Judge orders public release of body camera video in Floyd case

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
The Associated Press
A Minnesota judge ordered the release of body camera footage recorded by former officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Friday that the videos from the body cameras of Thomas Lane and J. Kueng taken on the night Floyd died will be made publicly available, though it is unclear how or when the footage will be released.

The videos were filed with the court last month by Lane’s attorney. Initially only transcripts of the audio were released, but a judge later allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment. A British tabloid on Monday published parts of the videos.

The body camera videos and transcripts were filed in court by Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, as part of a motion to have Lane’s case dismissed. Attorneys for the coalition of media organizations, including The Associated Press, had asked the judge to allow them to be published.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, Lane and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

