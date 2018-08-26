Kenyan President to meet with Trump on security, trade

Kenya’s president will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday as East Africa’s commercial hub emerges from electoral turmoil.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is the second African leader to meet with Trump at the White House. Nigeria’s president visited earlier this year.
Kenyatta’s office says he and Trump will focus on trade and regional security. Kenya is the third highest recipient of U.S. security aid in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Security Assistance Monitor.
The Kenyan president also is meeting with U.S. business leaders to promote investment.
Political commentator John Githongo says the meeting will help Kenyatta’s image after a crisis in which the Supreme Court overturned the August election, citing irregularities, and the opposition boycotted the fresh vote.
Kenyatta is set to host British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday.
