Jovenel Moïse assassinated: What we know so far about the president of Haiti’s killing

- Who was Jovenel Moïse?
- Haiti’s very bad year
- Reaction to Moïse’s death
Table of contents
Haiti: Latest updates
- Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is dead after a “barbaric act” in which armed men attacked his private residence in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday, interim prime minister Claude Joseph said. The killing threatens to create more instability in a Caribbean country brought to a crisis point by political polarization, organized crime, poverty and COVID-19 in recent months.
- Security forces deployed throughout Port-au-Prince Wednesday to keep the peace in a city where gangs have burned down homes and killed police in escalating violence ahead of elections this fall. Opposition critics accused some of these gangs of targeting neighbourhoods that organized anti-Moïse protests, which the President denied.
Who was Jovenel Moïse and how did he die?
Moïse’s rise to power and presidency
Mr. Moïse was a banana exporter who, in the 2010s, entered politics as a protégé of president Michel Martelly and the governing Tèt Kale party. He ran as Mr. Martelly’s successor in 2015, but fraud allegations derailed that election. Another one was held a year later, and Mr. Moïse won.
In 2019, more political gridlock and violence prevented Haiti from holding legislative elections, leaving Mr. Moïse to govern by direct decree only. He designated certain types of street protests as terrorism, created an intelligence agency answerable only to the president and pressed for a referendum on a new constitution that would allow presidents to serve two consecutive terms. He argued that his reforms would give Haiti much-needed stability and promised he would not run for a second term at the next general election this coming September and November. But the opposition and human-rights group said the changes would permanently cement the power of Tèt Kale and be a step back toward the autocracy of the Duvaliers, an authoritarian dynasty that was ousted in 1987.
Who killed Moïse?
An unidentified armed group stormed Mr. Moïse’s private residence in Port-au-Prince early Wednesday, killing him and injuring his wife, Martine. No details about the killers or their motives have been announced.
Haiti’s very bad year
Haitians have had an especially hard time in 2020 and 2021, as the layered crises of the pandemic, political instability, poverty and gang violence have created colossal burdens for the Caribbean country of 11 million. Here’s an overview.
Gangs and violence
Gang-related killings, kidnappings and the destruction of whole neighbourhoods have become more common in Haiti over the past year. Rival gangs have ransacked or burned down homes, displacing thousands of people. Some gangs have attacked police stations and killed officers. Kidnappings are also on the rise: In 2020, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti reported 234 kidnappings, up from 78 a year earlier.
Critics of Mr. Moïse say the violence has not been random: The gangs are targeting areas that have organized protests against the President and boosted support for certain candidates. Mr. Moïse and his allies denied any connection to the gangs, pointing to the administration’s efforts to arrest gang members and create an anti-gang task force.
Poverty
Haiti is the poorest country in the Americas – 60 per cent of the population makes less than US$2 a day – and its economy was in decline even before the pandemic hit. Spiralling inflation, falling GDP and chronic shortages of fuel and food have added to the political and gang-related instability in the country.
Pandemic
For more than a year after the pandemic began, Haiti reported very few COVID-19 cases and deaths, which local health officials credited to its young population (about half of Haitians are under 25, a group with a much lower risk of severe illness). But this past June, Haiti’s first serious outbreak filled Port-au-Prince’s main hospitals to capacity. Testing rates are so low that there’s limited data on how COVID-19 variants, some of which can cause more serious symptoms among young people than the original virus, are spreading in the country. But the conditions are ripe for serious outbreaks: Haiti has not vaccinated anyone – it has no doses to administer – and poor sanitation and dense housing offer the virus plenty of room to spread among the unprotected population.
Reaction to Moïse’s death
United States
President Joe Biden will be briefed by his national security team later Wednesday as the White House gathers information on what happened in Haiti, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. In a previously scheduled interview on CNN, Ms. Psaki offered condolences to the Haitian people:
The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragic tragedy. It’s a horrific crime and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.
Britain
I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moïse. Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021
Latin America
The killing in Port-au-Prince was a “cowardly act” and the Organization of American States should organize an urgent mission “to protect democratic order,” Colombian President Iván Duque said, a sentiment echoed on Twitter by his counterparts in the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Chile and other countries.
Compiled by Globe staff
Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Globe staff
