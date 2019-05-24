 Skip to main content

Kenyan court upholds criminalizing same-sex relationships

Kenyan court upholds criminalizing same-sex relationships

Geoffrey York Africa Bureau Chief
JOHANNESBURG
Kenya’s High Court has refused to strike down colonial-era laws that criminalize homosexual acts, setting itself in opposition to a growing global trend by courts and governments to repeal such laws.

Human rights groups had challenged Kenya’s anti-gay laws, calling them a violation of constitutional rights. But in a much-anticipated judgment on Friday, the Kenyan court rejected their challenge.

Several other African nations – Mozambique, Angola and Seychelles – have recently decriminalized homosexual activity. This month, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage, and a majority of judges on Brazil’s top court said they would outlaw discrimination based on sexuality.

East African countries such as Kenya, however, have refused to end the criminalization of homosexuality. Conservative religious groups have huge influence in politics and culture in all of the East African countries, and discrimination against gays and lesbians has been common. Last year, Kenya’s film board banned a movie about a same-sex relationship, although the ban was briefly overturned to allow a one-week screening of the film.

