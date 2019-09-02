Kenya park suspends gorge visits after seven killed in flash flood

Kenyan authorities have suspended visits to the gorges of the famous Hell’s Gate National park in the Rift Valley Monday after a flash flood killed at least six tourists and their driver.

Five Kenyans of Indian descent, an Indian national and their Kenyan driver died in the Sunday evening tragedy, said Paul Udoto, spokesman for the Kenya Wildlife Service. Six bodies have been recovered, he said.

John Waweru Director General of Kenya Wildlife Services said there is another body.

“We are told or I am informed that there is another body that is down at the gorge. We do have our helicopter we are going to asses and we are going to retrieve that body as well,” he said. “Early warning is the only way we are going to be able to prevent such incidences happening again.”

Seven years ago, seven members of a church group died when they were washed away by floods in the same area, which is prone to flash floods during the rainy season.

Authorities say that while it may not be raining in the gorges, rainfall from surrounding areas builds up and can rush through the restricted space.

