Jovenel Moïse assassinated: What we know so far about the president of Haiti’s killing

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

World

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Explainer

Jovenel Moïse assassinated: What we know so far about the president of Haiti’s killing

In Port-au-Prince, a deadly attack on the president’s home drew global condemnation and threatens to create more instability in a polarized Caribbean nation. Here’s what you need to know

Wire services and Globe staff
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Port-au-Prince, July 7: Soldiers patrol in Petionville, the neighbourhood of the Haitian capital where President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home earlier in the day. First lady Martine Moïse was also shot and remains in hospital, the interim prime minister said.

Joseph Odelyn/The Associated Press

Haiti: Latest updates

  • Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is dead after a “barbaric act” in which armed men attacked his private residence in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday, interim prime minister Claude Joseph said. The killing threatens to create more instability in a Caribbean country brought to a crisis point by political polarization, organized crime, poverty and COVID-19 in recent months.
  • Security forces deployed throughout Port-au-Prince Wednesday to keep the peace in a city where gangs have burned down homes and killed police in escalating violence ahead of elections this fall. Opposition critics accused some of these gangs of targeting neighbourhoods that organized anti-Moïse protests, which the President denied.


Who was Jovenel Moïse and how did he die?

Open this photo in gallery

Mr. Moïse and his wife bow their heads after he received his sash of office in an inauguration ceremony at Haiti's parliament on Feb. 7, 2017.

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Moïse’s rise to power and presidency

Mr. Moïse was a banana exporter who, in the 2010s, entered politics as a protégé of president Michel Martelly and the governing Tèt Kale party. He ran as Mr. Martelly’s successor in 2015, but fraud allegations derailed that election. Another one was held a year later, and Mr. Moïse won.

In 2019, more political gridlock and violence prevented Haiti from holding legislative elections, leaving Mr. Moïse to govern by direct decree only. He designated certain types of street protests as terrorism, created an intelligence agency answerable only to the president and pressed for a referendum on a new constitution that would allow presidents to serve two consecutive terms. He argued that his reforms would give Haiti much-needed stability and promised he would not run for a second term at the next general election this coming September and November. But the opposition and human-rights group said the changes would permanently cement the power of Tèt Kale and be a step back toward the autocracy of the Duvaliers, an authoritarian dynasty that was ousted in 1987.

Who killed Moïse?

An unidentified armed group stormed Mr. Moïse’s private residence in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday, killing him and injuring his wife, Martine. No details about the killers or their motives have been announced.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)


Haiti’s very bad year

Haitians have had an especially hard time in 2020 and 2021, as the layered crises of the pandemic, political instability, poverty and gang violence have created colossal burdens for the Caribbean country of 11 million. Here’s an overview.

Open this photo in gallery

A protester holds a sign at a Port-au-Prince protest in December, 2020, demanding Mr. Moïse's resignation.

Dieu Nalio Chery/The Associated Press

Gangs and violence

Gang-related killings, kidnappings and the destruction of whole neighbourhoods have become more common in Haiti over the past year. Rival gangs have ransacked or burned down homes, displacing thousands of people. Some gangs have attacked police stations and killed officers. Kidnappings are also on the rise: In 2020, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti reported 234 kidnappings, up from 78 a year earlier.

Critics of Mr. Moïse say the violence has not been random: The gangs are targeting areas that have organized protests against the President and boosted support for certain candidates. Mr. Moïse and his allies denied any connection to the gangs, pointing to the administration’s efforts to arrest gang members and create an anti-gang task force.

Poverty

Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas – 60 per cent of the population makes less than US$2 a day – and its economy was in decline even before the pandemic hit. Spiralling inflation, falling GDP and chronic shortages of fuel and food have added to the political and gang-related instability in the country.

Open this photo in gallery

A health-care worker tends to two-year-old Michaelle Laguerre at a malnutrition clinic run by UNICEF, in Les Cayes, Haiti.

Joseph Odelyn/The Associated Press

Pandemic

For more than a year after the pandemic began, Haiti reported very few COVID-19 cases and deaths, which local health officials credited to its young population (about half of Haitians are under 25, a group with a much lower risk of severe illness). But this past June, Haiti’s first serious outbreak filled Port-au-Prince’s main hospitals to capacity. Testing rates are so low that there’s limited data on how COVID-19 variants, some of which can cause more serious symptoms among young people than the original virus, are spreading in the country. But the conditions are ripe for serious outbreaks: Haiti has not vaccinated anyone – it has no doses to administer – and poor sanitation and dense housing offer the virus plenty of room to spread among the unprotected population.

(Return to top)


Reaction to Moïse’s death

United States

President Joe Biden will be briefed by his national security team later Wednesday as the White House gathers information on what happened in Haiti, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. In a previously scheduled interview on CNN, Ms. Psaki offered condolences to the Haitian people:

The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragic tragedy. It’s a horrific crime and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.

Britain

Latin America

The killing in Port-au-Prince was a “cowardly act” and the Organization of American States should organize an urgent mission “to protect democratic order,” Colombian President Iván Duque said, a sentiment echoed on Twitter by his counterparts in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Chile and other countries.

Story continues below advertisement

(Return to top)

Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Globe staff

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies