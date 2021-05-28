Judge John Gomery headed inquiry into federal sponsorship scandal

Once, when Elizabeth Gomery was a teenager, she and her father were yelling at each other over an issue that was of such little consequence, she cannot remember what it was. But she does remember what he shouted to her in the heat of the moment.
“We’re loud, but we’re polite,” bellowed Justice John Gomery, at the time a judge on Quebec’s Superior Court.
That phrase was representative of Mr. Gomery’s approach, not only to his family, but to his legal practice, to the bench and to his duties as chair of the federal Commission of Inquiry into the Sponsorship Program and Advertising Activities, which lasted from 2004 to 2006 and made him a household name across Canada.
The sponsorship program, created in 1996 in the aftermath of the Quebec referendum in which the province voted by a narrow margin to remain part of Canada, ostensibly was to highlight Ottawa’s contributions to Quebec industries, cultural institutions and pastimes such as baseball.
A scathing report by auditor-general Sheila Fraser in February, 2004, found that under the program the government had paid more than $100-million in fees and commissions to advertising firms and promoters for little or no work.
Mr. Gomery’s task was to examine what had happened to the money and to make recommendations as to how to prevent such a debacle from occurring again. He heard testimony about hours upon hours of time being billed to produce what an editorial in this newspaper called a “mountain of trinkets and knick-knacks,” including baseball caps, Christmas ornaments and golf balls that were imprinted with former prime minister Jean Chrétien’s signature.
In the end, Mr. Gomery found the abuses and mismanagement were far worse and more widespread than had been imagined by Ms. Fraser.
His eye-rolls and off-the-cuff comments, such as a description of the golf ball ploy as “small town cheap,” also caught the public’s attention; prior to his own testimony, Mr. Chrétien even attempted, unsuccessfully, to get the judge to recuse himself because of bias. The attempt failed.
Years later, in a 2013 interview with The Walrus magazine, he ruefully acknowledged his tendency to speak bluntly without thinking.
“I hired an expert in public relations [during the commission]. He let me talk too much, though the buck stopped with me,” he said.
Mr. Gomery, who retired from the bench in 2007, died on May 18 at a care home in Westmount, Que., surrounded by family. Right up until the end, he was engaged and opinionated, talking about politics and singing old songs from the 1930s and 40s that his four children had never heard before.
He chose an assisted death after suffering two major strokes in February 2020 and a series of minor ones this past winter that caused occasional memory lapses and affected his eyesight to the point that he was no longer able to read. He was 88 years old.
“Dad unable to read was really miserable,” Ms. Gomery said. “He left us on his own terms.”
John Howard Gomery was born on Aug. 9, 1932, the third of Jean (née Brook) and Walter Bertram Gomery’s four children, and their only son. His father, known as Bert, was a working-class door-to-door coal salesman who only later in life became president of the company; his mother stayed at home. Early on, the family was marked by the Great Depression, scraping by and at one point living in an uncle’s home because money was scarce.
Indeed, Mr. Gomery told his own children – a son and two daughters from his first marriage and Ms. Gomery from his second – about being pulled from school in Montreal West a month before it broke for the summer so the family could decamp to a simple cottage in the Laurentian region north of the city, thus saving on a month’s rent.
The parents stressed the importance of an education, and the need to be honest, kind and responsible to the community that had supported them whenever they needed help.
At the same time, as the lone son, young John was a boy of his time, treated like a pampered prince, with his sisters catering to his needs, even making his lunches each day when he went off to McGill University.
“Funny, but my father turned out to be a great feminist and promoter of women and women’s careers,” Ms. Gomery said. “There were a lot of really smart women capable of doing a lot of things. He would promote them and become an ally.”
After completing a BA at McGill in 1953, Mr. Gomery was accepted into the institution’s law school. His first year was not stellar, with marks so low, he barely passed.
“When the dean wrote him a letter suggesting that he not come back, Dad got his act together, even becoming editor of the McGill Law Journal,” Ms. Gomery said. “He was spending his summers working in a Popsicle factory. Think of it: His career could have gone in an entirely different direction.”
After graduating in 1956, Mr. Gomery joined a law firm the following year that would eventually become Fasken Martineau. He worked there until 1982, when he was named to the Quebec Superior Court; in 1999, he was appointed chair of the Canadian Copyright Board, a position he held while still a judge in both criminal and civil cases.
In 1972, his first marriage, to Marjorie Black, ended. In 1973, he married Pierrette Rayle, a younger lawyer who worked on his team at the firm and would go on to become a judge on the Quebec Court of Appeal. Around this time, Mr. Gomery, a unilingual Anglo-Montrealer, also learned French, becoming fluent, albeit with a decidedly English accent.
Montreal criminal lawyer Jeffrey Boro, who appeared before Mr. Gomery on a number of occasions, called him “fair, super-intelligent, true to his beliefs and definitely the opposite of a hypocrite.”
“You knew you would have a fair hearing but you had to be prepared,” Mr. Boro said. “He had very high principles and standards and he expected those before him to be just as principled as he was.”
Robert Leckey, now the dean of McGill’s law school, recalled the ceremony in April 2008 when the faculty bestowed upon Mr. Gomery and Ms. Rayle the F.R. Scott Award for Distinguished Service.
“What is so significant about his work with the commission is that he made debates about accountability accessible,” Dr. Leckey said. “People identified with him. They were watching every day and he helped change the landscape for accountability across this country.”
In 2005, just after he released his Phase I report into the scandal, the Canadian Press named Mr. Gomery “Newsmaker of the Year,” while Time magazine, citing his “charm and passion,” named him “Canadian Newsmaker of the Year.”
When he retired, the Canadian Bar Association gave him the Hnatyshyn Award for Law for service to the profession and he was named president of the Quebec Press Council.
Long-time holders of season’s tickets to Place des Arts, he and Ms. Rayle continued to indulge their love of the symphony, and as an accomplished chef, Mr. Gomery loved nothing more than to host raucous family gatherings at the couple’s farm in the Eastern Townships.
They were, Ms. Gomery said, “loud, but polite.”
Along with Ms. Rayle and Ms. Gomery, he leaves his sister, Carol Kay; his other children, Geoffrey, Cymry and Sally Gomery; and eight grandchildren.