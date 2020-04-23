 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

Judges in MH17 trial allowed to consider testimony from 12 anonymous witnesses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Judges attend the criminal trial against four suspects in the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, in Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands, on March 10, 2020.

PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/Reuters

Judges in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 will be allowed to consider testimony from 12 anonymous witnesses.

The council chamber of the District Court of The Hague made the ruling Thursday in an appeal lodged by lawyers for one of the suspects, Russian Oleg Pulatov, who along with the other three suspects hasn’t appeared for trial.

Unlike his co-defendants, Pulatov has appointed a team of lawyers to represent him in the trial that began in March. He insists he is innocent.

Story continues below advertisement

The huge case is the first prosecution of suspects in the downing of flight MH17 by a Buk missile fired on July 17, 2014, from territory in eastern Ukraine that was under control of pro-Russia rebels.

All 298 passengers and crew on the Amsterdam-Kuala Lumpur flight were killed when the missile shattered it in mid-air.

Pulatov’s lawyers had appealed against the use by prosecutors of 13 witnesses who made statements anonymously because they are considered to be under threat if their identities are disclosed. The appeal was upheld for one of the witnesses.

The council chamber is made up of different judges to those who are involved in the trial.

Prosecutors said in a statement they were “satisfied that the chamber acknowledged that in this case extraordinary measures are necessary, considering the enormous safety risks for witnesses.”

Pulatov’s lawyers said in a written reaction that they can raise their objections again at trial and called Thursday’s ruling “in this sense a provisional one.”

The defendants face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted, though they are unlikely to be extradited.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial began March 9 and is currently adjourned while investigations continue. Hearings are scheduled to resume June 8.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies