The midterm election in Arizona’s biggest county was a mess. Roughly 50 ballots may have been incorrectly cast. Printers applied toner unevenly and created ballots at the wrong size. Long lines may have persuaded some people to abandon their vote altogether.

But was all of it enough to throw out a midterm election that produced a shocking loss for a key acolyte of former president Donald Trump?

On Nov. 8, Kari Lake, a former television news anchor who is one of Mr. Trump’s most outspoken supporters, lost her bid to become governor of Arizona.

Now she is seeking to undo her loss in Maricopa County Superior Court, in a case that is both an echo of 2020 election denialism and a new benchmark for conservatives to contest results by casting doubt on the basic function of the country’s electoral system.

Experts called by the state of Arizona and Maricopa County pointed to hard evidence that showed at most several hundred people may have failed to vote amid a raft of election-day issues – far fewer than the 18,000 that would be needed to change the election outcome.

But Ms. Lake spent months offering assurances that she would win, and her lawyers, over two days of testimony this week, argued that the vote in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, was so marred by technical and procedural problems that it cannot be considered reliable.

Their roster of expert witnesses included a pollster rated among the worst in his profession, an investigator involved in a previous Arizona recount effort that spent millions of dollars and found no major problems and a security expert who has been funded by prominent election deniers.

Those experts told the court that gaps in paperwork raised the possibility of votes maliciously injected or deleted from the system, saying local election authorities have misled the public with their assurances that voting queues were manageable and that technical glitches were resolved.

The scale of problems on election day tilted the vote, they argued, since those who cast ballots on Nov. 8 were overwhelmingly Republican. The number of disenfranchised voters “would be significant enough to change the leader of the race. It would,” said Rich Baris, a pollster who calls himself the “People’s Pundit.”

The court case gave a new stage to the competing visions of truth that have come to define politics in the Donald Trump era. Mr. Baris’s work has been given a rare failing grade by FiveThirtyEight, the well-regarded poll aggregator. In court, he recalled an aphorism to “beware of presidents and pollsters who have PhDs.”

In response, lawyers for Maricopa County and Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who is now governor-elect, called on the testimony of Kenneth Mayer, a political scientist at University of Wisconsin-Madison who insisted the judge address him as “Dr. Mayer.”

Prof. Mayer did not himself participate in or observe the vote, but relied on records provided by Maricopa County to conclude that claims of voter disenfranchisement “are all based on pure speculation” and “there is simply no data to support any of those claims – and actually quite a bit of data that suggest that those things actually did not happen.”

Mr. Baris estimated large numbers of voters abandoned their vote based in part on a significant percentage of people who did not fill out exit polls.

Further concerns were raised by a worker at an election contractor who said employees there were permitted to bring in ballots to their workplace, rather than placing them in designated voting locations. “That’s an opportunity to insert ballots” into the system said Heather Honey, an investigator who previously worked in an Arizona Senate-approved audit of the 2020 election that, after spending US$6-million, found 99 additional votes for Joe Biden while stripping Mr. Trump of 261.

Ms. Honey cited her inability to obtain some internal documents from the 2022 vote to suggest that legal chain of custody didn’t exist for any of the ballots cast on election day.

She and others also raised a 25,000-vote discrepancy in the number of ballots initially reported compared with a final count.

Election officials responded that the early figure was incomplete, and changed as vote-counting continued. And, they said, numerous fail-safes in the system protect against ballot-stuffing.

The trial also revealed a problem in which some ballots were printed at a 19-inch size on 20-inch paper.

Clay Parikh, a cybersecurity expert called by Ms. Lake’s legal team, raised the spectre of forgery, saying such an issue “can’t be accidental.” Mr. Parikh has been a guest of Mike Lindell, the chief executive of pillow manufacturer My Pillow and one of the country’s most outspoken 2020 election deniers. “At a minimum, we have put forth solid evidence that the outcome of this election is uncertain,” said Kurt Olsen, a lawyer for Ms. Lake.

Local officials offered a more mundane explanation: Technicians, they said, mistakenly changed a “shrink to fit” function on ballot printers.

In a closing argument, Maricopa County lawyer Thomas Liddy pleaded for a “day of reckoning” against those raising doubts about the election.

“This has been happening all over the country and it’s got to stop,” he said.

“We’ve got to get back to respecting elections. Because that’s all we have,” he added. “Different religions. Different creeds. Different ethnicities. Different backgrounds. There’s only thing that makes us Americans – and that’s we believe in choosing our own rulers.”