suffered and other human-rights abuses such as land evictions. Since then, several YouTube broadcasters have been arrested and some sentenced to prison.

According to the CPJ, the number of jailed journalists in Rwanda is the fourth-highest in Africa.

Several YouTube broadcasters, including Mr. Ntwali, said the Rwandan authorities warned them to expect worse persecution after the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which took place in Rwanda last June. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the many Commonwealth leaders who attended the summit and shook hands with Rwanda’s long-ruling president, Paul Kagame.

“I’m told that after CHOGM, they won’t play around with us any more,” Mr. Ntwali told Human Rights Watch (HRW) last June. Security officials often phoned him and visited his home, he said, and one official told him: “If you don’t change your tone, after CHOGM, you’ll see what happens to you.”

He later told a friend that he had survived a number of “staged accidents,” an HRW statement said.

“I’m focused on justice, human rights and advocacy, and I know all those three areas are risky here in Rwanda, but I’m committed,” Mr. Ntwali told Al Jazeera last June.

“Those who try to speak out, they are jailed – harassed, intimidated or jailed. Second, forced to flee the country. Three, some of them disappear in thin air – or even they die.”

Rwanda, as the latest host of the summit, has been the chair of the Commonwealth since last June.

“It is an embarrassment for the Commonwealth, and a problematic message about its values, that the country that presides over it is a place where the suspicious deaths of journalists and activists can be swept under the carpet,” said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“John Williams Ntwali was a lifeline for many victims of human-rights violations and often the only journalist who dared report on issues of political persecution and repression. There are many reasons to question the theory of a road accident, and a prompt, effective investigation, drawing on international expertise, is essential to determine whether he was murdered.”