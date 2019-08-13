What’s going on in Kashmir? A guide to the story so far

Open this photo in gallery Srinagar, Aug. 12: Kashmiri men wait before Eid-al-Adha prayers in Kashmir's capital city, where an Indian crackdown on dissent has restricted residents' communications and travel. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The latest

Indian authorities need more time to restore order in Kashmir, a Supreme Court justice in India said on Tuesday as the Indian military crackdown there continued into its second week. India, which marks its independence day on Thursday, has sent thousands of new troops into the militarized border region with Pakistan, imposing tight limits on public assembly, travel and communication.

The crackdown started just before the India revoked the majority-Muslim region’s statehood and constitutional guarantees of autonomy, which the Modi government said were encouraging separatism and hindering business. Kashmir has now been turned into two federal territories where Indians from the rest of the Hindu-majority country have fewer restrictions than before on property ownership and public office, a move that has angered Pakistan and Kashmiri nationalists.

Members of Canada’s Kashmiri diaspora have said they’re been worried for their loved ones back home since Indian authorities have limited internet and phone access. “It kind of feels like the apocalypse,” said Womic Baba, 31, of Toronto, who hadn’t spoken to his parents in more than a week. “With the 21st century, you can’t call your parents back home.”

The crackdown in Kashmir so far

Open this photo in gallery Jammu, Aug. 10: Police struggle to detain an activist of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress during a protest against the Indian government. RAKESH BAKSHI/AFP/Getty Images

Since Aug. 4, Indian troops have had the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir under a tight security lockdown: Phone and internet communications are mostly cut off, public assemblies are banned, barricades and razor wire have cut off travel between neighbourhoods and several Kashmiri leaders, even some who support India’s continued ownership of Kashmir, are under house arrest. Tensions along the border with Pakistan – which administers another part of Kashmir and, like India, claims ownership of the entire region – have risen even higher than usual as India has deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to what was already one of the most militarized places in the world.

India’s new plan for Kashmir

Kashmir CHINA IRAN PAKISTAN INDIA Bay of Bengal 0 550 KM TAJIKSTAN Area ceded by Pakistan to China, claimed by India 0 100 KM AFGHANISTAN Siachen Glacier PAKISTANI- ADMINISTERED KASHMIR Area held by China, claimed by India Line of control INDIAN- ADMINISTERED KASHMIR Islamabad CHINA Jammu PAKISTAN INDIA MURAT Yükselir / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: graphic news; tilezen; OSM contributers; reuters Kashmir CHINA IRAN PAKISTAN INDIA Bay of Bengal 0 550 KM TAJIKSTAN Area ceded by Pakistan to China, claimed by India 0 100 KM AFGHANISTAN Siachen Glacier PAKISTANI- ADMINISTERED KASHMIR Area held by China, claimed by India Line of control INDIAN- ADMINISTERED KASHMIR CHINA Jammu Islamabad PAKISTAN INDIA MURAT Yükselir / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: graphic news; tilezen; OSM contributers; reuters Kashmir CHINA IRAN PAKISTAN INDIA Bay of Bengal 0 550 KM TAJIKSTAN Area ceded by Pakistan to China, claimed by India 0 100 AFGHANISTAN KM Siachen Glacier Gilgit PAKISTANI- ADMINISTERED KASHMIR Area held by China, claimed by India Line of control INDIAN- ADMINISTERED KASHMIR Islamabad CHINA Jammu PAKISTAN INDIA MURAT Yükselir / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: graphic news; tilezen; openstreetmap contributers; reuters

Ever since India and Pakistan’s partition in 1947, the struggle for control of the Kashmir valley that lies between the two countries has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Under British colonial rule, it was a princely state called Jammu and Kashmir, but now it’s split between Indian- and Pakistani-controlled areas, which some parts held or claimed by neighbouring China. So far, there have been two Indo-Pakistani wars and several skirmishes over the border between the areas of control. And since 1989, insurgents in Muslim-majority Kashmir have been fighting against majority-Hindu India, pushing for either independence or union with Muslim Pakistan.

Before the recent crackdown began, Indian-administered Kashmir was its own state, called Jammu and Kashmir, that had special constitutional status. Article 370 gave Kashmir more legislative autonomy from India and barred outsiders from buying land there, though they were allowed to hold it on long-term leases. But on Aug. 5, the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370, revoked Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and split it into two federal territories: one called Jammu and Kashmir, the other called Ladakh.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Modi’s argument is that “mainstreaming” Kashmir will deter terrorism and separatism and lift barriers to investment there. The economic argument is flawed: Kashmir already outperforms India on measures such as life expectancy, literacy and poverty, and its economy has been growing steadily this decade. To the Modi government’s critics, opening up Kashmir to outside business interests is really a strategy to assimilate it into India by allowing more Hindus to purchase real estate and apply for government jobs there, tilting the demographic balance in India’s favour.

Where Pakistan stands

Open this photo in gallery Islamabad, Aug. 6: Supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami party shout anti-Indian slogans during a protest. Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images

Pakistan has denounced the changes to Kashmir’s constitutional status as illegal and has downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi, expelled the Indian ambassador and suspended trade and train services.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused Mr. Modi’s government of promoting “an ideology that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups.”

Where China stands

Open this photo in gallery China's President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan before an April meeting in Beijing. Madoka Ikegami/Getty Images

China has also denounced India’s actions in Kashmir, supporting Pakistan in taking up the issue at the UN Security Council and possibly the UN Human Rights Commission. Beijing’s stand against the crackdown in Kashmir has been met with some skepticism, given that the tactics used there – communication blackouts, heavy street security, official rhetoric denouncing terrorism and separatism – are also employed in China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang. The Kashmir situation “sounds eerily similar to what has been done in China,” Saba Naqvi, author of a book on the recent history of Mr. Modi’s BJP party, told The Globe and Mail.

More reading

The Globe in Kashmir: Reporting from Nathan VanderKlippe

India tightens grip in Kashmir with mosque closings, heavy military presence

Analysis and commentary

Sonya Fatah: Where are the Kashmiris? Caught between two extremes

Compiled by Globe staff

Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Nathan VanderKlippe

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.