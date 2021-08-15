Kabul airport closed to commercial flights as Taliban enter city

Open this photo in gallery Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 14, 2021. Rahmat Gul/The Associated Press

Senior U.S. military officials say Kabul’s international airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue.

The suspension of commercial flights cuts off one of the last avenues to escape the country for Afghans fearful of Taliban rule. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days and swept into the capital on Sunday.

Taliban enter Kabul, await ‘peaceful transfer’ of power

