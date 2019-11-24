 Skip to main content

Kenya flooding death toll rises to 60; seven others missing

Tom Odula
NAIROBI, Kenya
The Associated Press
Passengers from stranded vehicles stand next to the debris from floodwaters, on the road from Kapenguria, in West Pokot county, in western Kenya Nov. 23, 2019.

The Associated Press

Authorities in Kenya says the death toll from heavy rains that unleashed floods in the west of the country has risen to 60 and seven others are missing.

An official of the West Pokot county government said Sunday 53 people died, mostly in mudslides in Saturday’s deluge. She said seven people were reported missing. The death toll increased from 34.

The official requested anonymity because she wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Officials say another five people were swept away while travelling in a car. Two other people were killed after they drowned when a river burst its banks.

The torrential rain is uncommon for this time of year. Experts have said the changing weather patterns have a huge impact because close to 100% of Kenya’s agriculture is rain-fed.

