Joshua Wong, democracy icon in Hong Kong, arrested for unauthorized assembly

Open this photo in gallery Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central police station in Hong Kong on September 24, 2020, after being arrested for unlawful assembly related to a 2019 protest against a government ban on face masks. ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images

Police in Hong Kong have arrested Joshua Wong, the city’s best-known young activist, as authorities move against the most prominent figures in a pro-democracy movement Beijing has sought to snuff out.

Supporters of Mr. Wong, 23, said on Twitter his arrest early Thursday afternoon was related to his participation in an unauthorized assembly on Oct. 5, 2019, a day of violent protest as a law banning masks came into effect. Mr. Wong is also accused of violating the mask law. He was released with orders to appear in court Sept. 30.

“They can prosecute us, they can arrest us, they can lock us up in prison — but they can’t censor our commitment to continue to fight for freedom,” Mr. Wong said, as he held up legal papers.

Although Mr. Wong has been previously arrested numerous times and served time in jail, his detention Thursday came after the July imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong that has been used by police to monitor, search and arrest some of the city’s most prominent dissident figures.

Mr. Wong is “an icon” and supporters worry he will “be sentenced for a long time in order to intimidate others,” said Albert Ho, a lawyer and former legislator with the city’s Democratic Party.

Mr. Wong came to prominence as a teenage opponent of plans to introduce a “moral and national education” curriculum seen as a bid to insert pro-Beijing thought into Hong Kong classrooms. He then became one of the leaders of the 2014 umbrella protests that occupied parts of the city’s downtown for more than two months. Since then, he has often served as a voice for those in Hong Kong who have sought to rebuff the tightening grip of Beijing on the city. His views have been sought out by foreign political leaders and media organizations alike, even as he served to galvanize establishment opponents at home by drawing attention to local injustices and the controversial policies of the Chinese state.

He has been the most important “generator of energy of the social movement of Hong Kong,” said Eddie Chu, an activist and politician in the city. " If we lose Joshua Wong right now, the movement will become much weaker."

Earlier this year, Mr. Wong was disqualified from running for legislative elections, before those elections were postponed for a year. He has reported being kept under surveillance for months by unknown people in cars.

His arrest comes amidst a months-long series of enforcement actions in Hong Kong in which many of the city’s most important pro-democracy figures have been arrested and charged. They include publisher Jimmy Lai, legal icon Martin Lee, young politician Agnes Chow and, on Thursday, veteran activist Koo Sze-yiu, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Last month, a dozen people were also arrested by mainland authorities after attempting to flee Hong Kong by boat. They have been kept incommunicado in mainland China, which accuses them of separatism. Mr. Wong has sought to draw attention to their treatment, which he on Thursday called a violation of human rights.

In Hong Kong, police and local leadership have said they are applying the law equally, telling local media that Mr. Wong had knowingly broken the law by participating in an unauthorized assembly and breaking the newly-imposed mask ban.

The legality of the mask ban has been fiercely contested, with court challenges ongoing.

“The police are now taking revenge action against democracy activists,” said Hong Kong activist and former politician Lee Cheuk-yan. “We are all worried that the Hong Kong government may strike” Mr. Wong under the national security law, which can result in much more serious sentences.

That law makes Hong Kong subject to Beijing’s definitions of secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign influence. Its imposition has altered the judicial balance of power in Hong Kong, with local leadership declaring that separation of powers does not exist in a city where Beijing and the local executive are pre-eminent.

Mr. Wong has not been charged under the national security law, “but who knows what happens next,” said Jeffrey Ngo, a historian who has been a close associate of Mr. Wong. The arrest Thursday is “really a kind of ‘he lives to fight another day’ scenario.”

Mr. Wong, however, sought to raise international alarm. It’s “time to let the world know how the judicial system is being weaponized” by authorities “to silence the voice of dissidents,” he said Thursday after he was released.

Last week, James Spigelman, an Australian judge serving on Hong Kong’s highest appeals court, resigned, telling the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that his decision was “related to the content of the national security legislation.”

Other foreign judges have not followed him, however, including Beverley McLachlin, the former chief justice of Canada’s Supreme Court, who now serves on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal.

“I remain a member of the Court,” she told The Globe and Mail in an email this week. She said she could not comment further. Last summer, she told the Globe that “the courts in Hong Kong remain independent and impartial,” a status that has been placed into question by the national security law.

Though human rights advocates in Canada have called for Ms. McLachlin to step down in protest, there is also reason for someone like her to stay on, said Mr. Ho, who is one of 15 people arrested earlier this year, a group labelled “riot leaders” by Chinese state media. Mr. Ho now faces more than a dozen charges.

“I appreciate the courage of the Australian judge to step down and then the courage to speak the truth,” Mr. Ho said. “But I would also appreciate judges who decide to stay behind and then stand firm on principles and say no to what is wrong.”

