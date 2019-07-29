 Skip to main content

Judge: Woodstock music festival can license its name to pot

Judge: Woodstock music festival can license its name to pot

New York
The Associated Press
A judge says the owners of the Woodstock music festival name can license it to create a marijuana brand marking the 50th anniversary of the famed gathering.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR’-duh-fee) on Monday rejected a claim that the deal would infringe on the name of another company, Woodstock Roots.

Gardephe concluded the nature of the planned Woodstock-branded recreational marijuana and a competitor’s cannabis-related smoking paraphernalia are different.

Woodstock Ventures, which produced the 1969 Woodstock festival, and Woodstock Roots sued each other last year. Woodstock Roots does business as Woodstock American Products.

Woodstock Ventures argued recreational marijuana falls within its “natural zone of expansion” under federal trademark law. It is working on a deal with a major marijuana dispensary.

Emails seeking comment were sent to lawyers for Woodstock Roots.

