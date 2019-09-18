Johnson is out of Brexit options, European Union says

Open this photo in gallery European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, seen here on Sept. 18, 2019, says that no progress has been made in negotiations. Jean-Francois Badias/The Associated Press

The European Union’s top officials have toughened their talk on Brexit and called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to stop the pretense of negotiating.

"We are at a moment of truth,” Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit negotiator told the European Parliament on Wednesday. “Some three years after the Brexit referendum, we should not be pretending to negotiate.”

There’s growing exasperation among EU officials at Mr. Johnson’s pledge to pull Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 no matter what, while also insisting that he wants to strike a deal. Mr. Johnson has claimed repeatedly that an agreement was close and that negotiators were making progress. But Mr. Barnier and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told European parliamentarians on Wednesday that no progress had been made, particularly on the thorny issue of the Irish backstop.

"I asked the British Prime Minister to specify the alternative arrangements that he could envisage [to the backstop],” Mr. Juncker said. ”As long as such proposals are not made, I cannot tell you, while looking you straight in the eye, that progress is being made.” He added that he was “not sure we will get there” in avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

The main stumbling block in the talks has been figuring out how to keep the Irish border open after Brexit. There are currently no border controls and the 500-kilometre-long frontier exists only on paper. The backstop was included in a deal struck last year by the EU and Mr. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May. It called for Northern Ireland to remain aligned to EU regulations while the rest of Britain stayed in a form of the bloc’s custom union.

Under the deal, the backstop would stay in place until both sides agreed to a broader free-trade deal. Since replacing Ms. May as Prime Minister in July, Mr. Johnson has vowed to scrap the safety net because he says it keeps the country too closely tied to the EU. The EU and Ireland, however, have stood firm and said the backstop protects cross-border trade and ensures that there won’t be a return to sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, Mr. Juncker said he “had no emotional attachment” to the backstop but he stood by “the objectives that it is designed to achieve.” He called on Mr. Johnson “to come forward with operational proposals, in writing, for practical steps which would allow us to achieve those objectives.”

Mr. Johnson has yet to outline his proposals, but he has indicated that he favours some of the alternatives raised in a report by a cross-party group of British MPs. The group, which calls itself the Alternative Arrangements Commission, has spent months examining border controls around the world in conjunction with a London-based think tank called Prosperity UK. The MPs’ 250-page report concluded that there were plenty of alternatives to the backstop that did not involve tying Northern Ireland or the U.K. to the EU.

The report said that the U.K. and Ireland could adopt technology that’s in use along the Canada-U.S. border, such as the trusted-trader program, which streamlines entry by preapproving shippers and checking documents electronically. Similar technology, called Transit, has been launched on the Swiss border and between Norway and Sweden.

The group also said that the U.K. and Ireland already relied on a series of checks for agricultural goods, which could be expanded after Brexit. And they said there was no reason that the U.K. and Ireland couldn’t continue to allow people to cross freely by working out an agreement based along the current system, known as the free-travel area.

An overall border program for people and goods could be in place within three years, the report added, alleviating the need for the backstop. “We believe a deal can be done around the areas of alternative arrangements … which avoids the need to have border infrastructure,” Greg Hands, a Conservative MP who chairs the commission, said Wednesday in a briefing with reporters.

Mr. Hands didn’t support Brexit in the 2016 referendum and he doesn’t want the country to leave the EU without a deal on Oct. 31. But he said the backstop has been rejected by Parliament three times and it must be changed if there is any hope for a deal. He added that the group has discussed its findings with Mr. Johnson several times, as well as with Mr. Barnier.

“I’m not privy to what has been discussed at the negotiating table,” Mr. Hands said. “But I think we can all see that a lot of what the U.K. government has been reported to be proposing is not dissimilar to what is in our alternative arrangements report.”