 Skip to main content

World Joshua Wong urges people in Taiwan to show support for Hong Kong ‘through street protests’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Joshua Wong urges people in Taiwan to show support for Hong Kong ‘through street protests’

Ralph Jennings
TAIPEI, Taiwan
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong, right, answers questions after meeting with Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party political leaders in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sept. 3, 2019.

The Associated Press

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, a central figure in the territory’s ongoing mass anti-Beijing protests, urged Taiwanese people on Tuesday to hold their own demonstrations as they face growing pressure from China.

Wong, secretary general of Hong Kong pro-democracy group Demosisto, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for a series of events organized by local political groups.

“We hope that before Communist China’s National Day on Oct. 1, our friends in Taiwan can express their support for Hong Kong through street protests,” Wong, 22, said at a news conference in Taipei.

Story continues below advertisement

Some activists in Hong Kong fear Chinese authorities will crack down on the protests ahead of National Day, which this year marks the 70th anniversary of Communist rule in China.

Beijing has claimed sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan since the two separated during a civil war in the 1940s, and has threatened the use of force, if needed, to unify the two sides.

“A lot of people in the past have said ‘today Hong Kong and tomorrow Taiwan,“’ Wong said. The phrase implies that China intends to rule Taiwan eventually as it does Hong Kong now.

“But I think the most ideal thing we’d say is ‘Taiwan today, tomorrow Hong Kong,“’ Wong said. “Hong Kong can be like Taiwan, a place for freedom and democracy.”

Wong also urged Taiwan’s government to let Hong Kong protesters seek political asylum. Taiwan currently has no asylum law for Hong Kong residents.

China took control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997 but pledged to give the financial centre a measure of autonomy for 50 years. Protesters believe a proposed extradition law that would let Hong Kong suspects be sent to the mainland for trial goes against that autonomy. More than a million people have joined the demonstrations since they began in June.

Chinese officials have stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan since 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen took office. Tsai rejects Beijing’s call for negotiations on the precondition that both sides belong to a single China. About 80 per cent of Taiwanese oppose unification with China, according to a government survey in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Tsai’s government frequently speaks out in favour of the Hong Kong protests, infuriating Beijing. Protests in Hong Kong make Taiwanese “increasingly treasure” their democracy and “deeply feel” what it would be like if China treated Taiwan the way it’s handling Hong Kong, Tsai said in June.

“I think Taiwan is always speaking out for Hong Kong, and Joshua Wong coming will make more Taiwanese care more about speaking out,” said Ku Chung-hwa, a board member with the Taiwan advocacy group Citizens’ Congress Watch.

Wong began his activism as a university student during Hong Kong’s Umbrella Movement protests of 2014, and was later jailed for his role. He and another core member of Demosisto were detained again last week and granted bail after being charged with inciting people to join a protest in June.

The Light Foundation, an advocacy group affiliated with Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, invited Wong to Taiwan this week because it was “quite concerned” about the protests in Hong Kong, a foundation publicist said.

Wong also appealed on Tuesday for help from Germany.

In a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel carried by the Bild newspaper, Wong referred to the civil rights movement which almost three decades ago successfully toppled the Communist regime in East Germany, where Merkel grew up.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Germans bravely were in the first line in their fight against authoritarianism in the ‘80s,” he wrote, according to Bild. “You grew up in East Germany, you made first-hand experiences regarding the terror of a dictatorial regime.”

“We wish that you will show the courage and the decisiveness against authoritarian regimes that inspired Germany and Europe before the end of the Cold War,” Wong wrote.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she has never asked the Chinese government to let her resign to end the city's political crisis, responding to a Reuters report about a voice recording of her saying she would step down if she could. Reuters
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter