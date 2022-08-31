Presidential ballot forms are verified and counted by Supreme Court officials in the presence of legal officers and party agents after they were delivered by officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to the Supreme Court of Kenya where the result of the national poll is being challenged by the Raila Odinga led Azimio political coalition, on Aug. 31.TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images

Kenya’s Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

Kenya’s election has been peaceful.

