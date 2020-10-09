 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

Judge allows former officer charged in George Floyd’s death to live in neighbouring state while he awaits trial

Steve Karnowski
MINNEAPOLIS
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen in an image provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/The New York Times News Service

A Minnesota judge cited safety concerns Friday as he issued new conditions of release for an ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd that would allow him to live in a neighbouring state while he awaits trial.

Derek Chauvin posted $1-million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from the maximum security state prison where he had been held for his safety since shortly after his arrest. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after the handcuffed Black man pleaded for air before his death May 25. Chauvin was later charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin’s release triggered two nights of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Gov. Tim Walz mobilized National Guard troops and state law enforcement officers to help keep the peace. Three other fired former officers who also face charges in the case were released on bond earlier. Their trial is set for March.

Story continues below advertisement

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said the state Department of Corrections, which is supervising Chauvin while he’s on release, presented evidence in private “supporting safety concerns that have arisen.” The order did not say what that evidence entailed.

Chauvin’s previous conditions prohibited him from leaving Minnesota without court permission and ordered him to sign extradition waivers if he was released. Under the new conditions, he “must establish residency somewhere in the State of Minnesota or a contiguous state as soon as possible” and report it to his supervising officer. His address will be shared with local law enforcement, but anyone who is given his address is ordered to keep it confidential.

The former officer must also carry a cellphone and keep it on, charged and in range so that the Department of Corrections can reach him at all times. He must also surrender his passport.

Cahill’s order said the defence and prosecution had agreed to the new terms.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, has been released from a correctional facility after posting a $1 million bond, according to court records. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies