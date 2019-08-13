What’s going on in Kashmir? A guide to the story so far

The latest
- Indian authorities need more time to restore order in Kashmir, a Supreme Court justice in India said on Tuesday as the Indian military crackdown there continued into its second week. India, which marks its independence day on Thursday, has sent thousands of new troops into the militarized border region with Pakistan, imposing tight limits on public assembly, travel and communication.
- The crackdown started just before the India revoked the majority-Muslim region’s statehood and constitutional guarantees of autonomy, which the Modi government said were encouraging separatism and hindering business. Kashmir has now been turned into two federal territories where Indians from the rest of the Hindu-majority country have fewer restrictions than before on property ownership and public office, a move that has angered Pakistan and Kashmiri nationalists.
- Members of Canada’s Kashmiri diaspora have said they’re been worried for their loved ones back home since Indian authorities have limited internet and phone access. “It kind of feels like the apocalypse,” said Womic Baba, 31, of Toronto, who hadn’t spoken to his parents in more than a week. “With the 21st century, you can’t call your parents back home.”
The crackdown in Kashmir so far
Since Aug. 4, Indian troops have had the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir under a tight security lockdown: Phone and internet communications are mostly cut off, public assemblies are banned, barricades and razor wire have cut off travel between neighbourhoods and several Kashmiri leaders, even some who support India’s continued ownership of Kashmir, are under house arrest. Tensions along the border with Pakistan – which administers another part of Kashmir and, like India, claims ownership of the entire region – have risen even higher than usual as India has deployed tens of thousands of additional troops to what was already one of the most militarized places in the world.
India’s new plan for Kashmir
Kashmir
CHINA
IRAN
PAKISTAN
INDIA
Bay of
Bengal
0
550
KM
TAJIKSTAN
Area ceded by
Pakistan to China,
claimed by India
0
100
KM
AFGHANISTAN
Siachen
Glacier
PAKISTANI-
ADMINISTERED
KASHMIR
Area held
by China,
claimed
by India
Line of
control
INDIAN-
ADMINISTERED
KASHMIR
Islamabad
CHINA
Jammu
PAKISTAN
INDIA
MURAT Yükselir / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:
graphic news; tilezen; OSM contributers;
reuters
Ever since India and Pakistan’s partition in 1947, the struggle for control of the Kashmir valley that lies between the two countries has claimed tens of thousands of lives. Under British colonial rule, it was a princely state called Jammu and Kashmir, but now it’s split between Indian- and Pakistani-controlled areas, which some parts held or claimed by neighbouring China. So far, there have been two Indo-Pakistani wars and several skirmishes over the border between the areas of control. And since 1989, insurgents in Muslim-majority Kashmir have been fighting against majority-Hindu India, pushing for either independence or union with Muslim Pakistan.
Before the recent crackdown began, Indian-administered Kashmir was its own state, called Jammu and Kashmir, that had special constitutional status. Article 370 gave Kashmir more legislative autonomy from India and barred outsiders from buying land there, though they were allowed to hold it on long-term leases. But on Aug. 5, the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped Article 370, revoked Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and split it into two federal territories: one called Jammu and Kashmir, the other called Ladakh.
Mr. Modi’s argument is that “mainstreaming” Kashmir will deter terrorism and separatism and lift barriers to investment there. The economic argument is flawed: Kashmir already outperforms India on measures such as life expectancy, literacy and poverty, and its economy has been growing steadily this decade. To the Modi government’s critics, opening up Kashmir to outside business interests is really a strategy to assimilate it into India by allowing more Hindus to purchase real estate and apply for government jobs there, tilting the demographic balance in India’s favour.
Where Pakistan stands
Pakistan has denounced the changes to Kashmir’s constitutional status as illegal and has downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi, expelled the Indian ambassador and suspended trade and train services.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused Mr. Modi’s government of promoting “an ideology that puts Hindus above all other religions and seeks to establish a state that represses all other religious groups.”
Where China stands
China has also denounced India’s actions in Kashmir, supporting Pakistan in taking up the issue at the UN Security Council and possibly the UN Human Rights Commission. Beijing’s stand against the crackdown in Kashmir has been met with some skepticism, given that the tactics used there – communication blackouts, heavy street security, official rhetoric denouncing terrorism and separatism – are also employed in China’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang. The Kashmir situation “sounds eerily similar to what has been done in China,” Saba Naqvi, author of a book on the recent history of Mr. Modi’s BJP party, told The Globe and Mail.
Compiled by Globe staff
Associated Press and Reuters, with reports from Nathan VanderKlippe
